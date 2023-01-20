Trigun Stampede is now making its way through its new reboot's story as part of the Winter 2023 anime schedule, and now fans have gotten the first look at what is coming next with the teaser trailer for Episode 4 of the series! The reboot has been introducing fans to a whole new take on the world from Yasuhiro Nightow's classic action manga with the first few episodes of its run so far, and it's only the beginning as there are still many others that need to make their way to the action in the reboot as well.

1 DAY AGO