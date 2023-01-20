Read full article on original website
Related
seaislenews.com
Stretch of Central Avenue to Undergo Reconstruction
Following up on a project that began in 2021, Sea Isle City is preparing for the next major phase of Central Avenue’s reconstruction. City Council is expected to approve a resolution at its meeting Tuesday to solicit bids to reconstruct Central from 56th Street to 69th Street. In the...
phillyvoice.com
Ocean City's new approach to unruly teens could serve as blueprint for other Jersey Shore towns
When shore season gets back in swing later this year, Ocean City will try a new strategy to deal with the annual nuisance of raucous, teenage crowds taking over its boardwalk, beaches and streets. Revised ordinances approved by city council this month give police officers the authority to detain minors...
Tahiti Inn is 10th Ocean City Property Purchased By Brothers
The Tahiti Inn in Ocean City has been sold for $10.5 million to a group headed by local investor Raj Khatiwala, according to OCNJDaily. The sale gives Raj Khatiwala and his brother Yogi their tenth commercial property in Ocean City. The Gallelli family has owned the Tahiti Inn since 1989....
ocnjdaily.com
Tahiti Inn Sells to Ocean City Investor
Cecilia Gallelli-Keyes said she will treasure the friendships that her family developed with so many of their guests and employees at the Tahiti Inn in Ocean City. The Gallelli family owned the Tahiti Inn since 1989, but now they have sold the motel to an investor who has been on a buying spree of late in Ocean City.
New Hallmark Store Coming to Somers Point, NJ
Sometimes, people want to actually buy a card to give or mail someone to signify a special occasion. One of the store brands that has stood the test of time, Hallmark, is reportedly making its way back to Somers Point. Somers Point has been without a Hallmark store since Donna's Hallmark Shop closed a while back. That store was located in the Somers Point Plaza, a few doors down from ACME.
seaislenews.com
Sea Isle Under Coastal Flood Advisory for Monday
The National Weather Service has issued a Coastal Flood Advisory for Sea Isle City from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday. Up to a foot of floodwater is expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways along the coast. “At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads...
Active Shooter Alert Unfounded In South Jersey
Police in South Jersey said a report of an active shooter at a high school turned out to be false. Lower Township Police, along with other agencies, responded to Lower Cape May Regional High School for the report of an active shooter. "It was very quickly determined that the call...
New Italian Bistro Moving into Old Gaspare’s Spot in EHT, NJ
Back in Sept on 2022, the owners of the Gaspare's in Egg Harbor Twp. closed their doors for good after 45 years of tremendous food. Now a new Italian bistro will be taking over the space in Harbor Village. Driving by there on Saturday, a crew was out and it...
Join the Not Quite Mile High Club in Atlantic City, NJ
It may not be the Mile High Club, but it's certainly high up there!. (Wait.... we just looked up what the Mile High Club is... Nevermind.) Our friends at the Absecon Lighthouse in Atlantic City - one of the oldest lighthouses in America - have put together a fun and romantic way to celebrate Valentine's Day!
delawarevalleynews.com
PA State Trooper Arrested For Violent Road Rage In Chester
PA State Trooper David Levy is on the wrong side of the law, facing very serious charges. Reckless Endangering, simple assault and gun charges, police in Kennett Twp. said. The incident happened while Levy was off duty on December 28, 2022. just before 5:00 PM. he was driving on Route 1, near Longwood Gardens.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Pizza Shops in Cherry Hill, NJ
- When you're out and about in Cherry Hill, NJ, you will find plenty of great places to get your hands on delicious pizza. But which ones are the best?. Tutti Toscani By Lamberti is a casual BYOB Italian restaurant in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. The family-owned eatery specializes in pasta, veal, and seafood dishes. This eatery offers takeout and delivery services. The restaurant also accepts credit cards. Guests can enjoy a wide selection of appetizers, soups, salads, and desserts. The menu features a variety of regional Italian fare, including brick oven pizza, thin crust, risotto, and house-made desserts. There are vegetarian and gluten-free options available. This family-run restaurant boasts an intimate atmosphere, accommodating staff, and a wide range of reasonably priced dishes.
firststateupdate.com
Photos: Body Found Near Port Penn, State Police Mum
Delaware State Police (DSP) found a body south of Port Penn on Thursday but have yet to release details surrounding the incident. Late Thursday afternoon Pennsylvania State Police announced that a man reported missing since January 14, was found deceased in Delaware on Thursday. DSP has not issued a press release confirming that the body found along St Augustine Road is that of the missing PA man.
Man, 23, charged in South Jersey shooting that left 1 injured
A man has been charged in a shooting that injured a 24-year-old man in South Jersey earlier this month, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay said. Khalil Davis, 23, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the incident that took place in Pennsauken on Jan. 6, officials said on Monday. Police...
Police officer fatally shot person in Gloucester County, state AG says
A police officer fatally shot a male in Deptford Sunday afternoon, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office said. The AG’s office did not publicly identify the person. Officers went to a home on Fox Run Road in response to a 911 call and one officer fired his weapon at 1:22 p.m., the office said. An EMS crew treated the male at the scene, but he was pronounced dead there at 1:55 p.m.
seaislenews.com
Woman Charged With Killing Parents Who Had Link to Sea Isle
Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Abington Township Police Chief Patrick Molloy are investigating a double homicide of a couple found in their Montgomery County home. On Jan. 17 at 10:30 p.m., Abington Police were called to a home in the 1100 block of Beverly Road in the...
Man Busted With 4 Pounds Marijuana Advertised Sales On Atlantic City Street: Police
A Brooklyn man was arrested with nearly four pounds of marijuana in his car, authorities said.At 6:35 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, Herbert Nelson, 37, was found selling from his personal vehicle on a city street, they said.Officer John Bell was patrolling the area of Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hal…
2 restaurants in NJ named among most romantic
We are closing in on Valentine's Day and the most romantic restaurants in New Jersey will start filling their reservation books soon. But you don't have to wait to try one of these two fantastic restaurants recently named among the most romantic restaurants in New Jersey. Make an impromptu date...
7 Arrested In Cocaine, Heroin Sting In Atlantic City
Seven people were arrested in Atlantic City during a multi-agency sting operation, authorities said. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, members of the Atlantic City Police Special Investigations Section, in conjunction with the DEA Atlantic City Resident Office and the Liberty Mid-Atlantic DEA Atlantic County HIDTA Task Force, conducted surveillance operations in the areas of the 1800 block of Hummock Avenue and the 1300 to 1600 blocks of Atlantic Avenue.
Atlantic City Newspaper Runs Inappropriate Jerry Blavat Headline
I have long predicted that the actual printed newspaper will eventually cease to exist in its present form. Fewer and fewer people subscribe or purchase the printed edition of newspapers and magazines. There are many millions of Americans who have never looked at or touched a physical newspaper. This trajectory...
firststateupdate.com
One Injured In Rollover Crash North Of Smyrna
Just before 3:15 Saturday morning rescue crews from the Clayton Fire Company, Kent County Medics, American Legion Ambulance Service, and Trooper 4 were dispatched to the 700 block of Blackbird Forest Road, north of Smyrna, for reports of a rollover crash with ejection. Crews en route were told that a...
Comments / 0