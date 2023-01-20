ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VikingsTerritory

Vikings WR Heads to Steelers

Seven Minnesota Vikings players from the 2022 practice squad watched their contracts expire Monday as the franchise opted not to offer them ‘futures’ deals. Accordingly, the Pittsburgh Steelers swooped and snatched one Vikings player — wide receiver Dan Chisena. Joe Rutter from TribLIVE.com tweeted Monday, “Steelers have...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
atozsports.com

Minnesota Vikings looking to add rising star to the team

The Minnesota Vikings first big move of the offseason so far is firing Ed Donatell from his position. Leaving the Defensive Coordinator position open following a tumultuous year on the side of the ball. Wasting no time at all, General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O’Connell are looking...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

This Booger Is Not Pleased with the Vikings

The Philadelphia Eagles gashed the New York Giants on Saturday night 38-7 — a familiar score from bad Vikings lore — enabling a flood of anti-Vikings sentiments to hit social media. The Giants disposed of the Vikings in the Wildcard Round last Sunday, 31-24, thanks to a porous...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Chicago

Joe Burrow Arrives in Style for Bengals-Bills Playoff Game

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow arrived at Highmark Stadium for Sunday’s divisional round matchup against the Buffalo Bills wearing a puffer jacket in Bengals colors, sunglasses and an olive beanie. He might need to layer up even more on the field. Snow showers have been forecasted for Sunday’s game...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Chicago

How to Watch Chiefs Vs. Bengals in AFC Championship Game

How to watch Chiefs vs. Bengals in AFC Championship Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. History could be repeated twice next Sunday. The Cincinnati Bengals punched their ticket to the AFC Championship Game next weekend after roaring past the Buffalo Bills on the road 27-10. No. 2-seeded Cincy will...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Chicago

Eli Apple Says Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs Need Couples Therapy, Offers to Pay

Eli Apple says Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs need couples therapy originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Postseason Eli Apple is back in full force. After making waves during the Cincinnati Bengals’ Super Bowl run last year with his trolling antics, the cornerback is reviving the trash talk that made him a vexed figure between fanbases.
NBC Chicago

Here Are the 10 Best Players to Watch on NFL Championship Sunday

10 best players to watch on NFL Championship Sunday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL’s best will be on display this weekend. It’s Championship Sunday, with the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC title game and the Cincinnati Bengals visiting the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC crown.
NBC Chicago

NFL Championship Games: Matchups, Schedule, Broadcast Info

NFL championship games: Matchups, schedule, broadcast info originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL is down to the final four. The AFC and NFC Championship games will be played next weekend, with each team looking to punch their ticket to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona. The Kansas City Chiefs...
ARIZONA STATE
VikingsTerritory

The Kirk Cousins Curse Survives Another Year

When the Minnesota Vikings signed their current quarterback to a massive deal in the 2018 offseason, they probably had no idea they brought a new curse to Minnesota. The organization knows about all kinds of voodoo. Their kickers are an exceptional case for students of dark magic. Whenever a placekicker...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

