Read full article on original website
Janey Pavey
4d ago
Good Job. I think of the people who could have died if not for that officer. Thank You.
Reply
5
Related
Congressman Womack’s son arrested, facing over a dozen charges after Tontitown police pursuit
The son of Arkansas Congressman Steve Womack was arrested and is facing 13 charges after attempting to flee from police in Tontitown.
Crawford County deputies arrested by FBI for excessive force during violent arrest
CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Crawford County deputies who were seen on video hitting a man outside a Mulberry gas station in August 2022 have been arrested by the FBI. According to the FBI spokesperson, US Marshals took Levi White and Zachary King into custody Tuesday morning and went to their first appearance at the federal courthouse in Fort Smith.
KHBS
Congressman Steve Womack's son, James, arrested on a dozen charges
TONTITOWN, Ark. — James Phillip Womack, 35, son of U.S. Rep. Steve Womack of Arkansas, was arrested in Tontitown overnight, according to jail records. Womack faces a dozen charges, including reckless driving, going the wrong way on a one-way street, possession of a controlled substance, criminal mischief and fleeing.
Fort Smith Police to temporarily stop responding to minor accidents, enacting 'inclement weather policy'
FORT SMITH, Ark — As heavy snowfall continues in the River Valley, the Fort Smith Police Department is being inundated with traffic accident calls. As a result, they have stated that they "must temporarily suspend the immediate investigation of minor traffic accidents that involve property damage only." Involved parties...
AOL Corp
Forklift with ‘makeshift brake’ rolls, kills 18-year-old worker in Arkansas, feds say
An 18-year-old worker parked the forklift he had been operating at an Arkansas worksite, then accidentally dropped the key, according to federal authorities. As he was searching for the dropped key in Rison, officials said the forklift rolled and struck the unsupervised man, killing him. Following his death in July...
Traffic stop in Pope County leads to seizure of 19,000 fentanyl pills
Deputies with the Pope County Sheriff’s Office have announced the seizure of more than 19,000 fentanyl pills in a traffic stop recently.
Man charged in death of Oklahoma girl, 4, returned to state
ANADARKO, Okla. — The man charged in the beating death of a 4-year-old Oklahoma girl on Christmas Day has been returned to the state. The Caddo County Sheriff's Office says 36-year-old Ivon Adams III was booked into the county jail Thursday night. Adams was arrested last week in Arizona...
Washington County search for missing man
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Washington County Sheriff's Department is leading an investigation into the search for a missing 50-year-old man. Valentin Ustayy has not been seen since Jan. 19, 2023. Police say he is possibly driving a black Dodge Durango with a Colorado license plate: EXUTER. Anyone with information...
More than 70 pounds of meth found in vehicle during traffic stop on Mississippi interstate
More than 70 pounds of methamphetamine was seized during a traffic stop on a stretch of Mississippi interstate. Deputies with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office made the traffic stop on Interstate 20. The deputies made the stop after developing “probable cause that the suspect may be involved in drug...
Teen dies in Sequoyah County crash
SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. — An Arkansas teenager died after striking a bridge in Sequoyah County this week, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to a crash Wednesday on OK-101 near Muldrow. When first responders arrived at the scene, they found the driver, Shilah Carrillo, 18, of Fort...
kbsi23.com
BREAKING: One inmate captured; four remain on the loose
FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – Inmate Michael Wilkins has been captured and is now in custody of the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department. On Thursday, Jan. 19, information was developed leading investigators to believe Wilkins was in Poplar Bluff. Today, members of the Poplar Bluff Police Department arrested Wilkins without incident.
Kait 8
Arkansas will not enforce new ATF rule
GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Soon it will be considered a felony to own braces for handguns that aren’t registered. The Garland County Sheriff along with several others announced Friday, Jan. 19, that will not enforce the new federal law that requires the registration of stabilizing braces for handguns.
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Assistance Identifying Those Responsible for the Theft of a Fire Truck
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Assistance Identifying Those Responsible for the Theft of a Fire Truck. Natchitoches, Louisiana – Authorities in Louisiana are seeking the public’s help in identifying the person or persons who stole a fire truck from Natchitoches Parish Fire District #10. The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Smart911 helping first responders in life-or-death situations
ARKANSAS, USA — Every Arkansas resident has access to Smart911 which helps first responders during life-or-death situations. According to their website, the service assists 911 operators and first responders receive "critical information you want them to know in any kind of emergency." "Smart911 is a free service to all...
Oklahoman involved in dispute over monkeys in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. — On Jan. 16, the Wichita Police Department (WPD) responded to a dispute over several monkeys, according to WPD. WPD said the dispute was between a person from Oklahoma and a person from Missouri. According to WPD, there was a disagreement between the two and police were...
Missing Fort Smith man found safe
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police activated a Silver Alert for a missing elderly man last seen the evening of Dec. 29. The man was reported missing by friends who were concerned for his well-being. On Sat. Jan. 1, FSPD reported him found and safe. Follow 5NEWS...
Former Arkansas lawmaker pleads guilty to abuse of public trust
ARKANSAS, USA — Former State Senator and State Representative Robert Dennis Altes has been sentenced to one year of probation after entering a plea of guilty to one count of abuse of public trust. According to a release by Arkansas Special Prosecutor Emily White, Altes entered into a negotiated...
5newsonline.com
Arkansas inmate dead after prison altercation
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — An Arkansas inmate is dead after being involved in an altercation at the Randall L. Williams Correctional Facility. According to reports, 29-year-old inmate Timothy Hedrick died at UAMS in Little Rock on January 14 due to his injuries after being involved in an altercation with other inmates about three weeks prior.
Westbound traffic on I-30 slowed due to flipped vehicle
Traffic going westbound on I-30 has slowed down to a crawl on Sunday afternoon due to a car flipped upside down.
KATV
Arkansas inmate serving 15-year sentence, dies from altercation injuries
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Corrections have released information about a death of an inmate from Randall L. Williams Correctional Facility. Timothy Hedrick, 29 died on Jan. 14 at the UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock. His death was due to injuries involving other inmates in...
5NEWS
Fort Smith, AR
18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Fort Smith local newshttps://www.5newsonline.com/
Comments / 5