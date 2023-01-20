Read full article on original website
Local Bounti Has Groundbreaking In Mt Pleasant
Local Bounti had groundbreaking ceremonies in Mount Pleasant for a new agri-tech facility that will grow jobs across Titus County. In addition, local Bounti strives to deliver your neighborhood’s freshest, locally-grown produce. They sustainably grow fresh greens and herbs 365 days a year in their greenhouses. HAMILTON, Montana, January...
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs News
The 2023 Lights of Life Gala tickets go on sale next week on February 1, 2023. Sponsorships, however, are available now, and each level includes tickets for the event. They priced the sponsorship levels the same as last year’s but with new names to reflect the “Stilettos & Stetsons” theme.
Sulphur Springs ISD Board Briefs
A special meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held Monday, January 23, 2023. No one requested to address the Board. Superintendent Michael Lamb recognized board members for “Board Appreciation Month.” Each campus also sent gifts and tokens of thanks to the members. ACTION ITEMS. Along...
Bright Stars Scholarships Available
The Bright Star Scholarship Foundation accepts applications for graduating seniors from Hopkins County pursuing higher education in trade schools, certification programs, online education, and 2-year and 4-year colleges. Johnny and Deborah Gillis Foundation fund the scholarships. To apply for one, email robin@jdgillisfoundation.org. The value of the scholarships is up to $4,000 per semester for a total of $40,000. The final day to apply is March 10.
United Way Of Lamar County Holding Space Heater Drive
With temperatures dipping near freezing and a winter weather alert for Tuesday night, the United Way of Lamar County will be holding a Space Heater Donation Drive. New Space Heaters can be dropped off at the United Way office, located at 2340 Lamar Avenue. Executive Director Jenny Wilson stated, “before...
“Souper Bowl Of Caring”
Hopkins County 4-H is hosting the 2023 “Souper Bowl of Caring” food drive in the days leading up to the Football Super Bowl. They accept donations of non-perishable foods through February 13. All efforts benefit local families who utilize local hunger relief agencies. You can drop off your donations at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office, 1200 W. Houston Street, Sulphur Springs. Office hours are 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. Other agencies are encouraged to set up collection sites as well. Call 903-885-3443 if you have questions.
Lamar County SKYWARN Storm Spotter Training Program Scheduled for Monday
The 2023 spring severe weather season is not too far away, and the National Weather Service and local public safety officials want you to be ready. The National Weather Service (NWS) Office out of Fort Worth will be conducting a free severe weather training class for Lamar County on Monday, January 30th, 2023, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Paris Police Department. Officially called the SKYWARN Storm Spotter Class, the program will be held in partnership with the City of Paris. There is no cost to attend this class, and no registration is required.
Ark-Tex Council of Governments Meeting
The Northeast Texas Economic Development District Board and the Ark-Tex Council of Governments Executive Committee will meet Thursday, January 26, 2023, in Mt. Pleasant. Joint NETEDD Board and ATCOG Executive Committee Meeting. LOCATION. Northeast Texas Small Business Development Center, 2nd FL, 105 N. Riddle, Mt Pleasant. 01/26/23 10:00 am –...
Hopkins County Records – Jan. 24, 2023
Charles D Coffey and Cynthia R Coffey to Ignacio Gutierrez Linarez and Maria Jacoba Sanchez; tract in the Agaton Caro survey. Caleb Lewis and Kristen Lewis to Madalyn Evans and Rodney Evans; tract in the Jose Y’Barbo survey. Robinson-Bennet Construction INC to Kyle Robinson and Lisa Robinson; tract in...
Weekly Road Report
PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials today announced that work to repair and replace the bridge rail and metal beam guard fence at the State Loop 286 and US 271 interchange in Paris, Texas, is slated to begin the week of Jan 23. Highway 19 Construction LLC is...
Police in Terrell, TX Ask: Do You Recognize This Theft Suspect?
The Terrell, Texas Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who allegedly stole from the Terrell Home Depot. Do you recognize him?. This Caucasian man reportedly went into the Home Depot location in Terrell, Texas where he allegedly swiped some outdoor lawn equipment before sauntering out the door without paying and driving away.
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
Hopkins County arrested Christopher Lee Skeen, Jr. of Tira, on multiple charges. He’s charged with Engaging in Organized Crime and several traffic-related offenses. His bond is $75,000. Deputies arrested Adrian Jamaal Godbolt of Sulphur Springs for possessing a firearm by a felon, two counts of gun theft, and driving...
Three File For Paris City Council
Three candidates have filed for positions on the Paris City Council May 6 Municipal Election. Rudy Kessel filed for District 7, currently held by Mayor Paula Portugal; Rebecca Norment is challenging Linda Knox for District 5, and Mijir Pankaj is seeking re-election for District 4. The deadline to file is February 17. Early voting for the May 6 election begins on April 24.
Paris Man Guilty of Theft From Red River Valley Fair Association
Back in September, Steven and Susan Nash Tucker were arrested for stealing more than $2500 but less than $30,000 from the Red River Valley Fair Association where Steven was Executive Director and Susan was his Executive Assistant. Steven pleaded guilty this week and was sentenced to 5 years felony probation and ordered to pay $11,000 restitution with the first payment of $2000 due within 30 days. Susan’s case is still pending.
Lights Of Life Gala To Celebrate Seventeenth Year
The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation will be holding its seventeenth Lights of Life Gala on April 22, 2023. The gala has been popular with the Hopkins County community since it was first held in 2006. Dinner, dancing, and fundraising for improved local health care options have always been the focus of the evening.
Godbolt Arrested For Theft of Firearm
January 23, 2023 – Adrian Jamaal Godbolt of Sulphur Springs was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of theft of a firearm and no driving licence. 2229619 1 46.05 UNLAWFUL POSSESS FIREARM BY FELON. 2229617 1 31.03(E)(4)(C) THEFT OF FIREARM MAGISTRATE COURT.
PHS Robotics Team To Compete At State
Team “David” pictured left to right: Jaidyn Williams, Beckett Hubbard, Preston Thompson, Houston Rogers, and Mylee Anderson. Paris High School’s VEX/UIL Team “David” competed with their robot “Slingshot” Saturday, January 14, at the Wolfe City New Year Competition. After the qualification rounds, the team was in 11th place out of thirty-eight. However, they returned with their alliance partners from Howe High School to win the tournament. Their 1st place win qualifies the team leaders to compete at the first-ever State UIL VEX Robotics Tournament on February 12 in Houston.
This North Texas school district just approved moving to 4-day school week, adding to statewide trend
ANNA, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from August 2022 when Mineral Wells ISD announced its implementation of a four-day school week. The Anna Independent School District (AISD) school board announced Friday it approved moving to a four-day school structure for the 2023-24 year.
Hopkins succeeds at Fort Worth stock show in 2023
Students from across Hopkins County had a successful showing this weekend at the 36th annual Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo. Here are some of the awards (note: results are still incoming and information will be updated as available). MILLER GROVE. Ag mech. Braxton Northcutt – third in class, truck...
