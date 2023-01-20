Read full article on original website
Marilyn June Rose Crooks, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn June Rose Crooks, age 86, of Warren passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 12, 2023. She was born on June 27, 1936, to the late Kenneth C. Rose and Jean E. Mitchell Rose. Marilyn was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, she was married...
Carlo Bario, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carlo Bario, 50, of Warren passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at his residence. He was born June 13, 1972, in Vieste, Italy, the son of Antonio and Filomena (Mariani) Bario. Carlo came to the USA in 1976 and was a 1990 graduate of Howland...
Janice M. Ballentine, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janice M. Ballentine, 71 of Warren, Ohio, passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023 at the Cleveland Clinic. She was born January 17, 1952 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Donald Fenton and the late Mary (Chryst) Fenton. She worked as a custodian at...
Richard B. Ohl, Mineral Ridge, Ohio
MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard B. Ohl, 64 of Mineral Ridge, passed away unexpectedly, Friday, January 20, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Hospital. Richard, affectionately known to his friends and family as Rick, was born August 1, 1958 in Warren, Ohio. He was one of three sons to the late Richard B. Ohl and Judy A. (Brumbaugh) Ronzi.
Pamela G. (Goff) Steiner, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pamela G. Steiner, 61, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at her home in Boardman surrounded by family. Pam was born October 11, 1961, in Covington, Virginia, a daughter of Shelby J. Goff (Ratliff) and the late Charles W. Goff. Pam graduated from Newton...
Ralph J. “Jim” Campana, Jr., Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph J. “Jim” Campana, Jr., 72, died Saturday morning January 21, 2023 at his home. He was born March 30, 1950 in Youngstown, a son of Ralph J. and Virginia M. Landolfi Campana, Sr. Mr. Campana, a 1968 graduate of East High School...
Mary L. Pratt, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary L. Pratt, 72, passed away peacefully in hospice care on Thursday, January 19. She was born in Youngstown, a daughter of Michal and Gladys Waback. Mary leaves behind four sons, Donald J. Pratt, John Pratt, Damien Pratt and Brandon Darby; one daughter, Penny Pratt;...
Sally Jeanne Fisher-Evans, New Middletown, Ohio
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sally Jeanne Fisher-Evans, 87, formerly of New Middletown, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Sally was born July 29, 1935, in Massillon, the daughter of the late Willis and Kathryn Coulburn Hinman. She was a graduate of...
Lynne Eleanor Burns, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lynne Eleanor Burns, 86, of Canfield passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Masternick Memorial in New Middletown. Born April 11, 1936 in Flint, Michigan, Lynne was the daughter of Lloyd and Eva (Duncan) Davies. Lynne attended Whittier Junior High School and graduated from...
Joanne Myers, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne Myers, age 81, passed away way too soon on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Green Meadows Wellness Center. She was born June 15, 1941, in Richmond, Virginia to the late Herman and Vivian (Layne) Glass. Joanne will always be remembered for her kind nature,...
Robert E. Wolfe, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert E. Wolfe, 77, of Salem, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. He was born to the late Robert and Florence (Reidsone) Wolfe in Lewisburg, PA on September 11, 1945. Bob was a graduate of Lewisburg High School...
William “Bill” H. Staaf, Jr., Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William H. Staaf, Jr., 96, of Boardman, passed away peacefully Monday, January 16, 2023, with his loving family by his side. Born in Youngstown on January 8, 1927, “Bill” was the son of William H. and Mary Betty (Hahn) Staaf and was a lifelong area resident.
Vilma M. “Val” Wilthew, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vilma M. “Val” Wilthew, age 90, of Canfield, died Thursday, January 19, 2023. She was born July 23, 1932, in Youngstown, the daughter of Alexander and Lillian Chitarovich Luteran. Val was a graduate of South High School and had worked at St. Elizabeth...
Jeffrey C. Wolbert, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey Curtis Wolbert, 63, died Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Salem Regional Medical Center. Jeff was born on April 16, 1959 in Norton, Virginia, the son of the late William and Laura J. (Drugmand) Wolbert. He was a 1977 graduate of West Allegheny High School.
Deborah Kovacic Ehrenberg, Dublin, Ohio
DUBLIN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah Kovacic Ehrenberg, 69, formerly of Youngstown, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on January 22, 2023, surrounded by her family. Waiting for her in Heaven are her parents and many dear friends. She is survived by her beloved husband of...
Marce Lee Mayle, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marce Lee Mayle, age 66 of Columbiana, died unexpectedly on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at his home in Columbiana, Ohio. He was born on March 9, 1956, in Simpson, West Virginia, a son of the late Marcellous Mayle and the late Meralda Mayle Wonch. Marce...
Joyce Sarah Fragle, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce Sarah Oakes Fragle, age 81, of Hermitage, peacefully passed away at Sharon Regional Hospital on Saturday, January 21, 2023. Born June 23, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Catherine Marie Woge Wilson. She was one of the founding members of...
Brian Keith Watt, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian Keith Watt, 54 of Struthers, passed away on Sunday morning, January 15, 2023, at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital under the care of Hospice. He was born August 5, 1968, in Youngstown, the son of the late James and Esther (Yauman) Watt and spent...
