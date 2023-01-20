AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - When you make dinner, and you’re thinking about how good it’s going to be, you might not think about what happens to what you don’t eat. The numbers on how much food we waste may shock you. The non-profit Feeding America says the U.S. wastes about 130 billion meals a year. That’s enough food for every person in the country to have at least one meal a day, every day of the year.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 3 HOURS AGO