PCC hires new dean to oversee its CIT programming

WINTERVILLE, N.C. — Pitt Community College has hired Patrick Jacques to serve as dean of its Construction and Industrial Technology (CIT) Division.

Jacques, whose first day with the college was Jan. 17, is responsible for directing and supervising all activities within Pitt’s CIT division, which features 12 curriculum programs, as well as non-credit, short-term training programs. He said he is both “excited and nervous” about his new job.

“Pitt Community College has built a strong reputation for quality programs over the years, especially in CIT areas,” Jacques said. “I hope to continue to build on that reputation and develop a strong relationship with our community stakeholders to offer quality opportunities for our students and to assist in the economic growth of our county and surrounding areas.”

Jacques joins PCC from Robeson Community College, where he served two years as program director/apprenticeship coordinator and dean of Public Service and Applied Technology. Prior to working at Robeson, he spent nearly 26 years at Coastal Carolina Community College as head of the school’s Architectural Technology Department and also has three years of experience with the public school system.

“Mr. Jacques brings a wealth of industry knowledge and community college experience to PCC,” said Dr. Thomas Gould, PCC Executive Vice President of Academic Affairs and Student Services. “He is very committed to student success and will be a strong leader of our CIT faculty.”

The son of a career Marine, Jacques said he considers Havelock to be his hometown. He is a 1991 graduate of East Carolina University, where he received a bachelor’s degree in Industrial Technology Education, with a concentration in design and drafting. Four years later, he earned a master’s degree in Technology Education from Ball State University.

“I do believe I bring in a wealth of experience at the community college-level and have the passion and drive to work hard to make a difference,” he said. “I am motivated by working with our students and having an impact in their lives.”

In addition to developing solid working relationships with fellow PCC employees and the CIT faculty he supervises, Jacques said he is looking forward to “continuing and building” partnerships with local industry. He said his goal is to establish training opportunities that best fit the region’s current and future industrial needs, encourage more students to seek employment in CIT employment fields, and help attract new industry to the area.

“I believe that the training offered at PCC is essential to the development of a strong economic workforce for our area,” Jacques said. “… The idea will be to continue to offer high-quality learning opportunities in both continuing education and curriculum areas that develop our students into lifelong learners” and meet the ever-growing demand for a highly-skilled workforce.

