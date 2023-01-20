ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Havelock, NC

PCC hires new dean to oversee its CIT programming

By Rob Goldberg, Pitt Community College
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NMIFX_0kKvSRVr00

WINTERVILLE, N.C. — Pitt Community College has hired Patrick Jacques to serve as dean of its Construction and Industrial Technology (CIT) Division.

Jacques, whose first day with the college was Jan. 17, is responsible for directing and supervising all activities within Pitt’s CIT division, which features 12 curriculum programs, as well as non-credit, short-term training programs. He said he is both “excited and nervous” about his new job.

“Pitt Community College has built a strong reputation for quality programs over the years, especially in CIT areas,” Jacques said. “I hope to continue to build on that reputation and develop a strong relationship with our community stakeholders to offer quality opportunities for our students and to assist in the economic growth of our county and surrounding areas.”

Jacques joins PCC from Robeson Community College, where he served two years as program director/apprenticeship coordinator and dean of Public Service and Applied Technology. Prior to working at Robeson, he spent nearly 26 years at Coastal Carolina Community College as head of the school’s Architectural Technology Department and also has three years of experience with the public school system.

“Mr. Jacques brings a wealth of industry knowledge and community college experience to PCC,” said Dr. Thomas Gould, PCC Executive Vice President of Academic Affairs and Student Services. “He is very committed to student success and will be a strong leader of our CIT faculty.”

The son of a career Marine, Jacques said he considers Havelock to be his hometown. He is a 1991 graduate of East Carolina University, where he received a bachelor’s degree in Industrial Technology Education, with a concentration in design and drafting. Four years later, he earned a master’s degree in Technology Education from Ball State University.

“I do believe I bring in a wealth of experience at the community college-level and have the passion and drive to work hard to make a difference,” he said. “I am motivated by working with our students and having an impact in their lives.”

In addition to developing solid working relationships with fellow PCC employees and the CIT faculty he supervises, Jacques said he is looking forward to “continuing and building” partnerships with local industry. He said his goal is to establish training opportunities that best fit the region’s current and future industrial needs, encourage more students to seek employment in CIT employment fields, and help attract new industry to the area.

“I believe that the training offered at PCC is essential to the development of a strong economic workforce for our area,” Jacques said. “… The idea will be to continue to offer high-quality learning opportunities in both continuing education and curriculum areas that develop our students into lifelong learners” and meet the ever-growing demand for a highly-skilled workforce.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

NC program announces 2023 scholarship applications

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — High school seniors, full-time college students and adults wanting to attend college are eligible to apply for the North Carolina Extension & Community Association’s scholarship. North Carolina residents planning to attend an NC-accredited college, community college or technical institute in the fall of 2023 can apply. Applications are available at the […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Camp Lejeune Community Schools taking part in DoDEA pilot program

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) — Camp Lejeune Community Schools is taking part in a Department of Defense Education Activity three-year program to children of full-time, active-duty service members living off base. “Our families, especially those who live remote from the installation, are often challenged to match their duty schedules to their children’s school and childcare […]
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC
WNCT

Onslow County accepting low-income assistance applications

JACKSONVILLE N.C. (WNCT) — Applications are now open for an energy assistance program for low-income individuals in Onslow County. The Onslow County Department of Social Services has opened the applications for this one-time annual payment. It is meant to help those with a lower income receive help on their light bill. “Everybody is struggling right […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

NC Secretary of State speaks with business owners in Onslow County

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine Marshall made her way to Eastern North Carolina on Tuesday to speak with local entrepreneurs in Onslow County. The Coastal Carolina Community College hosted a small business roundtable to have an open discussion about how they are doing. Organizers...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Hearst Foundations back Hyde County dental clinic, patient care fund

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina University School of Dental Medicine’s transformational care for the dental needs of rural and underserved populations is growing with funding and accolades from the Hearst Foundations. The $100,000 grant, awarded in December, is the first time ECU has earned support from Hearst Foundations, which identify and fund outstanding nonprofits […]
HYDE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

New Bern police engage with community through kick off of Noble Knights

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – New Bern Police Department kicked off the first night of their Noble Knights Chess Club on Monday. The program is designed to engage and form relationships with youth. “We want them to know that police officers, whether they wear this uniform or any uniform of law enforcement, we’re there to […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

“It’s more than an investment in a building, it’s an investment in the community:” Pitt County Sheriff new facility breaks ground

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office will soon have a new home. Sheriff Paula Dance and county leaders broke ground on a new facility on New Hope Drive. “You often hear law enforcement officers referring to each other as family and that is true,” said Dance. “That is my family that you […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Lenoir County’s CLEAR Talk program in full swing

Lenoir County law enforcement continue their efforts to connect with the community. Lenoir County’s CLEAR Talk program in full swing. Lenoir County law enforcement continue their efforts to connect with the community. Onslow County Soil & Water Conservation District …. The Onslow County Soil & Water Conservation District is...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Marines take part in weeklong training exercise

RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) — Marines from Eastern North Carolina are taking part in a weeklong training exercise to make sure they are ready for future deployments. 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing is conducting Distributed Aviation Operations Exercise One (DAO EX-1) at various locations throughout Eastern North Carolina through Friday. The exercise began Monday and will validate […]
RICHLANDS, NC
WNCT

Kinston intersection will be reconstructed for safety

A congested U.S. 70 intersection in Kinston will be reconstructed to improve safety and traffic flow. Kinston intersection will be reconstructed for safety. A congested U.S. 70 intersection in Kinston will be reconstructed to improve safety and traffic flow. Onslow County Soil & Water Conservation District …. The Onslow County...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

ECU great, Stackhouse, Strange highlight NC Sports Hall of Fame 2023 class

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — An East Carolina University legendary women’s basketball player, a Kinston basketball superstar and one of the top golfers who now calls New Bern home highlight the 2023 North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame class that was announced Tuesday. The new members are ECU great Rosie Thompson, Kinston’s Jerry Stackhouse, New Bern’s […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Pink Hill gymnasium to undergo renovation process

PINK HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — The gymnasium in Pink Hill is getting a complete makeover, thanks to funding from Lenoir County. Work on the J. Melvin Jones Gymnasium has been two years in the making. The project is expected to open doors for new programs, including indoor soccer. “We’re redoing the floor here to repair […]
PINK HILL, NC
WNCT

Muralist to bring Surf City to life with art work

SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A new mural is coming up in Surf City. Local muralist David Mercer is transforming a brick pump house into an “all things Surf City” mural. The building is located next to the Surf City bridge. As people drive onto the island it will be seen. “I’ve always wanted to […]
SURF CITY, NC
WNCT

Coffee shop set to open holds benefit dinner

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A new coffee shop set to open in Greenville in April held a benefit dinner on Saturday to help raise funds for the nonprofit organization. Awaken Coffee offers hope and changes lives. The new business’ mission is to provide opportunities to work for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Awaken Coffee […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Seven Pines Vineyard shows us how to get from grapes to wine

FALKLAND, N.C. (WNCT) – Ever wondered how wine is made while you’re drinking it? What better way to find out than by visiting a vineyard in Pitt County? Yes, Pitt County. Seven Pines Vineyard and Winery owner Vinter Philip Guy and his wife have been running a vineyard in Pitt County for years now. This […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

ECU’s Jenkins-Cowart thrives as energetic leader for Pirates

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacob Jenkins-Cowart knew he wanted the chance to play baseball in front of thousands of fans; it’s one of the main factors that drew him to East Carolina. But perhaps nothing could have prepared him for his first appearance at Clark-LeClair Stadium as a true freshman last season. “My first pinch-hit […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

42K+
Followers
30K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy