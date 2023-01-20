Read full article on original website
Vikings WR Heads to Steelers
Seven Minnesota Vikings players from the 2022 practice squad watched their contracts expire Monday as the franchise opted not to offer them ‘futures’ deals. Accordingly, the Pittsburgh Steelers swooped and snatched one Vikings player — wide receiver Dan Chisena. Joe Rutter from TribLIVE.com tweeted Monday, “Steelers have...
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
Minnesota Vikings looking to add rising star to the team
The Minnesota Vikings first big move of the offseason so far is firing Ed Donatell from his position. Leaving the Defensive Coordinator position open following a tumultuous year on the side of the ball. Wasting no time at all, General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O’Connell are looking...
This Booger Is Not Pleased with the Vikings
The Philadelphia Eagles gashed the New York Giants on Saturday night 38-7 — a familiar score from bad Vikings lore — enabling a flood of anti-Vikings sentiments to hit social media. The Giants disposed of the Vikings in the Wildcard Round last Sunday, 31-24, thanks to a porous...
Vikings Named Possible Trade Destination For Trey Lance
The Minnesota Vikings played close games throughout the 2022 season. They went 13-4 in the regular season, going 11-0 in one-score games. Their success in hotly contested games ran out at the worst time as the Vikings lost during Super Wild Card Weekend to the New York Giants, 31-24. It...
Aaron Rodgers Trade Could Have Ripple Effect That Impacts Bears' Offseason
Rodgers trade could have ripple effect that impacts Bears' plans originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There's a chance that Aaron Rodgers' final game as a Green Bay Packer at Soldier Field took place on Dec. 4 when he saluted Bears fans following a 28-19 win in Week 13. On...
Joe Burrow Arrives in Style for Bengals-Bills Playoff Game
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow arrived at Highmark Stadium for Sunday’s divisional round matchup against the Buffalo Bills wearing a puffer jacket in Bengals colors, sunglasses and an olive beanie. He might need to layer up even more on the field. Snow showers have been forecasted for Sunday’s game...
Rumor: Aaron Rodgers Linked to Colts; How Would It Affect Bears?
NFL Rumor: Aaron Rodgers is linked to the Colts originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As Aaron Rodgers' future remains in question for the third consecutive offseason, one source relayed an interesting scenario to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. "One NFC executive brought up an interesting team that's sort of random but...
How to Watch Chiefs Vs. Bengals in AFC Championship Game
How to watch Chiefs vs. Bengals in AFC Championship Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. History could be repeated twice next Sunday. The Cincinnati Bengals punched their ticket to the AFC Championship Game next weekend after roaring past the Buffalo Bills on the road 27-10. No. 2-seeded Cincy will...
Report: Packers to Explore Aaron Rodgers Trade Ideas Exclusively to AFC
Report: Packers to explore Rodgers trade ideas exclusively to AFC originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Aaron Rodgers might be switching conferences. As the 39-year-old's future with the Green Bay Packers continues to hang in the balance, one of the possible scenarios could be a trade. If the Packers opt...
Eli Apple Says Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs Need Couples Therapy, Offers to Pay
Eli Apple says Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs need couples therapy originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Postseason Eli Apple is back in full force. After making waves during the Cincinnati Bengals’ Super Bowl run last year with his trolling antics, the cornerback is reviving the trash talk that made him a vexed figure between fanbases.
Here Are the 10 Best Players to Watch on NFL Championship Sunday
10 best players to watch on NFL Championship Sunday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL’s best will be on display this weekend. It’s Championship Sunday, with the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC title game and the Cincinnati Bengals visiting the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC crown.
NFL Championship Games: Matchups, Schedule, Broadcast Info
NFL championship games: Matchups, schedule, broadcast info originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL is down to the final four. The AFC and NFC Championship games will be played next weekend, with each team looking to punch their ticket to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona. The Kansas City Chiefs...
What NFL Playoff Games Are on Today? Divisional Round Schedule for Sunday
What NFL playoff games are on today? Schedule for Sunday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs and No. 1 Philadelphia Eagles are through to the championship round. Now, it’s time to find out their opponents. The divisional round of the NFL playoffs concludes...
Three NFL Draft Prospects Bears Could Target If They Trade Out of Top Four
Three prospects Bears could target if they trade out of top four originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bears general manager Ryan Poles has a big decision to make when it comes to the 2023 NFL Draft. By landing the No. 1 pick, the Bears should have a plethora of...
Another NFL Mock Draft 2023 Has Bears Picking Georgia's Jalen Carter
Another Mock Draft has Bears picking UGA's Jalen Carter originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Another day, another 2023 NFL Mock Draft. But one thing seems to be constant, pundits have the Chicago Bears prioritizing defense. This time it's Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer released his and has the Bears selecting...
The Kirk Cousins Curse Survives Another Year
When the Minnesota Vikings signed their current quarterback to a massive deal in the 2018 offseason, they probably had no idea they brought a new curse to Minnesota. The organization knows about all kinds of voodoo. Their kickers are an exceptional case for students of dark magic. Whenever a placekicker...
History of NFL Head Coach Trades as Potential Sean Payton Deal Looms
A look at past NFL coach trades as potential Sean Payton deal looms originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. We could see a very unique trade in the coming weeks. After one season away from coaching, Sean Payton could be on the verge of making his return to the NFL.
