Lancaster 'Chicken Man' sentenced for smuggling drugs into central Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania sentenced Ricardo Soto, 52, of Lancaster, to 47 months in prison for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy. Soto, also known as "The Chicken Man," conspired with others to transport cocaine from Puerto...
Avalanche kills two prominent York Co businessmen
York, PA — A skiing accident has claimed the lives of two prominent business owners in York County. Jon Kinsley, 59, and his brother Tim Kinsley, 57, were killed yesterday by an avalanche while together on a trip in British Columbia. “We are deeply heartbroken to share news of...
Police in Cumberland County seek 2 people who crashed vehicle into firearms store, stole guns
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County are looking for two people who crashed a stolen vehicle into a firearms store and took guns. The burglary happened around 5 a.m. Saturday at SPAR Firearms in the 6000 block of Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township. Police said the burglars crashed...
Landmark central Pa. roadside attraction for sale for $2.4 million
A popular tourist attraction in Lancaster County, known as Route 30′s original Amish store, is closed and for sale. Dutch Haven Shoofly Pie Bakery at 2857 Lincoln Highway East in East Lampeter Township, with its distinct windmill and gift shop that carried quirky souvenirs and shoofly pie, is on the market for $2.4 million, according to a real estate listing.
A robot is on a mission to make Harrisburg residents smile
There’s a robot taking over the streets of downtown Harrisburg, but don’t be alarmed. The friendly machine only wants to have fun. He goes by the name of Glitch and he’s hard to miss.
Police investigating Cumberland County gun store break-in
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Cumberland County are investigating the break-in of a local gun shop. According to Hampden Township Police, a break-in was reported at Spar Gun Shop on the 6100 block of Carlisle Pike. The break-in is believed to have occurred overnight Friday into Saturday morning.
Police searching for missing woman in York County
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A search detail is underway in York County for a missing woman. According to York County dispatch, the search began on the 2100 block of Carlisle Road in West Manchester Township at 8:17 p.m. According to police, the woman is described as a 21-year-old...
Penn Township Police Department makes record donation honoring one of their own | On the Bright Side
HANOVER, Pa. — For officers in the Penn Township Police Department, "No Shave November" extended far past the month. With the help of the community, this fun effort to give back continued through the end of the year. They raised more than $5,000 for the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance...
Harrisburg’s Federal Courthouse had a parking problem. A homeless shelter had a solution
The Bethesda Mission homeless shelter in Harrisburg is expecting a boon with the long-awaited opening of the new federal courthouse this spring. That’s because the one thing that the federal courthouse under construction at Sixth Street doesn’t have is parking, and Bethesda Mission in 1934 purchased a property for $10,000 that now is a parking lot that could bring in an estimated $70,000 to $80,000 annually to support its mission to help the homeless.
Officials Find Place To Re-Settle Homeless From Mulberry Street Bridge
Officials Find Place To Re-Settle Homeless From Mulberry Street Bridge. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Harrisburg City officials say some of the city's homeless who were formerly at the Mulberry Street Bridge encampment have been placed in temporary housing. Others have been relocated to a new camp in South Harrisburg after a move deadline passed over the weekend. The south city site has sparked some controversy, but Harrisburg Fire Bureau Chief Brian Enterline says people will have better access to more services from that location. The Mulberry Street Bridge location had to be shut down because of a rat infestation and increasing crime.
New independent pharmacy opens on busy central Pa. road
A new independent pharmacy has opened in Cumberland County. Camp Hill Pharmacy has opened at 4401 Carlisle Pike, Suite H, in Hampden Township.
Missing Dauphin County teen has been found
A 16-year-old girl reported missing Monday from Penbrook has been found safe, police said. Katera Geyer was believed to be staying in the Harrisburg area with a friend or acquaintance. It’s unclear where she was found.
New York furniture company opens another store in central Pa.
A furniture and mattress retailer has opened a new store in York County. Raymour & Flanigan opened its new 34,684-square-foot showroom at 371 Eisenhower Drive in Hanover on Jan. 11. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may...
Juvenile charged after $1,100 in damage done at Lancaster County park
QUARRYVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A juvenile has been charged and three others were referred to an offenders program following a vandalism investigation in Lancaster County. According to Quarryville Police, the four juveniles are allegedly responsible for over $1,100 in damage caused at Huffnagle Park in August 2022. Police say...
Lancaster “Chicken Man” sentenced for mailing cocaine
(WHTM) – A Lancaster resident known as “the Chicken Man” was sentenced to nearly four years in prison for smuggling cocaine through the U.S. Mail. According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Ricardo Soto, a/k/a “the Chicken Man,” conspired with others to smuggle cocaine into Central Pennsylvania.
Jury convicts Cumberland County man in 2021 shooting
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A jury has convicted a Cumberland County man for a 2021 shooting. On Tuesday, a Cumberland County jury returned a guilty verdict against Joel Richard Kent on:. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure. Carrying a firearm without...
Four Men Toss Deer Urine On Woman At Walmart In Gettysburg: Police
A group of four splashed deer urine inside and outside of a Walmart— including throwing some directly on a woman in the parking lot, according to the Pennsylvania state police. The group sprayed "doe estrous" urine in the aisles of the Walmart on 1270 York Road in Gettysburg on...
Harrisburg’s Omega Psi Phi chapter celebrates 100 years of brotherhood
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — An important milestone for the Kappa Omega Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity in Harrisburg. “We keep telling the members here, old and young. Remember not any of us will ever see hundred years again that we can celebrate,” said Lance D. Freeman, chapter historian.
Lancaster County cancer survivor was the first to get new treatment
Tim Card of Mount Joy in Lancaster County has described himself as never sitting still for long. He is married with seven children and owned a cross-fit gym, has been a youth pastor, sells real estate and rides motorcycles. A little over five years ago though, Card was diagnosed with...
Adoption event at Humane Pennsylvania
Humane Pennsylvania has a lot of pets up for adoption, and for a limited time fees are being waived. Humane Pennsylvania is celebrating national change a pet's life day with *free adoptions. It started Saturday and runs through Thursday. You can stop by and check out all dogs, cats, and...
