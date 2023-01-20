Read full article on original website
The Big Bang Theory Fans Found A Typo That Sheldon Would Take Issue With
Even viewers largely unfamiliar with once long-running CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory" likely have some conception of lead character Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons)'s disposition. In essence, Sheldon is logical to the extent that his predilection for cold logic often overtakes all else. So effectively does he portray his "Big Bang Theory" character that Parsons has accepted being typecast post-Sheldon, holding no ill will against those who may forever associate his face with that of the sitcom lead he once portrayed.
Whatever Happened To Wayne Unser From Sons Of Anarchy?
As the longtime chief of police in Charming, Wayne Unser is one of SAMCRO's biggest allies on FX's "Sons of Anarchy." A corrupt cop, Unser looks the other way on the motorcycle club's activities despite his misgivings. The veteran chief believes the club helps keep Charming safe from drugs or gentrification, though he also knows the police department isn't respected as a result.
Melissa Rauch Sees A Big Bang Theory Reunion In The Future - Exclusive
As Bernadette on "The Big Bang Theory," Melissa Rauch earned her comedic stripes, starring on the series for 10 of the 12 seasons it was on the air. Bernadette, Howard's love interest and eventual wife, was known for her squeaky voice and razor-sharp tongue — a winning combo when it came to laughs.
Kurtwood Smith Explains Why Red Has Mellowed After The End Of That '70s Show
There's a long lineage of great sitcom dads. Some were supportive; others were just plain funny. And then there's Red Forman (Kurtwood Smith) from "That '70s Show." He was the stern, gruff authority figure Eric (Topher Grace) and his friends constantly had to work around so that they wouldn't get in trouble, whether that involved seeing a concert out of town or stealing beers. Red wasn't above throwing a profanity in someone's face if they made him mad, and he was usually pretty guarded with his emotions. Red had plenty of standout hilarious moments throughout "That '70s Show," and no doubt one of the biggest draws going into "That '90s Show" was that fans would be able to see whether Red mellowed out in his old age.
Blue Bloods Fans Are Considering Calling It Quits On The Show After Season 13 Disappoints
All good things must come to an end, and based on some fan chatter, it would appear some folks want the long-running police procedural "Blue Bloods" to meet its finale. Premiering in 2010, "Blue Bloods" set itself apart from other crime dramas by centering on a single family — the Reagans. All of the adults have assumed positions within New York City law enforcement. Each episode follows each member cracking cases or dealing with personal drama. By and large, it's been largely successful throughout much of its run, becoming a centerpiece of CBS' programming.
Pamela Anderson Makes A Bombshell Claim About Home Improvement Co-Star Tim Allen's On-Set Behavior
From voicing space ranger Buzz Lightyear in Pixar's "Toy Story" to unintentionally taking on the duties of St. Nick in "The Santa Clause," Tim Allen is a staple in many beloved franchises. But over the course of his illustrious career, the actor has been the subject of numerous controversies. In...
Eddie Murphy Teases Details Of His Upcoming Documentary The Last Stand
In recent years, viewers have heard little from Eddie Murphy, after the comic starred in a series of poorly-performing films and even dropped out of hosting the Oscars in 2011. Ultimately, stemming from these and other reasons, the past decade or so of Murphy's career has been considerably quieter than the era that made him a star.
Emma Roberts Could Hardly Function Around Stevie Nicks While On The Set Of American Horror Story
Like everyone else in the famous repertory cast, Emma Roberts has become one of the many familiar faces of "American Horror Story." It all started with the series' third season, "Coven," in which she played the spoiled and self-centered starlet-turned-witch Madison Montgomery. Since then, she's appeared in four subsequent seasons, including reprising the role of Madison for "American Horror Story: Apocalypse." By her own account, Ryan Murphy's most storied creation changed her career and her life. Of course, by the time "Coven" came around, Roberts had already established herself as a successful actor through everything from Nickelodeon kid shows like "Unfabulous" and more adult fare like "Scream 4."
Willow's Christian Slater Recalls Val Kilmer's Brilliance When They Worked Together In True Romance - Exclusive
Prolific actor Christian Slater has no doubt led a charmed life in showbiz, stacking up more than 130 acting credits in film and television since he kicked off his screen career in 1980. In particular, 1988 was a big year for Slater, with starring roles in the historical biopic "Tucker: The Man and His Dream" opposite Jeff Bridges, as well as the crime comedy "Heathers" alongside Winona Ryder and Shannen Doherty.
The Last Of Us Fans Are Split On The Major Change To Tess' Fate In The HBO Series
It's no secret that live-action video game adaptations have had a bit of a rocky history, consistently failing at the box office and premiering to lukewarm (and sometimes downright horrific) reviews. For the most part, it's widely accepted that video game movies and television shows are simply not good; particularly due to the long line of horrible adaptations we've seen in the past.
NCIS: Hawai'i Has Fans Are All Waiting For Jesse's Backstory
This article contains spoilers for Season 2, Episode 12 of "NCIS: Hawai'i" When it comes to the characters on "NCIS: Hawai'i," diversity, dynamism, and eclectic personalities are some of the words used to describe the cast. Now in its second season on CBS, the fourth series in the long-running "NCIS" universe continues to engage audiences with thrilling storytelling as delivered by a trope of agents and intelligence specialists. Regarding the program's casting decisions, Monique Jones of Common Sense Media said, "[The show] gets props for legitimate inclusion of native Hawaiian people in its cast."
What The Cast Of Twin Peaks Is Doing Now
"Who killed Laura Palmer?" was a question that dominated a brief period in television history. These days, the public is spoiled for choice when it comes to high-quality, prestige television shows. It's easy to forget that long before "Breaking Bad" or "The Sopranos," "Twin Peaks" was at the bleeding edge of innovation on television. With acclaimed filmmaker David Lynch co-creating the series and sitting in the director's chair, "Twin Peaks" was more cinematic than any TV show that came before it.
Where You've Seen The Cast Of Poker Face Before
Following the success of "Knives Out" and "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," director Rian Johnson is bringing fans a brand new series that feels refreshingly familiar. "Poker Face" stars Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale, a living, breathing lie detector test. Speaking with The New York Times, Lyonne and Johnson described the influences behind the series, including "Magnum P.I." and "Murder, She Wrote." Its vintage vibe, mixed with Johnson's snappy style, is sure to be a winning combination.
What To Expect While Watching Poker Face According To Rian Johnson
Rian Johnson made a name for himself in recent years when it comes to telling compelling mysteries. "Knives Out," which was released in 2019, was a critical success (via Rotten Tomatoes). Meanwhile, the standalone sequel, "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," which came out in 2022, proved to be another major hit, recently earning Johnson an Oscar nomination for the screenplay (via The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences).
How Cobra Kai Figured Out The Recipe To Revive A Tired Old IP
On January 20, Netflix released a video announcing "Cobra Kai" Season 6 and confirming that this will be the final "Cobra Kai" season. Fortunately for the show's fanbase, "Cobra Kai" looks to be ending on a high note. Numerous glowing reviews for "Cobra Kai" Season 5 described it as the series' best, culminating in Season 5 becoming one of the best-reviewed for a Netflix original in the streaming service's history (via Forbes).
Fans Were Chilled And Thrilled By The Opening Scene Of The Last Of Us Episode 2
The second entry of "The Last of Us" saw a record-breaking spike in the number of viewers tuning in to see the show, and the tense opening moments caused quite an uproar among fans. HBO's new series, based on the video game of the same name, made viewership history with...
Blue Bloods' Bridget Moynahan Feels Extremely Lucky To Film The Show In New York
Bridget Moynahan is comfortable being the sole woman among many men and her work on "Blue Bloods" is no different, as Moynahan plays Erin Reagan, the one woman among her large family of law enforcement workers. Erin's father, Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck), is the New York Police Department's commissioner, just as his father, Henry (Len Cariou), was before him. Her brother Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) is a rough-and-tumble NYPD detective, and her brother Jamie (Will Estes) eventually becomes a sergeant in the NYPD. Erin is also in law enforcement as Assistant District Attorney.
Why Criminal Minds' Kate Callahan Was Perfect For Jennifer Love Hewitt
CBS' police procedural drama "Criminal Minds" is rarely short of acting talent, but the show's Season 10 received an extraordinarily huge jolt of energy in the form of Jennifer Love Hewitt, who joined the cast as FBI agent Kate Callahan. Hewitt entered the show as an accomplished film star and a veteran of TV shows that ranged from "Party of Five" to "Ghost Whisperer," so the actor was obviously quite a catch for the show.
Shrinking Star Jason Segel Comments On Harrison Ford's Surprising Comedic Chops
One of Hollywood's most coveted actors, Harrison Ford is best remembered for his appearances in genre staples like "Star Wars" and "Indiana Jones," two franchises he's continued to be a part of well into the 2010s. It would be unfair, however, to simply peg the Oscar-nominated actor as a franchise pony. Ford has lent his talents to a wide variety of genres and projects, which include the dramatic "Witness," the sci-fi classic "Blade Runner," and the action-packed "The Fugitive."
Why Dr. Diane Auerbach From CSI: Vegas Looks So Familiar
We first meet Dr. Diane Auerbach in Season 2, Episode 1 ("She's Gone") of "CSI: Vegas" when Detective Serena Chavez (Ariana Guerra) pays the psychiatrist a visit. Dr. Auerbach acknowledges that she was the on-and-off therapist of Lynn Zobrist (Devyn LaBella) since she was a child. She's very forthcoming to Chavez about Zobrist's issues and abuse growing up, including at the hands of a Dr. Sarkisian, who burned her temples giving her electroconvulsive therapy (ECT).
