Read full article on original website
Related
wtoc.com
Murdaugh family ties to the 14th Circuit solicitor’s office
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Alex Murdaugh’s family ties run deep in the Lowcountry. Generations of Murdaugh’s relatives put Alex in a position of power and influence. Prosecutors say Murdaugh abused that power and influence by acting as if he were above the law. Murdaugh’s family ties run...
blufftontoday.com
Who is the real Alex Murdaugh, the man who wrecked a South Carolina legal dynasty?
Who is Richard "Alex" Murdaugh, the now-disbarred attorney who utterly disgraced and ultimately destroyed a South Carolina legal dynasty and faces more than 100 criminal charges, including indictments that he murdered his wife and child?. To better understand this accused killer and how he was allegedly able to steal more...
Walterboro locals react to large media coverage of Murdaugh trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – On a normal day, the city of Walterboro is quiet and quaint with just a few thousand people calling it home, but the next few weeks will be anything but normal as the Alex Murdaugh murder trial gets underway The Colleton County Courthouse and surrounding areas of the city were swarmed […]
live5news.com
Palmetto Carriage Works to host yearly ‘Locals Ride Free’ Day
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A downtown carriage company will provide free rides to residents of the Tri-County area this Sunday. Palmetto Carriage Works’ annual “Locals Ride Free” Day gives people who live in Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester Counties free carriage tours with proof of residency. Tours will...
live5news.com
LIVE BLOG: Day 2 of jury selection begins in Alex Murdaugh trial
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Jury selection is continuing in Colleton County for the Alex Murdaugh murder trial, with the second day beginning just after 9:45 a.m. The fourth pool of potential jurors was one of the larger pools with nearly 80 jurors being called into the courtroom. The pool was...
live5news.com
Colleton Co. Fire-Rescue sees record-breaking year of calls for service
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Fire officials in Colleton County say they received more calls for service in 2022 than ever before. Colleton County Fire-Rescue had over 10,000 calls for service last year, which is 800 more than 2021, according to the department’s 2022 statistical report. The 2021 Census...
live5news.com
WHAT TO EXPECT: Alex Murdaugh trial to begin Monday
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh’s highly-anticipated murder trial will begin with jury selection Monday morning in Walterboro. A Colleton County grand jury indicted Murdaugh on two counts of murder and two counts of possessing a firearm during the commission of a violent crime in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh and their youngest son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh. The indictments allege he allegedly used two different weapons, a rifle on his wife and a shotgun on his son.
WJBF.com
11 a.m. update Murdaugh jury selection
The Alex Murdaugh trial is underway in Walterboro as jury selection began around 9:30 a.m. Monday. The Alex Murdaugh trial is underway in Walterboro as jury selection began around 9:30 a.m. Monday. Aiken leaders announce possible plans for former …. NewsChannel 6 at 11. Columbia County school district host ‘let’s...
Lights, camera, trial: All eyes on Alex Murdaugh as a small South Carolina city prepares for a 'circus'
WALTERBORO, S.C. — Hotel rooms have been booked for weeks in this small South Carolina city, about 50 miles west of Charleston, where some residents have advertised their homes on Airbnb for hundreds of dollars a night. In a parking lot across from the Colleton County Courthouse, food trucks...
'I think it’s gonna be like a circus': Walterboro community prepares for visitors as Murdaugh murder trial begins
WALTERBORO, S.C. — It’s day one of the Murdaugh murder trial. People are headed into Colleton County as Walterboro residents prepare for increased foot traffic from the trial, which has gained international attention. "I think it’s gonna be like a circus," Walterboro resident Teresa Davis explained. Davis...
WRDW-TV
Traffic accidents kill 4 people in 3 days across CSRA
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A rash of traffic accidents claimed the lives of a motorcyclist, a pedestrian and a driver, all within three days. The motorcyclist died in a crash that was reported at 3:15 p.m. Saturday for an accident on the eastbound side of the 2300 block of Riverwatch Parkway near Eisenhower Park.
abcnews4.com
DD2 Community shows their support for Steve LaPrad at school board meeting
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday night Dorchester District 2 held it's school boarding meeting. A variety of topics were touched on including the future of Steve LaPrad. Former students, community members, and parents showed their support with shirts that said " #WESTANDWITHLP." When parents and teachers were...
live5news.com
Judge approves settlement in Murdaugh boat crash lawsuits
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Nearly four years after a family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh and his family members, a judge approved a settlement agreement in the case, dropping the estate of Murdaugh’s wife and his surviving son. Beach family attorney Mark Tinsley...
live5news.com
Dorchester County house fire displaces 7
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Red Cross has been called to assist seven people displaced by a Saturday fire. The case was opened just before 2 p.m. after a house fire on Shagbark Trail. That is in the North Charleston area, outside city limits. Regional Communications Director Mandy McMahon...
live5news.com
Deputies arrest man in Ridgeville killing
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County deputies have arrested a man of killing a man by holding his head in mud and water. Elup Jones is charged with murder, Lt. Rich Carson said. Deputies responded Thursday at about 4:30 p.m. to the 400 block of Highway 78 in Ridgeville where...
Walterboro police seek help identifying suspects
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – The Walterboro Police Department (WPD) is requesting the public’s help in identifying the individuals pictured. On January 22, officers responded to a security alarm at REV Bank on N. Jefferies Blvd. WPD reported significant damage to the ATM. Surveillance footage from the bank showed two men and a car that police are working to […]
live5news.com
Morning commuters faced blocked lanes from crash, fire on I-26
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Anyone who took I-26 eastbound to work Tuesday morning had two good reasons if they arrived late at the office. Just as a crash that blocked two left lanes was being cleared near the Aviation Avenue exit, the South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a vehicle on fire just two miles from the crash scene that blocked two other lanes.
WJCL
Bluffton police officer injured in vehicle collision
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Above video: Monday morning headlines. Bluffton Police Department Officer Frank Ginn, Jr. was injured due to a head-on collision on Highway 170 westbound. The wreck happened around 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 21. The officer, who lives in Beaufort, was on his way to work in Bluffton...
wspa.com
Photos: Murdaugh filing provides new details about murders
The legal team for disbarred attorney and accused murderer Alex Murdaugh is providing more insight into the night that his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul were killed at their Colleton County property. Photos: Murdaugh filing provides new details about …. The legal team for disbarred attorney and accused murderer...
live5news.com
Murdaugh defense asks court to block testimony on blood evidence from T-shirt
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Attorneys representing former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh filed a motion Monday morning before the scheduled start of Murdaugh’s murder trial seeking to exclude blood spatter evidence in the trial. Murdaugh is charged in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of his wife, Maggie; and their...
Comments / 0