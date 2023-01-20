Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The second richest person in ConnecticutLuay RahilGreenwich, CT
Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feetRoger MarshGreenwich, CT
Lions and Tigers and Bears, Oh My! Branford Land Trust Winter Animal Tracking ClassesJen PayneBranford, CT
Leonardo DiCaprio Puts Spotlight On Book About Climate Change, Helping Two Fairfield Girl ScoutsFlorence CarmelaFairfield, CT
Related
Man Injured In Fight Outside Stop & Shop In Trumbull
Two men outside a supermarket store were arrested after allegedly getting into a fight and causing a disturbance. The incident took place in Fairfield County at the Stop & Shop on Quality Street in Trumbull on Friday, Jan. 20. Robert Zacchia, age 55, of Trumbull, and Emmanuel Andriotis, age 19,...
hamlethub.com
Robbery at gunpoint, Milford police make arrest
On December 3, 2022, at approximately 7:01 pm, Milford Police were dispatched to 3 Maple Street, on a report of a robbery at gunpoint. The victim stated that they listed a vehicle on Offer Up and was scheduled to show the vehicle to a potential buyer. A male arrived on foot and the victim accompanied him on a test drive of the vehicle.
Man charged with shooting in East Hartford rooming house
EAST HARTFORD — A man is being held on more than $1 million bond while facing a first-degree assault charge based on claims that he shot a man in the back during an argument in a hallway of the Church Corners Inn rooming house in November. DEFENDANT: Jonathan E....
News 12
Police: Man arrested for attempted murder following altercation in Lynbrook
Police say they have arrested a man for attempted murder in connection to a December shooting that happened in Lynbrook. According to detectives, Vincent T. Lynch, 36, of Jamaica, and the male victim, 27, were passengers sitting inside a gray colored sedan parked in front of 710 Merrick Road when a physical altercation ensued.
Shooting Suspect On Loose In Stratford, Man Hospitalized: Police
Police are searching for the suspect of a shooting in Stratford that left one man in the hospital. The shooting happened on Thursday, Jan. 19 around 11:20 p.m., when several shots were fired at a residence on Priscilla Lane, hitting a man and giving him non-life-threatening injuries, according to Stratford Police.
trumbulltimes.com
Police: Men charged in fight outside Trumbull grocery store
TRUMBULL — Police say two men involved in a fight outside a local supermarket late Friday afternoon have been arrested. A 55-year-old Trumbull man was charged with two counts of second-degree breach of peace, and a 19-year-old Bridgeport man was charged with one count of second-degree breach of peace, Trumbull Police Lt. Brian Weir said Monday.
trumbulltimes.com
Trumbull officials move to quell mall incidents after multiple fights, arrests
TRUMBULL — Town officials are working with police and mall representatives to address the recent incidents of criminal activity at the Trumbull Mall. Police have been called to the mall numerous times over the past few weeks for reports of youth fights and, in an incident last week, concerns over a person carrying a hatchet.
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Pursuit With Children In Car
#Milford CT–On January 7, 2023, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle near 207 Sub Way. The vehicle accelerated, driving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was ultimately stopped in Ansonia and the operator was identified as Kyle Lewis of Stratford. There were two small children in the vehicle. He was charged with Engaging Police in Pursuit, Reckless Driving, and Risk of Injury to a Minor. His bond was set at $1,000 and has a February 7 court date.
Police ID Woman Killed In New Haven Crash
A woman struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing a New Haven roadway has been identified by police. Judith Williams, age 42, of New Haven, was killed around 6:15 p.m., Monday, Jan. 22 on Whalley Avenue near Hudson Street in New Haven. Capt. Rose Bell of the New Haven...
Eyewitness News
Two armed robberies under investigation at two Meriden ATMS
MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say two armed robberies at separate ATMs in Meriden are under investigation. The first crime was reported on Friday at the Bank of America on 400 East Main Street. The second was on Saturday at a Wells Fargo on 55 Centennial Avenue. In Friday’s robbery,...
Woman Killed In Chain-Reaction Fairfield County Crash
A Fairfield County woman was killed in a six-vehicle crash after a 22-year-old man ran into the back of a car, setting off a chain-reaction crash.The incident took place in Bridgeport around 6:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20, on Linen Avenue.According to Sgt. Darryl Wilson, of the Bridgeport Police, a 202…
Man charged with breaking into North Haven home using a recycling bin: Police
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — A Hamden man is facing charges after he broke into several North Haven homes over the summer, police said. On June 18, North Haven officers were called to a home on Lynette Drive for a reported burglary. They learned that the suspect had used a recycling bin to elevate himself through a first-floor window.
Monroe man accused of speeding, leading police on chase before cash
Police say no one was injured, and Davis was released on an appearance ticket.
NBC Connecticut
5 Vehicles Involved in Crash on Route 15 in Hamden
Five vehicles were involved in a crash on Route 15 South in Hamden Tuesday, according to state police. The crash happened around 9:20 a.m. and traffic was getting by on the shoulder. State police said no injuries were immediately reported.
Armed Carjacker Makes Off With Honda Civic In New Haven, Police Say
A New Haven man was carjacked at gunpoint seconds after he pulled into his driveway. The incident took place in New Haven around 5:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 22 on Blathcley Avenue. The victim told officers he had pulled into his driveway when he was confronted by a masked man holding...
News 12
Police: Man arrested in Southbury traffic stop after crack cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl found
A man was arrested after a traffic stop in Southbury turned up crack cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl, police say. Southbury police say they conducted a traffic stop Sunday. Officers say the driver of the car was found to have 230 bags of heroin, containing fentanyl, 6 bags of crack cocaine and a large amount of cash.
trumbulltimes.com
Danbury man gets 10 years for shooting death of friend: 'I wish this never happened'
DANBURY — David Ramos received a 10-year prison sentence Monday afternoon in the fatal shooting of his friend Jason Hoffman in 2019. The sentence came as no surprise as Ramos had reached a plea agreement in October. In exchange for his guilty pleas, including second-degree manslaughter, he was offered a 10-year sentence, two years being a mandatory period of incarceration.
Hartford Man Busted For Heroin, Fentanyl Possession, Having Stolen Gun Sentenced
A 33-year-old Hartford who admitted to having heroin, fentanyl, and a stolen pistol was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in federal prison on Monday, Jan. 23, authorities announced. Robert Allen pleaded guilty to one count of possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and one count of possession of a firearm by...
News 12
Mount Vernon officials: Teen shot on MTA bus is son of deputy police commissioner
Mount Vernon officials say a teen shot on an MTA bus over the weekend is the son of Deputy Police Commissioner Jennifer Lackard. Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard said in a statement that they are "saddened by this tragic news" and that they are praying for Lackard's family. Police say the 17-year-old...
New Haven Independent
Shelton Police Release Body Camera Footage In Connection To Arrest
SHELTON — The Shelton Police Department on Friday released body camera footage in connection to the Dec. 29, 2022 arrest of a 27-year-old man. About 30 minutes of footage is included, along with two news stories, in the latest episode of ‘Navel Gazing: The Valley Indy Podcast.’
Comments / 0