WTOV 9
Suspect pleads guilty in 2021 Brooke County murder
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — A man charged with murder appeared in court in Brooke County Circuit on Tuesday. Jeffery White, 29, of Weirton, entered a guilty plea. He's accused of breaking into the home of 69-year-old Daniel Gilchrist and killing him in February 2021. Brooke County Prosecutor Joe Barki...
Media Blood Donor drive underway in Wheeling
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The American Red Cross’s annual 2-day Media Blood Donor drive is underway at Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack. Things got off to a fast start beginning at 11 a.m. on Monday -- not always the case with blood drives this time of year. “Today’s a great...
Brooke County judicial annex on track for spring completion
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — Some more progress in the new Brooke County judicial annex project. The Brooke County Commissioners discussed new technology, furniture, and more for the new facility at Tuesday’s meeting. Commissioner A.J. Thomas said this is a tremendous need for the county and, while they ran...
Wheeling Park High School unveils its new Innovative Learning Center
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The media center Wheeling Park High School once knew has had a major renovation. The school opened its new Innovative Learning Center on Monday. “It's really a hub for our students to be able to leave a traditional classroom and come into a space where they're encouraged to be creative, to collaborate, to brainstorm, to create," Principal Meredith Dailer said.
Pickleball Club Builds Community
Steubenville, Oh. — Pickleball is known to be the fastest growing sport in the country, but to those in the Ohio Valley, it's much more than that. Pickleball is a combination of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong--played on half the size of a tennis court. But one plays until they...
High-speed chase ends with crash in St. Clairsville
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A high-speed police chase in Belmont County ended with a crash but no reported injuries along Crescent Road in St. Clairsville on Monday afternoon. St. Clairsville Police Chief Matt Arbenz confirmed they have three in custody and one person is still missing. St. Clairsville police...
Work continues on 36-inch sewer pipe break that led to road collapse in Steubenville
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple roads remain closed after last week's 36-inch sewer line pipe break in Steubenville. Wellesley Extension from Carnegie Avenue to just north of Franklin Avenue and Franklin Avenue from University Boulevard to -- and including Wellesley Extension Intersection -- are all involved. On Monday, workers...
Doris apartments going up fast in downtown Wheeling
WHEELING, W.Va. — Many economic developments have taken off in Wheeling, like The Doris on Main apartments that broke ground only 9 months ago. It’s a four-story, 46-unit, high-quality housing option that'll ease to the need in the city. "People love to live downtown,” said Thomas Simons, senior...
Recent sewer pipe collapse highlights need for upgraded infrastructure in Steubenville
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Work is being done on a recent sewer line collapse in Steubenville, after the lifespan of a 36-inch brick sewer line was reached. “These are unheard of today,” Steubenville City Manager Jim Mavromatis said of the brick piping. “But these are what we have throughout our city."
Work on iconic Wheeling Suspension Bridge expected to continue through mid-July
WHEELING, W.Va. — The detour signs aren’t coming off the Wheeling Suspension Bridge just yet, but the West Virginia Division of Highways is moving to get work completed as soon as possible. The bridge has been closed since 2019, a few months after an overweight bus got stuck...
Gov. Justice plans income tax plan town halls in Parkersburg, Beckley area and Wheeling
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — With West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s plan to cut the personal income tax passing the House of Delegates and sitting in the Senate, where it faces a chillier reception, the governor is taking his show on the road to promote the measure’s merits.
