thedigitalfix.com
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes release date, cast, plot, and more
What is the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes release date, and what else do we know about the new Planet of the Apes movie? The Planet of the Apes is one of the longest running movie series in cinema, and the famous original movie debuted to audiences back in 1968.
thedigitalfix.com
Demon Slayer season 2 is now streaming on Netflix
Demon Slayer season 2 has just dropped on Netflix, which is good news for fans of the acclaimed anime series. The release of the thriller series, which is adapted from a manga series of the same name, means that anime fans with a Netflix account will be able to follow the Demon Slayer Corp member Tanjiro Kamado in his battle against – you guessed it – demons.
ComicBook
Trigun Stampede Releases Episode 4 Teaser: Watch
Trigun Stampede is now making its way through its new reboot's story as part of the Winter 2023 anime schedule, and now fans have gotten the first look at what is coming next with the teaser trailer for Episode 4 of the series! The reboot has been introducing fans to a whole new take on the world from Yasuhiro Nightow's classic action manga with the first few episodes of its run so far, and it's only the beginning as there are still many others that need to make their way to the action in the reboot as well.
What Time Will ‘The Legend of Vox Machina’ Season 2 Be on Prime Video?
Get ready to return to Exandria because Season 2 of The Legend of Vox Machina is headed to Amazon’s Prime Video, nearly a year after season one wrapped up its run. The adult animated series is the brainchild of Matthew Mercer, a notable voice actor and Dungeons and Dragons dungeon master. The show’s universe is based on Mercer’s live play web series Critical Role, where he and his friends play through Dungeons and Dragons campaign; the resulting campaigns make up the story arcs of The Legend of Vox Machina. With Season 2 on the horizon, Prime Video released a helpful (and...
thedigitalfix.com
Why are the Fireflies dead in The Last of Us TV series episode 2?
Why are the Fireflies dead in The Last of Us TV series episode 2? While take some liberties, The Last of Us TV show is largely following the course of Naughty Dog’s game, and that includes an attempted rendezvous with the Fireflies for Joel, Ellie, and Tess. It doesn’t...
thedigitalfix.com
Ironheart star teases “big, but personal” Marvel series
Alden Ehrenreich seems to be collecting IPs like, well, infinity stones, as the Star Wars cast member spilled the beans on his new role in Marvel series Ironheart. The TV series, which is set to drop sometime this year, sees Dominique Thorne reprise her role as Riri Williams after her character’s debut in 2022 movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
'That '90s Show' Viewers Torn Over Gay Representation in Netflix Spinoff
"That '70s Show" has been given the reboot treatment at Netflix, and the sitcom has introduced a new character Ozzie who comes out as gay.
New PlayStation ad reminds fans that the PS4 is too old for 2023 games
This year is really for the PS5 players
thedigitalfix.com
Will there be a That ’90s Show season 2?
Will there be a That ’90s Show season 2? Nostalgia hit like a ton of bricks when Netflix released the sequel TV series to the beloved 90s series – That ’70s Show – on January 2023. Set 20 years after its predecessor, That ’90s Show, follows the daughter of Eric and Donna Forman as summer break hits.
IGN
Endless Dungeon - Official Pre-Order Trailer
Get another look at Endless Dungeon in this latest trailer for the upcoming rogue-lite tactical action game, including your objectives, features you can expect, and more. In Endless Dungeon, recruit a team of shipwrecked heroes, plunge into a long-abandoned space station, and protect your crystal against never-ending waves of monsters…or die trying, get reloaded, and try again.
'Stranger Things' star Finn Wolfhard says that 'it would be ridiculous' if the show was 'any longer' than five seasons
Finn Wolfhard said that the Duffer Brothers have figured out a "perfect ending" for "Stranger Things."
thedigitalfix.com
The Last of Us TV series – Clickers explained
What are Clickers? In The Last of Us TV series, the world has been overrun by zombie-like creatures known as the infected. These poor unfortunate souls are the victims of a mutated fungus known as cordyceps that takes control of those infected, reducing them to a feral, cannibalistic state. Thankfully...
otakuusamagazine.com
My Home Hero Anime Drops Key Art, Cast Announcements
Back in June 2022, we learned that the crime suspense manga My Home Hero would be getting the anime treatment. Now we’ve got some fresh details on that adaptation, including some key art and cast announcements. The cast members unveiled today are:. Koichi Yamadera as Shino. Katsuhiro Tokuishi as...
5 reasons my hopes are high for Amazon's Fallout TV series
Despite knowing almost nothing about it, I'm finding it hard not to get excited for the Fallout TV series. War never changes… the channel.
IGN
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC to Have Biggest Budget in CDPR History; Witcher 3 Next Gen Patch for PC in ‘Final Stages’
Cyberpunk 2077 has experienced a fruitful 2022. Ever since the developers introduced fixes for the game and the release of the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime, the days have become much brighter for them. Now, the hype for the title is growing even further as CD Projekt Red has announced an upcoming DLC titled Phantom Liberty.
NME
‘Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora’ release date, trailers and latest news
Avatar Frontiers of Pandora is an upcoming open-world action game set in the Avatar universe. It takes place around the second movie, Avatar: The Way of Water, but in an entirely different region of Pandora. It’s planned as a first-person action game, though we haven’t seen much in the way of gameplay so far.
game-news24.com
Sonic Frontiers 2 is more likely to play like Sonic Adventures director’s, he suggests
Sonic Frontiers The game is definitely a bit like Sonic Adventure but it’s not necessary for it to play the same thing. As an answer to a fan, the manager of Sonic Frontiers admits he’s considering returning to an older gameplay style for a future sequel. In spite...
thedigitalfix.com
Fantastic Beasts 4 just got its biggest update from Eddie Redmayne
The Harry Potter movie franchise just got a big, disappointing update after Eddie Redmayne spoke about Fantastic Beasts 4. After concluding well over a decade ago, the Harry Potter movie series temporarily came the an end. However, before too long audiences were transported back to the Wizarding World with a...
Classic Ubisoft game is free to download to celebrate Year of the Rabbit
We may be several weeks into the new year, but Chinese New Year is just days away. This year, it falls on Sunday 22 January, and the new year will officially see us enter the Year of the Rabbit. To celebrate, Ubisoft are releasing an aptly themed freebie. Ubisoft hasn't...
