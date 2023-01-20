Read full article on original website
Gov. Justice plans income tax plan town halls in Parkersburg, Beckley area and Wheeling
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — With West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s plan to cut the personal income tax passing the House of Delegates and sitting in the Senate, where it faces a chillier reception, the governor is taking his show on the road to promote the measure’s merits.
Brooke County judicial annex on track for spring completion
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — Some more progress in the new Brooke County judicial annex project. The Brooke County Commissioners discussed new technology, furniture, and more for the new facility at Tuesday’s meeting. Commissioner A.J. Thomas said this is a tremendous need for the county and, while they ran...
Weirton Medical Center's cardiology center receives high honors
WEIRTON, W.Va. — It's not every day that your workplace is named top 100 in the country and No. 1 in the state. That's the case for Weirton Medical Center. The center's cardiology center has been named the top program for cardiac care in the Mountain State. Along with that, it’s been named a top 100 provider of interventional coronary care in the U.S. Both honors given by the Carechex Awards. The 2023 honor is based on a comprehensive quality scoring system, that compares inpatient quality performance across general, acute and non-federal U.S. hospitals.
Suspect pleads guilty in 2021 Brooke County murder
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — A man charged with murder appeared in court in Brooke County Circuit on Tuesday. Jeffery White, 29, of Weirton, entered a guilty plea. He's accused of breaking into the home of 69-year-old Daniel Gilchrist and killing him in February 2021. Brooke County Prosecutor Joe Barki...
Media Blood Donor drive underway in Wheeling
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The American Red Cross’s annual 2-day Media Blood Donor drive is underway at Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack. Things got off to a fast start beginning at 11 a.m. on Monday -- not always the case with blood drives this time of year. “Today’s a great...
Doris apartments going up fast in downtown Wheeling
WHEELING, W.Va. — Many economic developments have taken off in Wheeling, like The Doris on Main apartments that broke ground only 9 months ago. It’s a four-story, 46-unit, high-quality housing option that'll ease to the need in the city. "People love to live downtown,” said Thomas Simons, senior...
High-speed chase ends with crash in St. Clairsville
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A high-speed police chase in Belmont County ended with a crash but no reported injuries along Crescent Road in St. Clairsville on Monday afternoon. St. Clairsville Police Chief Matt Arbenz confirmed they have three in custody and one person is still missing. St. Clairsville police...
Work on iconic Wheeling Suspension Bridge expected to continue through mid-July
WHEELING, W.Va. — The detour signs aren’t coming off the Wheeling Suspension Bridge just yet, but the West Virginia Division of Highways is moving to get work completed as soon as possible. The bridge has been closed since 2019, a few months after an overweight bus got stuck...
Mother Continues Awards in Honor of Son
Steubenville, Oh. — In just a few days, the Jeffco Center of Steubenville will be transformed into a memorial and awards service in honor of Lee Alexander West. Lee was a freshman at Steubenville High School when he tragically passed away in a house fire 11 years ago. But...
Time running out for Jewett Community Center
HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio — The days are numbered for a place that holds countless memories for many in Harrison County. For decades, athletes started their careers at the Jewett Community Center with its winter youth basketball league. After recent news that the center will be torn down, this is the league's final season.
Pickleball Club Builds Community
Steubenville, Oh. — Pickleball is known to be the fastest growing sport in the country, but to those in the Ohio Valley, it's much more than that. Pickleball is a combination of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong--played on half the size of a tennis court. But one plays until they...
