Who is favored to win Super Bowl 57? Odds say it’s anyone’s game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Lombardi Trophy is completely up for grabs. Four teams are left in the NFL playoffs, and there’s a convincing case that each one could be the favorite to win Super Bowl LVII. The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs earned the top spot in their respective conferences with 14-3 records. Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals came within a few points of winning a Super Bowl one year ago. Even after suffering a pair of major quarterback injuries, the San Francisco 49ers have yet to lose with rookie Brock Purdy under center.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO