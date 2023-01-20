ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ranking Top 15 Targets Ahead of 2023 NHL Trade Deadline

2023 NHL trade deadline: Ranking top 15 players teams should target originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. This season's NHL trade deadline is shaping up to be one of the most exciting in recent memory. It's the rare year when several stars, future Hall of Famers and past Stanley Cup...
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Joe Burrow Arrives in Style for Bengals-Bills Playoff Game

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow arrived at Highmark Stadium for Sunday’s divisional round matchup against the Buffalo Bills wearing a puffer jacket in Bengals colors, sunglasses and an olive beanie. He might need to layer up even more on the field. Snow showers have been forecasted for Sunday’s game...
Who Is Super Bowl Favorite? Eagles, Chiefs, Bengals, 49ers All Close

Who is favored to win Super Bowl 57? Odds say it’s anyone’s game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Lombardi Trophy is completely up for grabs. Four teams are left in the NFL playoffs, and there’s a convincing case that each one could be the favorite to win Super Bowl LVII. The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs earned the top spot in their respective conferences with 14-3 records. Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals came within a few points of winning a Super Bowl one year ago. Even after suffering a pair of major quarterback injuries, the San Francisco 49ers have yet to lose with rookie Brock Purdy under center.
