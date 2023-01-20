Read full article on original website
KFDM-TV
Girls' Haven schedules annual Gumbo Festival to help benefit at-risk young girls
BEAUMONT — Girls' Haven has officially scheduled their 28th Annual Gumbo Festival to be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Classic Southeast Texas in Beaumont, TX from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (File video is from a previous 2020 event and is intended to provide additional context.) Teams...
KFDM-TV
The Morning Show visits Sachi's Cakes and Desserts Lab
BEAUMONT — The owner of Sachi's Cakes and Desserts Lab creates her menu based on her life in the Philippines and world travels. Sachi's offers a wide variety of treats from cheesecake to potato chip chocolate cookies, there is sure to be something for everyone. You can visit Sachi's...
KFDM-TV
Lion dancers help usher in Year of the Rabbit
Port Arthur — The Lunar New Year celebration is filled with a variety of events in Port Arthur, including Monday night's performance at the public library. The Flaming Lion Dancers are a staple of the Lunar New Year events, also known as the Chinese New Year or Spring Festival.
WATCH LIVE | Confirmed tornado on ground in Southeast Texas headed toward Orange
BEAUMONT, Texas — With multiple Southeast Texas counties and other counties across the state under tornado watches and warnings Tuesday, officials are warning residents to take necessary precaution. A tornado is on the ground near Taylor Landing in Southeast Texas. A squall line of thunderstorms, some possibly severe, is...
KFDM-TV
City of Beaumont looking at properties on public nuisance list
Beaumont — Tall grass, junk, standing water, dangerous homes falling apart. No one wants that in their neighborhood. Tuesday, the City of Beaumont will hold a public hearing on properties that are deemed a public health nuisance. KFDM/Fox 4 learned the council will decide if owners will be given...
KFDM-TV
Best-selling Book 'Grace for President' comes to The Lutcher Theater stage
ORANGE — The children's book, "Grace for President" by Kelly S. DiPucchio come to life on The Lutcher Theater stage January 31st for two performances at 9:30 and 11:30a.m. This performance tells the story of Grace who grows frustrated at the sight of 44 presidents and not one is a girl. "Grace for President" takes the opportunity of entertainment to teach basics of elections, campaigns, and complexity of the electoral college in a way that is clear and age appropriate. The Lutcher Theater invites you to, "Join Grace and her classmates on a musical theater journey through the throes of campaigning and pep rallies, service projects and posters, as Grace and her classmates discover what it takes to be the best candidate."
Federal program offers paid training to older Americans so they can learn skills to land jobs
BEAUMONT, Texas — Officials are hoping more older Americans apply to a federal program that provides approved applicants with paid work-based training. Those aged 55 and older who want to get back into the workforce are encouraged to look into SER Jobs for Progress National. This is a federal program that helps those who qualify to train with non-profit organizations to learn new skills.
KFDM-TV
On the Run seeking your help in finding fugitive felon sheriff says poses threat
Jefferson County — In this week's On the Run report, Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens is looking for a man she says poses a threat to the community, especially children. He's already been convicted, so the sheriff says he definitely belongs in prison. Angel San Juan with this week's...
KFDM-TV
Storms knock out power to thousands in Southeast Texas
Southeast Texas — Fast-moving storms packing strong winds have knocked out power to thousands of Southeast Texans. At 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Entergy outage map showed about 1,700 people without power in Beaumont, roughly 2,300 in Port Arthur and close to 1,300 in Orange.
KFDM-TV
Local schools announce early release ahead of potential severe weather
TEXAS — Schools across Southeast Texas announce early dismissal and closures as the area prepares for severe weather. We will update this story as more closures are announced. Kountze ISD: Due to the threat of inclement weather, we will be releasing at 12:30 p.m. today. We will make sure...
KFDM-TV
Pastor Randy Feldschau to run for re-election to Beaumont Council At-Large seat
Beaumont — Pastor Randy Feldschau has decided to run for re-election to his Beaumont Council At-Large seat, after telling KFDM/Fox 4 he had considered running for mayor. Feldschau has served two terms. The other At-Large seat is held by A.J. Turner, who plans to run again. Rev. Michael Cooper and Terry Roy are also running for the At-Large seat.
Happy Birthday | Woman celebrates 104th birthday at Brookdale Dowlen Oaks
BEAUMONT, Texas — Staff at a Beaumont assisted living facility held a birthday party for a woman who is now the oldest resident they have ever had. Annie Bazile turned 104 on Friday, January 20, 2023. Brookdale Dowlen Oaks staff and Bazile's family celebrated the special day by throwing...
KFDM-TV
LISD board to consider hybrid 4-day calendar and traditional option next month
Lumberton — The Lumberton ISD superintendent has reached out to KFDM/Fox 4's Angel San Juan and other reporters, explaining that the board president and other trustees have decided to bring two calendar options to the full board in February. They include the hybrid 4-day option that was presented in January but didn't move forward because the vote was 3-3 with one board member abstaining. The other is a traditional calendar.
KFDM-TV
The Morning Show visits Gator Country
BEAUMONT — Gator Country is bringing back crawfish with the gators. Every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 5pm to 10pm at Gator Country you can feast on crawfish, hamburgers, pizza, catfish and more. Gator Country is also giving away 5lbs of crawfish each day this week on their Facebook....
kjas.com
Human remains found at fishing ponds in northeast Beaumont
Beaumont Police say they’re investigating after human remains were found at the fishing ponds on Bigner Road, near the Neches River Salt Water Barrier in northeast Beaumont. Police say the body, which was in an advanced stage of decomposition, was discovered shortly after 6:00 p.m. on Sunday by a man who was there to do some fishing.
