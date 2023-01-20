WEIRTON, W.Va. — It's not every day that your workplace is named top 100 in the country and No. 1 in the state. That's the case for Weirton Medical Center. The center's cardiology center has been named the top program for cardiac care in the Mountain State. Along with that, it’s been named a top 100 provider of interventional coronary care in the U.S. Both honors given by the Carechex Awards. The 2023 honor is based on a comprehensive quality scoring system, that compares inpatient quality performance across general, acute and non-federal U.S. hospitals.

WEIRTON, WV ・ 3 HOURS AGO