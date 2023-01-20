ORANGE — The children's book, "Grace for President" by Kelly S. DiPucchio come to life on The Lutcher Theater stage January 31st for two performances at 9:30 and 11:30a.m. This performance tells the story of Grace who grows frustrated at the sight of 44 presidents and not one is a girl. "Grace for President" takes the opportunity of entertainment to teach basics of elections, campaigns, and complexity of the electoral college in a way that is clear and age appropriate. The Lutcher Theater invites you to, "Join Grace and her classmates on a musical theater journey through the throes of campaigning and pep rallies, service projects and posters, as Grace and her classmates discover what it takes to be the best candidate."

