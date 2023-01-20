Read full article on original website
lekina
4d ago
What I don’t get with all the technology we have out there in camera surveillance you people can’t pick a better picture to show us to you help to catch somebody..
4
It’s illegal to drive with your dog on your lap
According to HPD animals need to be properly restrained while in a moving vehicle.
LIST: 700+ crimes reported to HPD in past week
There have been more than 700 crime incidents reported to Honolulu Police within the past seven days.
hawaiinewsnow.com
These Waikiki residents are used to noise. But their newest neighbor is trying their patience
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new bar could be coming to a residential area of Waikiki, but some residents are saying “no thanks.”. The concern is around increased noise and disruptive activity in the area just mauka of Kuhio Avenue. Residents told HNN that the area is already noisy, and adding a bar will only make the situation worse.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Cause of deadly Aiea highrise fire remains under investigation
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There was a deadly fire at an Aiea highrise condo last week. Fire officials said this apartment complex did not have fire sprinklers or automatic alarms. This is because it was one of about 300 highrises built before the 1975 city ordinance requiring highrise buildings to install...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Manhunt underway for suspect who threw flammable substance at home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are looking for a motorcycle rider who threw what appeared to be a flammable substance into a yard in Hawaii Kai. Authorities said the incident occurred around 6 a.m. on Jan. 6. Surveillance video shows the suspect throwing an object at the front door of...
hawaiinewsnow.com
2 teens seriously injured in moped crash near Aloha Stadium
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - EMS officials treated two teenagers who were seriously inured in a moped crash Tuesday afternoon. The crash involving a car and the moped happened around 12:45 p.m. at Salt Lake Boulevard and Kamehameha Highway. Ages of the two teens weren’t provided, however EMS says they were both...
Police search for suspect in critical Kalihi shooting
HPD has opened an attempted murder investigation after a victim was found with a gunshot wound in the Kalihi area.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Attorney General launches probe into illegal fireworks delivery at Oahu jail
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Attorney General’s office has launched an investigation into public corruption at the Oahu Community Correction Center following a fireworks bust. As Hawaii News Now first reported earlier this month, a corrections officer is suspected of having nearly 100 pounds of illegal fireworks shipped to...
Courthouse News Service
Police can’t subpoena reporter’s notes
HONOLULU — A federal judge in Hawaii issued a protective order to an investigative reporter and quashed a subpoena that requested her to turn over information gathered for a story about a police officer who used his position to establish a physical relationship with women he arrested. The information is protected under journalistic privilege.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Looking for a new friend? A very full Hawaiian Humane is asking for your help
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaiian Humane Society says it is at capacity and needs your help finding forever homes for dogs, cats at other animals from its King Street Facility. Meanwhile, the state’s largest animal shelter is also working to create a new space and new services for another part...
KITV.com
Burglars at Kaimuki Teapresso steal thousands in cash and goods
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Burglars broke into the Teapresso Bar in Kaimuki early Thursday morning, and got away with thousands in cash and goods. According to a Teapresso employee, two suspects broke into the store just before 5 a.m. on Thursday, January 19.
KITV.com
Many families flooded Ward Village for Lunar New Year
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Dozens of people lined up at Ward Village to watch traditional lion dance performance for Chinese New Year. Many are excited for another year and hope 2023 is filled with prosperity and good luck. “It’s a new start for everyone and that’s the main thing for...
hawaiinewsnow.com
PHOTOS: ‘The Eddie’ went — and thousands of spectators were there to capture the magic
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tens of thousands of people flocked to Oahu’s North Shore on Sunday to see “The Eddie” surf contest — up close and in person. Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
Baby washed under home after big wave hits property, cars
According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, a teen is in serious condition after falling off a tree in Waimea.
Multiple accidents close H1 eastbound, westbound
The Honolulu Police Department said that a vehicle accident on the H1 west Waipahu offramp has closed multiple lanes on the H1.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Businesses plead for long-term solutions as they ‘play police’ with aggressive patrons
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some Hawaii businesses are reporting more confrontations with homeless people they describe as aggressive. And they say the situation is impacting their bottom line. Mike Palmer owns Kuhio Avenue Food Hall in Waikiki and says it’s the worst he’s seen in 22 years. “Our management...
KITV.com
"Stairway to Heaven" stairs could stay
KANEOHE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- There is a possibility the famous "Haiku stairs" in Kaneohe won't be torn down after all. The future of the so called Stairway to Heaven came up Monday, as the state legislature heard from the four county Mayors.
Injured hiker rescued on ‘Aiea Loop Trail
The 'Aiea Loop Trail is an extremely popular and gorgeous hike here on O'ahu. Lots of folks took advantage of the new year to go up this amazing hike.
tourcounsel.com
Royal Hawaiian Center | Shopping mall in Honolulu, Hawaii
This Mall in Honolulu is perfect if you are looking for big name brands. It is a very elegant place with many high-end stores. Chanel, Coach and Gucci are the leaders in this establishment and we are sure that you will leave with a good bag of groceries. You can find it at 2100 Kalakaua Avd.
Where to find the best gāo in Honolulu for New Year’s
The year of the rabbit is upon us. It is a year that promises hope, peace and love. Honolulu has hosted its fair share of celebrations. Families are shopping to get all the supplies. Grandparents are pulling out the red envelopes.
Comments / 2