Augusta, GA

WRDW-TV

Augusta celebrity Wavy Man brightens the day for many

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you have ever been in downtown Augusta, you may have seen a man waving and smiling, and not asking for anything in return. That man used to be homeless but not anymore. And during that period he started waving at cars passing by to try and brighten people’s days.
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

FOX54 Mornings: Augusta's relationship with Gold Cross on life support

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Tuesday will be crucial for the citizens of Augusta-Richmond County. Commissioners are set to vote on a contract valued at $1.95 million to, among other things, subsidize citizen's use of Gold Cross EMS service. Contract negotiations have been in the works since last spring, but the...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

How Augusta school will be spending its $20,000 donation

A report from Aiken County deputies is painting a picture of what happened leading up to the death of a 1-year-old on Friday. It's national handwriting day, a farewell to Splash Mountain and a big welcome to comedienne Leanne Morgan. Leanne Morgan is bringing her new tour to Augusta.
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Creative Corner with Vonetta Hinton - ft. Kamika Kamika

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - If you are looking for a sweet sound that fills your spirit...look no further. Gospel singer and songwriter Kamika Kamika has been singing since the age of two. She has a special reason behind her name. "Everybody says it twice…all growing up when I say my name…so I always repeat it…why not…two times," laughs Kamika.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Student organization aims to battle hunger by limiting food waste

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - When you make dinner, and you’re thinking about how good it’s going to be, you might not think about what happens to what you don’t eat. The numbers on how much food we waste may shock you. The non-profit Feeding America says the U.S. wastes about 130 billion meals a year. That’s enough food for every person in the country to have at least one meal a day, every day of the year.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Learn about the Aiken Kiwanis Oyster Roast this weekend

A report from Aiken County deputies is painting a picture of what happened leading up to the death of a 1-year-old on Friday. It's national handwriting day, a farewell to Splash Mountain and a big welcome to comedienne Leanne Morgan. How Augusta school will be spending its $20,000 donation.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

UPDATE: Gold Cross EMS pulling out of Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: After a lengthy meeting Tuesday, the Augusta-Richmond County Commission voted not to have a contract with Gold Cross EMS. Gold Cross Vice President Steven Vincent spoke at the meeting, saying there are not any rules or regulations they would have to follow in order to surrender their coverage of the area.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Local nonprofit teaches healthy eating to prevent cancer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta nonprofit, Reduce Your Risk held an educational cooking class at The Hub this weekend. The class emphasized eating and cooking healthy can reduce your risk for breast cancer. The group typically helps low-income families and minorities have access to breast cancer prevention and treatment resources.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

First look at Augusta University’s Center for Writing Excellence

Sen. Jon Ossoff spoke with News 12's Meredith Anderson. Here's the full interview. Here's an update on investigation of 1-year-old's death in Aiken County. A report from Aiken County deputies is painting a picture of what happened leading up to the death of a 1-year-old on Friday.
WRDW-TV

2 local men lose $53,000 in cash to separate scammers

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Grovetown police are looking for a woman who’s accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a man she met online. Kelsey Beverlin, 29, has green eyes, red and blond hair, is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds, according to police. She drives a blue or black BMW.
GROVETOWN, GA
WRDW-TV

Ossoff seeks answers about brawl in youth program at Fort Gordon

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff confirmed Tuesday his office is looking into multiple fights that canceled the Youth ChalleNGe academy at Fort Gordon late last year. The brawl took place in October between 70 cadets at the academy that’s run by the National Guard at Fort Gordon....
FORT GORDON, GA
WRDW-TV

11-year-old dog attack survivor continues his road to recovery

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Grovetown 11-year-old had his seventh surgery Monday after being attacked by three dogs. Since then, families across the country have raised over $200,000 for Justin Gilstrap. University of Georgia Head Football Coach Kirby Smart and quarterback Stetson Bennett called and sent gifts to the Dawgs...
GROVETOWN, GA
WRDW-TV

Reports tell why 2 Augusta firetrucks overturned in a week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An investigation continues after two Augusta trucks overturn while responding to emergency calls. “Locked up” brakes are getting the blame for both incidents. The most recent incident happened just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday on Old Waynesboro Road at Neely Road. Tender 12 and Engine 12...
AUGUSTA, GA

