Weirton, WV

Suspect pleads guilty in 2021 Brooke County murder

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — A man charged with murder appeared in court in Brooke County Circuit on Tuesday. Jeffery White, 29, of Weirton, entered a guilty plea. He's accused of breaking into the home of 69-year-old Daniel Gilchrist and killing him in February 2021. Brooke County Prosecutor Joe Barki...
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
Media Blood Donor drive underway in Wheeling

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The American Red Cross’s annual 2-day Media Blood Donor drive is underway at Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack. Things got off to a fast start beginning at 11 a.m. on Monday -- not always the case with blood drives this time of year. “Today’s a great...
WHEELING, WV
Brooke County judicial annex on track for spring completion

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — Some more progress in the new Brooke County judicial annex project. The Brooke County Commissioners discussed new technology, furniture, and more for the new facility at Tuesday’s meeting. Commissioner A.J. Thomas said this is a tremendous need for the county and, while they ran...
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
Wheeling Park High School unveils its new Innovative Learning Center

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The media center Wheeling Park High School once knew has had a major renovation. The school opened its new Innovative Learning Center on Monday. “It's really a hub for our students to be able to leave a traditional classroom and come into a space where they're encouraged to be creative, to collaborate, to brainstorm, to create," Principal Meredith Dailer said.
WHEELING, WV
Pickleball Club Builds Community

Steubenville, Oh. — Pickleball is known to be the fastest growing sport in the country, but to those in the Ohio Valley, it's much more than that. Pickleball is a combination of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong--played on half the size of a tennis court. But one plays until they...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
High-speed chase ends with crash in St. Clairsville

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A high-speed police chase in Belmont County ended with a crash but no reported injuries along Crescent Road in St. Clairsville on Monday afternoon. St. Clairsville Police Chief Matt Arbenz confirmed they have three in custody and one person is still missing. St. Clairsville police...
SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, OH
Doris apartments going up fast in downtown Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. — Many economic developments have taken off in Wheeling, like The Doris on Main apartments that broke ground only 9 months ago. It’s a four-story, 46-unit, high-quality housing option that'll ease to the need in the city. "People love to live downtown,” said Thomas Simons, senior...
WHEELING, WV

