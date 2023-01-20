The 2023 spring severe weather season is not too far away, and the National Weather Service and local public safety officials want you to be ready. The National Weather Service (NWS) Office out of Fort Worth will be conducting a free severe weather training class for Lamar County on Monday, January 30th, 2023, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Paris Police Department. Officially called the SKYWARN Storm Spotter Class, the program will be held in partnership with the City of Paris. There is no cost to attend this class, and no registration is required.

LAMAR COUNTY, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO