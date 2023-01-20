ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey 101.5

Hey NJ idiots, stop trying to be TikTok stars (Opinion)

I swear one day as a future generation sifts through the ashes of our current civilization it will become quickly apparent that social media was the beginning of our downfall. People are meaner, attention spans are shorter, conspiracy theories are more plentiful, and people are forgetting the most basic of social rules on how to talk to each other.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ’s beloved M&M’s found to be too divisive

What's Maya Rudolph got that those M&M's spokescandies don't?. M&M's have been around since the 1940s and have been made right here in New Jersey for all these years. The Hackettstown-based Mars company has had "spokescandies" for the longest times appearing in countless TV commercials. Then came this Twitter announcement.
New Jersey 101.5

Top 6 cold remedies from NJ 101.5 listeners

It's cold season. Whether you have a perfectly working immune system or you have health issues, there's a good chance this year, or any year, you'll get some of the symptoms of the common cold. Although I haven't been sick in a few years, the streak ended this weekend. Friday...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Top New Jersey news for Tuesday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday. NJ police could impound and destroy so-called 'boom cars'. ⬛ What is concierge medicine? NJ doctors explain the benefits. According to Dr. Gary Schwartz, who runs a membership-based model in Hackensack, the concept of concierge medicine returns patients to "the...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Stop the noise – NJ moves to ban boom cars

😡 Boom car parties can literally shake the ground and rattle windows. 🚨 Police could impound these vehicles, and destroy them. With music so loud it literally shakes the ground and rattles windows, the 'boom car' is being targeted by state lawmakers in New Jersey. Residents along the...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

These are the warmest and coldest cities in NJ

Climate change or not, there have always been cities in NJ that just seem warmer. Or cooler. And with the recent odd weather we’ve had here in the state, I decided to do a little research on where it’s actually coldest and warmest. The overwhelming consensus on city-data.com...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey man competing on Gordon Ramsay cooking show

Gordon Ramsay sits atop the televised culinary world with shows like “Hell’s Kitchen” and “Master Chef”; last year he added another cooking show to his stable, “Next Level Chef.” It was successful enough to earn a renewal for a second season and Fox is giving it the prime television real estate of debuting after the Super Bowl on Feb. 12.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Best bakery in NJ will transport you back in time

Have you ever been to the Colts Neck General Store And Deli?. If you want to take a step back in time you don't really need a time machine, you just need a car and a couple of free hours to check out one of Jersey's oldest general stores that also hosts one of the best bakeries in the state!
COLTS NECK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
73K+
Followers
22K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy