Read full article on original website
Cdf310@aol
4d ago
Anyone that handles a loaded gun be held accountable for and including inspecting any gun hand to them
Reply
6
Related
AZFamily
Report: Arizona on top 5 list for most deadly road rage shootings; more drivers armed
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As the Valley sees another wave of road rage incidents, car insurance aggregator Jerry is highlighting that Arizona remains ranked in the top 5 for deaths related to road rage. In addition, researchers reportedly found that about 35% of Arizona drivers know someone who carries a...
Arizona double murder suspect killed, woman injured in shootout with Kansas police
DODGE CITY, Kan. — A suspect in a weekend double murder in Arizona was killed Monday morning in a shootout that left three Kansas sheriff’s deputies injured. The Associated Press reported that two deputies with the Ford County Sheriff’s Office and another with Clark County Sheriff’s Office were injured in the shooting.
Arizona woman identified as pedestrian killed in PB crash
An Arizona woman has been named as the person killed by a vehicle while standing on a Pacific Beach sidewalk, announced the Medical Examiner’s Office.
Man charged in death of Oklahoma girl, 4, returned to state
ANADARKO, Okla. — The man charged in the beating death of a 4-year-old Oklahoma girl on Christmas Day has been returned to the state. The Caddo County Sheriff's Office says 36-year-old Ivon Adams III was booked into the county jail Thursday night. Adams was arrested last week in Arizona...
AZFamily
Proposed Arizona bill supports psychedelic mushroom research
Keeping plants and pipes safe during a freeze warning in Phoenix. We are in store for a very frigid night, with a freeze warning issued for the Valley, and wrapping your plants and pipes could save you a lot of trouble. Phoenix Oath Keeper conviction for role in capitol riot.
Mohave Daily News
FM men arrested for illegal dumping
FORT MOHAVE — Two Fort Mohave men were arrested last week after allegedly dumping construction materials near a Fort Mohave neighborhood. According to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, David Ryan Arnett, 55, and Alfred George Nemeti, 49 of Fort Mohave, were each charged with one felony count of criminal littering.
AZFamily
Arizona woman to be charged in deadly shooting on movie set
Concerns raised about sex trafficking in the Phoenix area ahead of Super Bowl. For years, headlines in host cities have sounded the alarm about potential increases in sex labor and human trafficking ahead of the big event. $150K public bathroom coming to Phoenix as part of new pilot program. Updated:...
AZFamily
Arizona Asian community heartbroken after Lunar New Year attack in California
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Asian community members in the Valley are heartbroken that violence and hate were carried on one of the biggest holidays in Asian culture, the Lunar New Year. This tragedy occurred during the first Lunar New Year celebration, officially observed as a holiday in California. Jennifer Chau,...
azbigmedia.com
Will Hollywood be heading east to Metro Phoenix?
Tinseltown is about 400 miles west of Phoenix, but a new law will have Hollywood producers looking east to film their next blockbuster hit. Arizona legislators created a tax credit for the television and film industry to incentivize production in the Grand Canyon State. The Arizona Motion Picture Production Program...
icytales.com
Can You Grow Food in Arizona? 12 Amazing Vegetables That You Can Grow There
Most of us believe that we can’t grow crops in Arizona. But is it so? Can you grow food in Arizona? The answer lies in this content. Arizona is a large region in the southwest region of the country. Of the 50 states, it is the 14th largest populated and 6th largest. Phoenix is the nation’s capital and largest city. Arizona is surrounded by the states of Nevada to the northwestern, California to the west, as well as the Mexican nations of Sonora & California to the southwest and south. It also shares the Four Corners region alongside Utah to the north, Colorado to the north, & New Mexico to the east.
AZFamily
Expect super-sized prices across metro Phoenix ahead of the Big Game
Team Coverage: Wintery conditions north of Phoenix; slick roads on I-17 Arizona's Family provided team coverage with crews out in the elements as slick roads caused a morning headache on I-17 toward Flagstaff. How to protect your water pipes from freezing amid Phoenix-area temperature drop. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
Update on suspected Desert RV shooter
The case of a Sierra Vista man charged with opening fire at the Desert RV in Whetstone continues to develop.
fox10phoenix.com
Protest held at Arizona capitol over newly introduced 'anti-LGBTQ' bills
PHOENIX - Protestors took to the Arizona capitol this weekend arguing against what many are calling anti-LGBTQ bills that were just proposed in the state legislature. The protest was organized by many in the LGBTQ community in opposition to those bills, but they decided to host this protest on the 50th anniversary of the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision and called Sunday's protest "Bigger Than Roe" to highlight the connection between abortion rights and LGBTQ rights in the fight for bodily autonomy.
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs will continue to bus border-crossers to other states
(The Center Square)- Arizona Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs will continue to transport migrants out of state, but her office plans to take a slightly different approach than the Ducey administration. "It's something that provides support to those local communities," Hobbs said at a news conference on Friday. However, the governor said that her approach would focus less on sending migrants to locations like Washington D.C., as charter flights to other...
Arizona led nation for rise in homeless youth in 2022, report shows
Arizona saw the largest increase in the number of homeless youth in the nation last year, at a time when other large states were seeing those numbers decline, according to a recent federal report.
azbigmedia.com
Arizona ranks No. 1 for setting thermostats to warmest temperature
Cold temperatures and higher energy bills have many Americans taking a second look at their thermostats this year. Out of all 50 states, Arizona ranked No. 1 for setting their thermostats to the warmest temperature during the winter, settling for a balmy 72.3°, with the national average being 70.2°.
This Arizona City Ranked Among The Worst In The U.S. For Drunk Driving
BuyAutoInsurance.com listed the 10 worst cities in the U.S. for drunk driving.
AZFamily
Dog mistakenly euthanized at Maricopa County animal shelter
Concerns raised about sex trafficking in the Phoenix area ahead of Super Bowl. For years, headlines in host cities have sounded the alarm about potential increases in sex labor and human trafficking ahead of the big event. $150K public bathroom coming to Phoenix as part of new pilot program. Updated:...
This Is Arizona's Most Destructive Tornado On Record
It caused millions of dollars worth of damage.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Arizona
Arizona is well-known for being one of the hottest places in the United States. A huge portion of the state is hot, sandy desert only suitable for the hardiest animals, but this climate isn’t impervious to lower temperatures. In fact, there are portions of Arizona that can get downright cold! Today, we are going to discover the coldest temperature ever recorded in Arizona, plus learn a bit about the weather in the state overall. Let’s get started.
Comments / 3