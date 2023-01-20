Group of Mount Airy residents oppose plan for 582 housing units, plus commercial space

Roughly two dozen people said during a Mount Airy Planning Commission meeting Thursday that they are vehemently against a mixed-use development plan to build 582 housing units and nearly 94,000 square feet of commercial space.

Pleasants Development, a northern Montgomery County-based company, plans to build the units on about 91 acres along Md. 27 on the Carroll County side of Mount Airy. Construction would take place over the course of about 10 years.