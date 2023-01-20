Read full article on original website
GBK Final: Clinton-Massie 53, New Richmond 33
NEW RICHMOND — Shooting comes and goes. Defense can be a constant. With an off-shooting night, the Clinton-Massie girls were able to defeat New Richmond with a strong defensive effort, 53-33, Monday night in SBAAC American Division basketball. The Falcons, winners of two straight, are 7-10 overall, 3-5 in...
Massie boys soar, girls lose heartbreaker at RZL
WILMINGTON — The Clinton-Massie boys bowling team had a big day and the girls lost a heartbreaker Monday against Goshen at Royal Z Lanes. The Falcons had a 2,854 team score in a nearly 600-pin win over the Warriors. Coach Tyler Hayslip said he believes the score is the...
GBK Final: East Clinton 49, Georgetown 16
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — East Clinton cooled a hot Georgetown team Monday, 49-16, in SBAAC National Division girls basketball at Clinton-Massie’s Brian P. Mudd Court. The Astros are 15-2 with the win and 7-0 in the National Division. EC has won 21 straight National Division games dating back the 2020-21 season and a 72-50 loss to Williamsburg.
Massie 8th grade boys make it 6 straight, 34-23
The Clinton-Massie eighth grade boys basketball team defeated New Richmond 34-23 Monday at Andy Copeland Court. The Falcons have won six straight games and are 10-3 on the season, coach Clayton Morgan said. Ty Martin had 14 points to top Massie in the scoring column. Colson Morgan added 10. Corey...
GBK Final: North Adams 46, Wilmington 33
WINCHESTER — Unbeaten North Adams countered Wilmington’s strong first quarter with an even better second en route to a 46-33 win Saturday in the third annual Winter Hoops Classic at Eastern Brown High School. The Hurricane jumped out to a 13-6 lead but the Green Devils (18-0) surged...
Barker’s career best not enough as WC men fall 87-57
WILMINGTON — Collin Barker scored a career-high 22 points, but the Wilmington College men’s basketball team shot 25.8 percent from the floor in an 87-57 Ohio Athletic Conference defeat to Baldwin Wallace Saturday at Fred Raizk Arena. Baldwin Wallace finished the game 32-of-61 (52.5 percent) from the field...
Astros go big in finale, hold off Hurricane
WILMINGTON — East Clinton held off Wilmington Monday in a boys bowling match at Royal Z Lanes. The Hurricane led after two team games but the Astros had a 245 baker finale and pulled out the win 2632 to 2553. “(We) struggled on missing spares,” EC coach Dale Wallace...
Wilmington News Journal
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College swim teams were defeated by Mount Union Saturday in the home finale at te WC pool. The women’s team was defeated 128 to 74 while the men lost 127.5-77. “We had some great swims coming off of a long period of heavy training,”...
WC women fall short in upset bid against No. 12 BW
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College women’s basketball team battled nationally-ranked Baldwin Wallace University to a narrow 66-61 defeat in an Ohio Athletic Conference contest at Fred Raizk Arena on Saturday afternoon. Jada Pohlen led all scorers with 15 points, three assists and three steals while Emma Wright had...
WHS boys knocked out in East-West quarterfinals
HARRISON — The Wilmington High School boys bowling team was knocked out in the quarterfinal round Saturday at the East-West Showdown at Western Bowl. Wilmington lost to Oak Hills in the baker match. The Hurricane qualified as the fourth seed in the East Division and 10th overall out of...
Shooting Stars, Knights drop games to Warren Co. teams
BLANCHESTER — The Clinton County Knights were defeated by the Warren County Wildcats 39-28 Friday in the Blanchester High School gymnasium. The Clinton County Shooting Stars played the Warren County Wildcats reserve team and came up short 49-38. A press release from the Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities,...
Fisher, WHS girls both third at East-West Showdown
HARRISON — Kylie Fisher and the Wilmington High School girls bowlers were both third in the East-West Showdown Sunday at Western Bowl. Fisher had a 564 series and placed third overall among individuals. As a team, the Wilmington squad were first in the East bracket going in to match...
Richland Twp. Trustees reorganize
The Richland Township Trustees held their reorganization meeting Jan. 12. Richard Grove was elected president, Ken Fliehman as vice president, Robert Hazelbaker as third trustee. Debbie Laufer is the fiscal officer. Regular meetings of the Richland Township Trustees will be held on the second and fourth Thursday of each month...
Local senior hosts UDC luncheon
Wilmington resident Joan Looney Foley hosted a luncheon Saturday, Jan. 14 for United Daughters of the Co Federal (UDC) and her lifelong friend since 1942, Annabelle Estle Peabody of Greenfield. Joan and Annabelle graduated Edward Lee McLain Greenfield in 1951. The Daughters of the Confederacy attending were Cheryl Bircher of...
Sabina resident named to Berea College Dean’s List
BEREA, KY — Carah Anteck, a resident of Sabina, has been named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List at Berea College. A student is named to the Dean’s List who achieves a GPA of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits, a course load equivalent to 16 semester hours.
Clinton SWCD sets meeting dates for the year
The Clinton Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) has set its board meetings for the year as follows:. Clinton SWCD holds a regular monthly business meeting on the second Tuesday of the month beginning at 7:30 a.m. at the office location of 111 S. Nelson Ave., Suite 5, Wilmington. The meetings are open to the public. To be notified of any meeting date changes, please contact the office by phone, mail or email.
Cincinnati man sentenced to prison in shooting death
WILMINGTON — A Cincinnati man has been sent to prison for the shooting death of a Chillicothe teen and causing injury to a minor. Ravae Cook, 25, reached an agreement with the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office and pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter (first-degree felony) and felonious assault (second-degree felony) on Friday. Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John W. Rudduck imposed an agreed and recommended sentence of 15-20 years in prison.
Wayne Twp. Trustees hold re-organizational meeting
The Wayne Township Board of Trustees held its re-organizational meeting on Jan. 9. Kevin Bean will serve as president and Steve Kenney will serve as vice president. The other trustee is Bryan Floyd. The township meetings will be held on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at 8...
Merchants announces retirement of president Jim Evans
After nearly 36 years of service to Merchants National Bank, James (Jim) D. Evans, president and chief operating officer, is retiring on Jan. 31. After serving as a consultant for the bank for five years, Evans joined MNB in January 1987 as executive vice president. Throughout his distinguished tenure, he has served in various leadership roles and been instrumental in growing MNB’s loan portfolio and branch network, according to a news release.
Locals prepare for more inclement weather
CLINTON COUNTY — Local officials are gearing up for the snow once again. A notice sent out by Thomas Breckel of the Clinton County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) advises locals the county is under a winter weather advisory. The 72-hour forecast indicates the possibility of four to six inches of snow.
