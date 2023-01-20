Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston Red Sox Acquire Star Shortstop In Major TradeOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Potential NBA MVP Could Need SurgeryOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Wednesday afternoon will see significant snowfall, followed by Thursday's rain.Sherif SaadBoston, MA
NBA Star Returns To Court After Missing Two SeasonsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
San Antonio Spurs Discussing Major Trade With Boston CelticsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Why Al Horford Ran Off Court After Celtics’ Win Over Raptors
Al Horford didn’t stick around on the court to bask in the moment after making the game-sealing play in the Celtics’ win Saturday night. Toronto had a chance to tie or win its matchup with Boston as it inbounded the ball with 3.8 seconds left trailing by two at Scotiabank Arena. After haphazardly crossing halfcourt, Raptors forward Pascal Siakam had his pocket picked by Horford, who stole the basketball right as the final buzzer sounded. But instead of celebrating with his Celtics teammates by the bench on the opposite end of the court, Horford ran down the tunnel and left the floor.
Undermanned Celtics Make Surprise Addition To Injury Report
The Boston Celtics secured a come-from-behind victory over the Toronto Raptors on Saturday afternoon, pushing their winning streak to nine-consecutive games. The victory didn’t come without its consequences. The Celtics saw Marcus Smart (ankle), Robert Williams III (knee) and Derrick White (thigh) leave with injuries, all while they entered...
Heat Star Bam Adebayo Preparing For ‘Dogfight’ Vs. Celtics
The Celtics hope to bounce-back Tuesday against a Heat team that also knows how big the matchup at Miami-Dade Arena will be. Boston will be short-handed against Miami, but the game marks another chapter in the Celtics-Heat rivalry that has been built through the playoffs. The two teams have met...
How Celtics Coach Is Staying In Touch With Ime Udoka During Suspension
The Celtics have the best record in the NBA as the league heads toward its All-Star break, prompting many to forget how tumultuous Boston’s offseason was. Not only did the Celtics see Robert Williams III have his season’s start delayed due to knee surgery, but they saw offseason addition Danilo Gallinari tear his ACL — essentially ending his season before it ever started. Above the injuries, however, was the suspension of head coach Ime Udoka just days before the start of training camp.
Kings Proving to be Great Story in NBA's Western Conference
In a season where expectations certainly weren’t high for the Sacramento Kings, they’ve continued to perform above expectations in the talented West. Through 46 games, the Kings have posted a 27-19 record, and there’s much to like about the foundational pieces they’re building around. Star power...
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Randy Moss Makes Funny Offer To Cowboys Before 49ers Game
Randy Moss is ready and willing to provide his services to the Cowboys on Sunday night. Moss expressed as much on the latest episode of ESPN’s “Postseason NFL Countdown,” but he wasn’t talking about catching passes from quarterback Dak Prescott at Levi’s Stadium. The Hall of Fame wide receiver was offering a skill set Dallas might be in need of in the wake of the wild-card round.
Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Gives Positive Update Following Injury Scare
Boston Celtics fans can take a deep breath after Monday’s anxiety-riddled loss to the Orlando Magic at Amway Center. While seeing Boston’s win streak halted at nine games was bad enough, Green Teamers had to sit through an excruciating 10-minute period where the possibility of Jayson Tatum missing significant time became all too real.
Jalen Rose says he wasn’t shading Stephen A. Smith over Cowboys trolling
A sports media saga took an unexpected turn on Tuesday. Jalen Rose lashed out at media personalities who make hay trolling the Dallas Cowboys, following their playoff loss to the 49ers. Many people who saw the tweets believed they were directed at Rose’s ESPN colleague, Stephen A. Smith. “So glad I didn’t make a career of content pretending to fake troll the Cowboys,” Rose tweeted Monday. “Praying on the audience being dumb/lazy and low hanging fruit.” If anyone’s bit is trolling the Cowboys, it’s Smith, who has done so relentlessly for years. It’s an annual tradition for him to spend all...
Celtics Wrap: Jayson Tatum Injury Scare Dooms Comeback Attempt
The Boston Celtics saw their nine-game win streak snapped Monday night, falling 113-98 to the Orlando Magic at Amway Center. The Celtics dropped to 35-13 while the Magic improved to 18-29. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Celtics were hit with the injury bug over the weekend, but...
Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Win 11th Straight Game Against Sharks
The Bruins shut out the Sharks on Sunday night at TD Garden to earn their 11th straight win vs. San Jose. Boston, which sits atop the NHL standings, will be back in action on Tuesday night when it travels across the border to take on the Montreal Canadiens. For more...
Cowboys Take Aim At Dak Prescott With Strongly Worded Tweet
The Cowboys didn’t receive much help from their quarterback Sunday, and they hammered that point on their own Twitter feed after their 2022 season ended. After turning in one of the best performances of his NFL career in Dallas’ wild-card road win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dak Prescott laid an egg against the 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. The veteran quarterback’s pair of interceptions was one of the biggest reasons why Dallas suffered a 19-12, season-ending loss to San Francisco.
Zdeno Chara Shares How He ‘Co-Captained’ Bruins With Patrice Bergeron
Zdeno Chara was the captain of the Bruins for 14 years, but he couldn’t have led the Black and Gold without his teammates. Chara was a force for Boston during his time with the organization. He played 1,000 games for the Bruins, was a Norris Trophy winner and a well-respected teammate in the locker room.
Payton Pritchard’s ‘Tough Mindset’ Crucial In Celtics Comeback
Payton Pritchard has scratched and clawed to earn minutes on the floor for the Boston Celtics all season long. The Celtics encountered a far too familiar situation against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night, following the early departures of veterans Marcus Smart and Robert Williams — who both played less than 17 minutes. And while both defensive leaders had positive updates after the 106-104 road win, this positioned Payton Pritchard to step up when called upon. And that’s exactly what the undersized guard did.
NFL Insider Lists Potential Trade Destinations For Aaron Rodgers
For the second consecutive offseason, the NFL world will be dialed into Aaron Rodgers and what the future holds for the star quarterback. When Rodgers inked a new, expensive deal with Green Bay before the start of the 2022 season, most expected the contract would make the four-time MVP a Packer for life. But following a laborious campaign for Green Bay as a team and Rodgers himself, the possibility of a blockbuster trade involving the 39-year-old this spring reportedly is a “very real scenario.”
NHL Best Bets: Jets vs. Predators Game Picks
Winnipeg Jets (-118) vs. Nashville Predators (-102) Total: 6 (O-105, U-115) This will be the second meeting between the Jets and Preds this season, with the first seeing Winnipeg record a 2-1 victory back in the middle of December. The Jets are entering this contest playing some really strong hockey and have posted a 7-3 record over their past ten games and have also won a pair in a row. The Preds are slightly behind them over that time frame, owning a 6-4 record.
How Sean McDermott Felt About Stefon Diggs’ Tantrum, Early Exit
Frustration boiled over for Stefon Diggs as the Bills watched their 2022 season come to a close Sunday. Shortly before the Cincinnati Bengals cemented their spot in the AFC Championship Game, Diggs was spotted on the sideline having a spat of sorts with quarterback Josh Allen. And after the game clock showed all zeroes, Diggs reportedly gathered his belongings and left the Buffalo locker room before some coaches even exited the Highmark Stadium field.
Patrice Bergeron’s Toughness Continues To Inspire Bruins
Patrice Bergeron once again proved that his toughness is unmatched. In the Boston Bruins’ road win over the New York Islanders, Bergeron took a puck to the face and still made it back to the bench to finish out the game Wednesday night. The Black and Gold look to...
NHL Best Bets: Panthers vs. Rangers Game Picks
Two of the hotter teams in the Eastern Conference are set to collide tonight, with the Florida Panthers visiting the New York Rangers. Florida Panthers (+118) vs. New York Rangers (-142) Total: 6.5 (O-114, U-106) Entering the regular season, the Panthers and Rangers were expected to be two of the...
NHL Best Bets: Capitals vs. Avalanche Game Picks
After a slow start to the season, the Colorado Avalanche are getting healthier and are streaking heading into this contest with the Washington Capitals. Washington Capitals (+120) vs. Colorado Avalanche (-144) Total: 6 (O-106, U-114) It was only a matter of time before the defending Stanley Cup champs found their...
