Bills' Jordan Poyer: Exits Sunday's game early
Poyer left Sunday's divisional-round matchup against the Bengals early and is being evaluated for a head injury. Poyer and Tre'Davious White collided on a deep-pass play in the fourth quarter and both left to be evaluated for head injuries. The Bills are now without both of their starting safeties, as Dean Marlowe didn't return after halftime due to a groin injury.
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Heads back home
Oshie left the team's road trip for the birth of his child and won't be available against Colorado on Tuesday, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Oshie has been rolling of late with five goals and one assist in 10 games since returning from an upper-body injury. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Oshie should be available to play when Washington returns home to face Pittsburgh on Thursday. In the meantime, Alexei Protas should step into the lineup in Oshie's absence.
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Big double-double in wild win
Antetokounmpo (knee) notched 29 points (8-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 11-17 FT), 12 rebounds and four assists across 27 minutes during Monday's 150-130 victory over Detroit. Neither team played much defense in this one, allowing Antetokounmpo to post big numbers despite getting limited minutes in his return from a five-game absence due to a knee issue. The double-double was Antetokounmpo's 26th of the season, and he should be ready to handle something closer to his usual workload Wednesday against the Nuggets.
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Impressive final line in return
Gobert (groin) supplied 15 points (5-8 FG, 5-7 FT), 16 rebounds, four blocks and one assist across 36 minutes during Monday's 119-114 loss to the Rockets. Gobert didn't skip a beat in his return to action after missing Minnesota's previous three games with a groin injury. While taking back his starting role at center from Naz Reid, Gobert dominated on the boards and as a rim protector while faring better than usual at the free-throw line. Fantasy managers shouldn't hesitate to activate Gobert again now that he escaped without a setback with his groin in his return to action.
