WRDW-TV
Why does the downtown Augusta crosswalk voice have a southern accent?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’ve been walking downtown on Broad Street, you may have noticed some subtle additions to our crosswalks. Press the button to cross and you’ll hear a voice guiding you across the street. The accent is one you’ll only hear in Augusta. “Walk...
WRDW-TV
Augusta celebrity Wavy Man brightens the day for many
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you have ever been in downtown Augusta, you may have seen a man waving and smiling, and not asking for anything in return. That man used to be homeless but not anymore. And during that period he started waving at cars passing by to try and brighten people’s days.
wfxg.com
FOX54 Mornings: Augusta's relationship with Gold Cross on life support
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Tuesday will be crucial for the citizens of Augusta-Richmond County. Commissioners are set to vote on a contract valued at $1.95 million to, among other things, subsidize citizen's use of Gold Cross EMS service. Contract negotiations have been in the works since last spring, but the...
WRDW-TV
‘I feel like I’m supposed to do this’: Mauled boy draws friends from around world
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Justin Gilstrap is going on three weeks in the hospital after being attacked by dogs. His story has gone from the Children’s Hospital of Georgia to international levels. His mother can’t accept any more friends on Facebook, forcing her to create a new page specifically...
wfxg.com
Richmond Co. school bus app leaves parents wondering where their child is
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Some Richmond County parents say relying on an app to tell them where their student's bus is has gotten them nowhere. "It's scary. As a parent, your worst nightmare is not knowing where your child is." Several times since moving to Richmond County this school year, DJ Bailey's nightmare has been his reality.
WRDW-TV
How Augusta school will be spending its $20,000 donation
wfxg.com
Creative Corner with Vonetta Hinton - ft. Kamika Kamika
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - If you are looking for a sweet sound that fills your spirit...look no further. Gospel singer and songwriter Kamika Kamika has been singing since the age of two. She has a special reason behind her name. "Everybody says it twice…all growing up when I say my name…so I always repeat it…why not…two times," laughs Kamika.
WRDW-TV
Student organization aims to battle hunger by limiting food waste
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - When you make dinner, and you’re thinking about how good it’s going to be, you might not think about what happens to what you don’t eat. The numbers on how much food we waste may shock you. The non-profit Feeding America says the U.S. wastes about 130 billion meals a year. That’s enough food for every person in the country to have at least one meal a day, every day of the year.
WRDW-TV
Learn about the Aiken Kiwanis Oyster Roast this weekend
wfxg.com
UPDATE: Gold Cross EMS pulling out of Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: After a lengthy meeting Tuesday, the Augusta-Richmond County Commission voted not to have a contract with Gold Cross EMS. Gold Cross Vice President Steven Vincent spoke at the meeting, saying there are not any rules or regulations they would have to follow in order to surrender their coverage of the area.
WRDW-TV
Local nonprofit teaches healthy eating to prevent cancer
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta nonprofit, Reduce Your Risk held an educational cooking class at The Hub this weekend. The class emphasized eating and cooking healthy can reduce your risk for breast cancer. The group typically helps low-income families and minorities have access to breast cancer prevention and treatment resources.
WRDW-TV
First look at Augusta University’s Center for Writing Excellence
WRDW-TV
2 local men lose $53,000 in cash to separate scammers
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Grovetown police are looking for a woman who’s accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a man she met online. Kelsey Beverlin, 29, has green eyes, red and blond hair, is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds, according to police. She drives a blue or black BMW.
wfxg.com
FOX54 Mornings: What is an eye stroke? AU Health physician talks about symptoms, treatments
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Central Retinal Artery Occlusion, better known as an eye stroke, comes on suddenly, is painless and can lead to permanent vision loss, according to Augusta University Health. There is a treatment available to break up the blockage and restore vision, but it is time sensitive. Dr....
WRDW-TV
‘He was a big presence’: North Augusta Middle School teacher’s life celebrated
NORTH AUGUSTA, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - Family. friends, co-workers and student of Latimer Blount Jr. gathered Saturday to celebrate his life. Blount served as an English teacher and football coach at North Augusta Middle School for nearly 25 years. He’s referred to as “Lat” by those who knew him best.
WRDW-TV
Ossoff seeks answers about brawl in youth program at Fort Gordon
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff confirmed Tuesday his office is looking into multiple fights that canceled the Youth ChalleNGe academy at Fort Gordon late last year. The brawl took place in October between 70 cadets at the academy that’s run by the National Guard at Fort Gordon....
WRDW-TV
Columbia County schools raise financial stakes to find new hires
WRDW-TV
11-year-old dog attack survivor continues his road to recovery
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Grovetown 11-year-old had his seventh surgery Monday after being attacked by three dogs. Since then, families across the country have raised over $200,000 for Justin Gilstrap. University of Georgia Head Football Coach Kirby Smart and quarterback Stetson Bennett called and sent gifts to the Dawgs...
WRDW-TV
Details emerging in Aiken County death of 1-year-old child
WRDW-TV
Reports tell why 2 Augusta firetrucks overturned in a week
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An investigation continues after two Augusta trucks overturn while responding to emergency calls. “Locked up” brakes are getting the blame for both incidents. The most recent incident happened just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday on Old Waynesboro Road at Neely Road. Tender 12 and Engine 12...
