Fayetteville, AR

KPVI Newschannel 6

No. 4 Alabama too much for Missouri in the second half

A slow end to the first half and a rough start to the final 20 minutes doomed Missouri in its 85-64 loss to No. 4 Alabama who MU coach Dennis Gates refers to as the No. 1 team in the country. Behind five consecutive points from Jahvon Quinerly and a...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

