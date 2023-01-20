ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, AR

Janey Pavey
4d ago

Good Job. I think of the people who could have died if not for that officer. Thank You.

KHBS

Congressman Steve Womack's son, James, arrested on a dozen charges

TONTITOWN, Ark. — James Phillip Womack, 35, son of U.S. Rep. Steve Womack of Arkansas, was arrested in Tontitown overnight, according to jail records. Womack faces a dozen charges, including reckless driving, going the wrong way on a one-way street, possession of a controlled substance, criminal mischief and fleeing.
TONTITOWN, AR
5NEWS

Washington County search for missing man

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Washington County Sheriff's Department is leading an investigation into the search for a missing 50-year-old man. Valentin Ustayy has not been seen since Jan. 19, 2023. Police say he is possibly driving a black Dodge Durango with a Colorado license plate: EXUTER. Anyone with information...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
KRMG

Teen dies in Sequoyah County crash

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. — An Arkansas teenager died after striking a bridge in Sequoyah County this week, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to a crash Wednesday on OK-101 near Muldrow. When first responders arrived at the scene, they found the driver, Shilah Carrillo, 18, of Fort...
SEQUOYAH COUNTY, OK
kbsi23.com

BREAKING: One inmate captured; four remain on the loose

FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – Inmate Michael Wilkins has been captured and is now in custody of the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department. On Thursday, Jan. 19, information was developed leading investigators to believe Wilkins was in Poplar Bluff. Today, members of the Poplar Bluff Police Department arrested Wilkins without incident.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
Kait 8

Arkansas will not enforce new ATF rule

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Soon it will be considered a felony to own braces for handguns that aren’t registered. The Garland County Sheriff along with several others announced Friday, Jan. 19, that will not enforce the new federal law that requires the registration of stabilizing braces for handguns.
GARLAND COUNTY, AR
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Assistance Identifying Those Responsible for the Theft of a Fire Truck

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Assistance Identifying Those Responsible for the Theft of a Fire Truck. Natchitoches, Louisiana – Authorities in Louisiana are seeking the public’s help in identifying the person or persons who stole a fire truck from Natchitoches Parish Fire District #10. The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
5NEWS

Smart911 helping first responders in life-or-death situations

ARKANSAS, USA — Every Arkansas resident has access to Smart911 which helps first responders during life-or-death situations. According to their website, the service assists 911 operators and first responders receive "critical information you want them to know in any kind of emergency." "Smart911 is a free service to all...
ARKANSAS STATE
KRMG

Oklahoman involved in dispute over monkeys in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. — On Jan. 16, the Wichita Police Department (WPD) responded to a dispute over several monkeys, according to WPD. WPD said the dispute was between a person from Oklahoma and a person from Missouri. According to WPD, there was a disagreement between the two and police were...
WICHITA, KS
5NEWS

Missing Fort Smith man found safe

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police activated a Silver Alert for a missing elderly man last seen the evening of Dec. 29. The man was reported missing by friends who were concerned for his well-being. On Sat. Jan. 1, FSPD reported him found and safe. Follow 5NEWS...
FORT SMITH, AR
5newsonline.com

Arkansas inmate dead after prison altercation

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — An Arkansas inmate is dead after being involved in an altercation at the Randall L. Williams Correctional Facility. According to reports, 29-year-old inmate Timothy Hedrick died at UAMS in Little Rock on January 14 due to his injuries after being involved in an altercation with other inmates about three weeks prior.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
