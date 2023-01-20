ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Daily Voice

Man Injured In Fight Outside Stop & Shop In Trumbull

Two men outside a supermarket store were arrested after allegedly getting into a fight and causing a disturbance. The incident took place in Fairfield County at the Stop & Shop on Quality Street in Trumbull on Friday, Jan. 20. Robert Zacchia, age 55, of Trumbull, and Emmanuel Andriotis, age 19,...
TRUMBULL, CT
hamlethub.com

Robbery at gunpoint, Milford police make arrest

On December 3, 2022, at approximately 7:01 pm, Milford Police were dispatched to 3 Maple Street, on a report of a robbery at gunpoint. The victim stated that they listed a vehicle on Offer Up and was scheduled to show the vehicle to a potential buyer. A male arrived on foot and the victim accompanied him on a test drive of the vehicle.
MILFORD, CT
News 12

Police: Man arrested for attempted murder following altercation in Lynbrook

Police say they have arrested a man for attempted murder in connection to a December shooting that happened in Lynbrook. According to detectives, Vincent T. Lynch, 36, of Jamaica, and the male victim, 27, were passengers sitting inside a gray colored sedan parked in front of 710 Merrick Road when a physical altercation ensued.
LYNBROOK, NY
trumbulltimes.com

Police: Men charged in fight outside Trumbull grocery store

TRUMBULL — Police say two men involved in a fight outside a local supermarket late Friday afternoon have been arrested. A 55-year-old Trumbull man was charged with two counts of second-degree breach of peace, and a 19-year-old Bridgeport man was charged with one count of second-degree breach of peace, Trumbull Police Lt. Brian Weir said Monday.
TRUMBULL, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Trumbull officials move to quell mall incidents after multiple fights, arrests

TRUMBULL — Town officials are working with police and mall representatives to address the recent incidents of criminal activity at the Trumbull Mall. Police have been called to the mall numerous times over the past few weeks for reports of youth fights and, in an incident last week, concerns over a person carrying a hatchet.
TRUMBULL, CT
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Pursuit With Children In Car

#Milford CT–On January 7, 2023, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle near 207 Sub Way. The vehicle accelerated, driving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was ultimately stopped in Ansonia and the operator was identified as Kyle Lewis of Stratford. There were two small children in the vehicle. He was charged with Engaging Police in Pursuit, Reckless Driving, and Risk of Injury to a Minor. His bond was set at $1,000 and has a February 7 court date.
MILFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Police ID Woman Killed In New Haven Crash

A woman struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing a New Haven roadway has been identified by police. Judith Williams, age 42, of New Haven, was killed around 6:15 p.m., Monday, Jan. 22 on Whalley Avenue near Hudson Street in New Haven. Capt. Rose Bell of the New Haven...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Two armed robberies under investigation at two Meriden ATMS

MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say two armed robberies at separate ATMs in Meriden are under investigation. The first crime was reported on Friday at the Bank of America on 400 East Main Street. The second was on Saturday at a Wells Fargo on 55 Centennial Avenue. In Friday’s robbery,...
MERIDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

5 Vehicles Involved in Crash on Route 15 in Hamden

Five vehicles were involved in a crash on Route 15 South in Hamden Tuesday, according to state police. The crash happened around 9:20 a.m. and traffic was getting by on the shoulder. State police said no injuries were immediately reported.
HAMDEN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Danbury man gets 10 years for shooting death of friend: 'I wish this never happened'

DANBURY — David Ramos received a 10-year prison sentence Monday afternoon in the fatal shooting of his friend Jason Hoffman in 2019. The sentence came as no surprise as Ramos had reached a plea agreement in October. In exchange for his guilty pleas, including second-degree manslaughter, he was offered a 10-year sentence, two years being a mandatory period of incarceration.
DANBURY, CT
New Haven Independent

Shelton Police Release Body Camera Footage In Connection To Arrest

SHELTON — The Shelton Police Department on Friday released body camera footage in connection to the Dec. 29, 2022 arrest of a 27-year-old man. About 30 minutes of footage is included, along with two news stories, in the latest episode of ​‘Navel Gazing: The Valley Indy Podcast.’
SHELTON, CT

