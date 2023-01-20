Read full article on original website
Connecticut reacts to California massacre
Connecticut’s most prominent Asian American politician, Attorney General William Tong says we will never cave to fear, following the killings of ten people in Monterey Park, CA.
Employers could face civil action for failing to register for state retirement program
Businesses that fail to register for the MyCTSavings plan could face civil action under a regulatory change submitted by the Comptroller's Office The post Employers could face civil action for failing to register for state retirement program appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
This city has the most expensive home heating oil in Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — While the cost of home heating oil has risen sharply to last year, it has hit wallets harder in one Connecticut city. The wholesale price of home heating oil can vary depending on where you live in the Constitution State, according to tracking data from the Connecticut Department of Energy and […]
Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feet
A Connecticut witness at Greenwich reported watching a slow-moving, chevron-shaped object under 300 feet at 5:20 p.m. on November 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Connecticut treatment facility to receive funding for upgrades
LEBANON, Conn. (WTNH) – A residential treatment facility in Connecticut is set to receive federal funding. Lebanon Pines, which is one of the residential treatment facilities run by the Southeastern Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (SCADD), will receive $915,000 in federal funding to make repairs and upgrades to its residential and treatment facilities. The […]
Eyewitness News
Bill proposed to rename Thames River back to its original name
NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - A historic Connecticut river could see a name change. State Rep. Anthony Nolan proposed a bill that would rename the Thames River back to its original name, the Pequot River. The Thames River is named after European settlers, but before that the river was called the...
COVID-19: Indoor Mask-Wearing Recommended In 6 CT Counties By CDC
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending indoor mask-wearing in six of Connecticut's eight counties in its latest COVID-19 data tracker report. The CDC displays counties in orange, yellow, or green on a color-coded map shown in the image above to guide local residents and authorities:. Counties...
Sikorsky celebrates milestone after losing multibillion-dollar contract
Stratford-based Sikorsky marked its 5,000th "Hawk" helicopter on Friday, and assured workers their jobs are safe, despite losing a multibillion contract to replace the Army’s workforce Black Hawk chopper.
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Connecticut history
(STACKER) – Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more […]
Indigenous tribe's name to be restored to Connecticut river under proposed bill
HARTFORD, Conn. — A state representative wants to restore a piece of Connecticut's pre-colonial history to one of its major water streams. State Rep. Anthony Nolan introduced a bill this week in the state that would restore the Thames River to the Pequot River, named after the tribe that lived on the land for thousands of years.
Connecticut tax breaks you haven’t heard of
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In your rush to get your taxes filed by the April 18 deadline, don’t forget to check if you qualify for any breaks. In Connecticut, multiple items can be deducted from gross income, like moving expenses for military members, health savings account contributions, alimony, and student loan interest. Jury duty […]
Who were the donors to Lamont’s inaugural ball? Here’s a look
Many of the donations came from companies and groups that are regulated by Connecticut or do business with the state.
News 12
Dept. of Public Health issues finding of 'immediate jeopardy' for Newtown nursing home
The Department of Public Health is looking into Newtown Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. The Department of Public Health confirmed to News 12 it issued a finding of immediate jeopardy on Friday, Jan. 13 in the facility, which indicates the state found conditions that could cause serious harm or death.
Bill proposed in Connecticut legislature allows 12-year-olds to be vaccinated without parental consent.
Democrats within the Connecticut state legislature have proposed a new state law, allowing children to make their own decisions on vaccinations at age 12. Many Connecticut parents are pushing against the proposed legislation, of which their children could get jabbed with vaccinations, without parental consent.
This is the Best Buffet in Connecticut According to Yelp Reviews
Connecticut is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online business directory known as Yelp.
branfordseven.com
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Connecticut
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Connecticut using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Beloved grocery store chain opening another new location in Connecticut
A popular national grocery store chain is opening another new location in Connecticut early next month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, the beloved grocery store chain Trader Joe's will be opening its newest Connecticut store location in Glastonbury, according to the company's website.
franchising.com
IV Therapy Franchise is Opening New Locations in Connecticut
The DRIPBaR Signs Franchise Development Deal for Fairfield, Hartford, and Litchfield Counties. January 20, 2023 // Franchising.com // WRENTHAM, Mass. - The DRIPBaR is excited to announce that they have signed an Area Representative Agreement with two talented and driven Area Representatives who plan to expand the brand by opening new locations throughout Connecticut in Fairfield, Hartford, and Litchfield Counties. Looking to change the way people perceive intravenous IV therapy and turn cellular health into a lifestyle, The DRIPBaR is serving up vitamins via IV.
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Connecticut
Winter in Connecticut can be hard, but don't let the cold weather get you down. There are tons of fun activities to be had this season. Unlike skiing and snowboarding, snow tubing is an adventure that can be enjoyed by any age and skill level.
News 12
3 Connecticut hospitals named best for maternity care by U.S. News & World Report
Three Connecticut hospitals were ranked among the best hospitals for maternity care in a new report by U.S. News & World Report. The hospitals are Bridgeport Hospital, William W. Backus Hospital, in Norwich, and Yale New Haven Hospital. The rankings are based on C-section rates in lower-risk pregnancies, newborn complication...
