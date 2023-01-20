The Republic Bank Louisville Invitational Tournament kicked things up a notch Tuesday afternoon with a loaded second round slate of games at Valley High School. No. 1-seeded Sacred Heart showcased why it's expected to win the whole tournament, Meade County made the most of the drive from Brandenburg with a win over Male and we got a clearer picture of what Friday's quarterfinals will look like. ...

BRANDENBURG, KY ・ 21 MINUTES AGO