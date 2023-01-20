ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
lekina
4d ago

What I don’t get with all the technology we have out there in camera surveillance you people can’t pick a better picture to show us to you help to catch somebody..

4
 

hawaiinewsnow.com

Cause of deadly Aiea highrise fire remains under investigation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There was a deadly fire at an Aiea highrise condo last week. Fire officials said this apartment complex did not have fire sprinklers or automatic alarms. This is because it was one of about 300 highrises built before the 1975 city ordinance requiring highrise buildings to install...
AIEA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Manhunt underway for suspect who threw flammable substance at home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are looking for a motorcycle rider who threw what appeared to be a flammable substance into a yard in Hawaii Kai. Authorities said the incident occurred around 6 a.m. on Jan. 6. Surveillance video shows the suspect throwing an object at the front door of...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

2 teens seriously injured in moped crash near Aloha Stadium

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - EMS officials treated two teenagers who were seriously inured in a moped crash Tuesday afternoon. The crash involving a car and the moped happened around 12:45 p.m. at Salt Lake Boulevard and Kamehameha Highway. Ages of the two teens weren’t provided, however EMS says they were both...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Attorney General launches probe into illegal fireworks delivery at Oahu jail

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Attorney General’s office has launched an investigation into public corruption at the Oahu Community Correction Center following a fireworks bust. As Hawaii News Now first reported earlier this month, a corrections officer is suspected of having nearly 100 pounds of illegal fireworks shipped to...
HONOLULU, HI
Courthouse News Service

Police can’t subpoena reporter’s notes

HONOLULU — A federal judge in Hawaii issued a protective order to an investigative reporter and quashed a subpoena that requested her to turn over information gathered for a story about a police officer who used his position to establish a physical relationship with women he arrested. The information is protected under journalistic privilege.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Many families flooded Ward Village for Lunar New Year

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Dozens of people lined up at Ward Village to watch traditional lion dance performance for Chinese New Year. Many are excited for another year and hope 2023 is filled with prosperity and good luck. “It’s a new start for everyone and that’s the main thing for...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

"Stairway to Heaven" stairs could stay

KANEOHE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- There is a possibility the famous "Haiku stairs" in Kaneohe won't be torn down after all. The future of the so called Stairway to Heaven came up Monday, as the state legislature heard from the four county Mayors.
KANEOHE, HI
tourcounsel.com

Royal Hawaiian Center | Shopping mall in Honolulu, Hawaii

This Mall in Honolulu is perfect if you are looking for big name brands. It is a very elegant place with many high-end stores. Chanel, Coach and Gucci are the leaders in this establishment and we are sure that you will leave with a good bag of groceries. You can find it at 2100 Kalakaua Avd.
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

