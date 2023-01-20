Van Orden on his first two weeks in Congress

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WKBT) — Rep. Derrick Van Orden is now a member of three different House committees.

During a visit at a farm in West Salem Thursday, the freshman congressman from Wisconsin’s third district gave an update on his first couple weeks in Congress.

The Republican was appointed to the Agriculture Committee, Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and Veterans’ Affairs Committees.

Van Orden and the other members of the Agriculture Committee will lead the development of the upcoming farm bill.

He says one of his first tasks in creating this bill will be traveling across the country to speak with farmers about the issues they face.

“I want to make sure that we have real input, real-time input from real farmers to make sure that that serves everyone the best,” Van Orden said.

In his first couple weeks in Congress, Van Orden proposed his first bills to enact a balanced budget amendment, give Congress members term limits, and ban Congress members from becoming lobbyists.

