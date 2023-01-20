ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton County, SC

wtoc.com

Murdaugh family ties to the 14th Circuit solicitor’s office

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Alex Murdaugh’s family ties run deep in the Lowcountry. Generations of Murdaugh’s relatives put Alex in a position of power and influence. Prosecutors say Murdaugh abused that power and influence by acting as if he were above the law. Murdaugh’s family ties run...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Palmetto Carriage Works to host yearly ‘Locals Ride Free’ Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A downtown carriage company will provide free rides to residents of the Tri-County area this Sunday. Palmetto Carriage Works’ annual “Locals Ride Free” Day gives people who live in Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester Counties free carriage tours with proof of residency. Tours will...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

LIVE BLOG: Day 2 of jury selection begins in Alex Murdaugh trial

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Jury selection is continuing in Colleton County for the Alex Murdaugh murder trial, with the second day beginning just after 9:45 a.m. The fourth pool of potential jurors was one of the larger pools with nearly 80 jurors being called into the courtroom. The pool was...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Colleton Co. Fire-Rescue sees record-breaking year of calls for service

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Fire officials in Colleton County say they received more calls for service in 2022 than ever before. Colleton County Fire-Rescue had over 10,000 calls for service last year, which is 800 more than 2021, according to the department’s 2022 statistical report. The 2021 Census...
live5news.com

WHAT TO EXPECT: Alex Murdaugh trial to begin Monday

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh’s highly-anticipated murder trial will begin with jury selection Monday morning in Walterboro. A Colleton County grand jury indicted Murdaugh on two counts of murder and two counts of possessing a firearm during the commission of a violent crime in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh and their youngest son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh. The indictments allege he allegedly used two different weapons, a rifle on his wife and a shotgun on his son.
WALTERBORO, SC
WJBF.com

11 a.m. update Murdaugh jury selection

The Alex Murdaugh trial is underway in Walterboro as jury selection began around 9:30 a.m. Monday. The Alex Murdaugh trial is underway in Walterboro as jury selection began around 9:30 a.m. Monday. Aiken leaders announce possible plans for former …. NewsChannel 6 at 11. Columbia County school district host ‘let’s...
WALTERBORO, SC
WRDW-TV

Traffic accidents kill 4 people in 3 days across CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A rash of traffic accidents claimed the lives of a motorcyclist, a pedestrian and a driver, all within three days. The motorcyclist died in a crash that was reported at 3:15 p.m. Saturday for an accident on the eastbound side of the 2300 block of Riverwatch Parkway near Eisenhower Park.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Judge approves settlement in Murdaugh boat crash lawsuits

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Nearly four years after a family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh and his family members, a judge approved a settlement agreement in the case, dropping the estate of Murdaugh’s wife and his surviving son. Beach family attorney Mark Tinsley...
live5news.com

Dorchester County house fire displaces 7

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Red Cross has been called to assist seven people displaced by a Saturday fire. The case was opened just before 2 p.m. after a house fire on Shagbark Trail. That is in the North Charleston area, outside city limits. Regional Communications Director Mandy McMahon...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Deputies arrest man in Ridgeville killing

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County deputies have arrested a man of killing a man by holding his head in mud and water. Elup Jones is charged with murder, Lt. Rich Carson said. Deputies responded Thursday at about 4:30 p.m. to the 400 block of Highway 78 in Ridgeville where...
RIDGEVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Walterboro police seek help identifying suspects

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – The Walterboro Police Department (WPD) is requesting the public’s help in identifying the individuals pictured.  On January 22, officers responded to a security alarm at REV Bank on N. Jefferies Blvd.  WPD reported significant damage to the ATM.  Surveillance footage from the bank showed two men and a car that police are working to […]
WALTERBORO, SC
live5news.com

Morning commuters faced blocked lanes from crash, fire on I-26

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Anyone who took I-26 eastbound to work Tuesday morning had two good reasons if they arrived late at the office. Just as a crash that blocked two left lanes was being cleared near the Aviation Avenue exit, the South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a vehicle on fire just two miles from the crash scene that blocked two other lanes.
CHARLESTON, SC
WJCL

Bluffton police officer injured in vehicle collision

BLUFFTON, S.C. — Above video: Monday morning headlines. Bluffton Police Department Officer Frank Ginn, Jr. was injured due to a head-on collision on Highway 170 westbound. The wreck happened around 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 21. The officer, who lives in Beaufort, was on his way to work in Bluffton...
BLUFFTON, SC
wspa.com

Photos: Murdaugh filing provides new details about murders

The legal team for disbarred attorney and accused murderer Alex Murdaugh is providing more insight into the night that his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul were killed at their Colleton County property. Photos: Murdaugh filing provides new details about …. The legal team for disbarred attorney and accused murderer...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC

