Providence, RI

$4.795 million sale of Jamestown home among 9 real estate transactions across Newport County last week

Newport County saw a flurry of activity in the housing market last week, with 9 single-family homes and one condominium being sold. The most expensive sale of the week was 34 Emerson Road in Jamestown, which sold for $4,795,000. This 5-bedroom, 4.1-bathroom single-family home has 3,675 square feet of living space. This property was originally listed for $4,795,000.
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
New Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center opens

Federal, statewide, and local officials on Monday celebrated the opening of the new Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center, a rail-bus center that will provide a combination of commuter rail and bus services in an emerging area of transit-oriented economic development in Pawtucket and Central Falls. The center will allow riders to...
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
What’s Up this week in and around Newport: Jan. 23 – 29

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this week in and around Newport, Rhode Island. 10:30 am: Family Fun Reptile Show during School Vacation in Newport RI at Vasco de Game Portugues Hall. 12 pm to 5 pm: Co-Work Mondays at The Huddle. For more events and things...
NEWPORT, RI
Lottery for dinghy and kayak rack spaces in Newport opens on Feb. 1

The Newport Harbormaster’s Office has announced that they will be accepting applications for dinghy and kayak rack spaces at King Park and Willow Street dinghy racks starting February 1st and ending on February 28th. The spaces will be filled through a lottery system, with a drawing taking place on March 10th at 9 a.m. at the Newport Harbormaster’s Office.
NEWPORT, RI
What’s On The Agenda: Cliff Walk Commission to meet on Jan. 31

The Cliff Walk Commission, which is charged with overseeing the maintainence, operations, and activities of the City of Newport’s historic Cliff Walk, will host its next meeting on January 31 at 4:30 pm in the Rotary Room of the Newport Public Library. The Newport Cliff Walk Commission is comprised...
NEWPORT, RI
Four Newport County students land on the University of Vermont’s Dean’s List

The University of Vermont has released its Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester, and four local students from Newport County are among those being recognized. They are, Evan Tuttle from Jamestown, who is majoring in Psychological Science; Abigail Kenyon from Little Compton, who is majoring in Exercise Science; Leslie Campbell from Middletown, who is majoring in Natural Resources; and Catherine Jones from Tiverton, who is majoring in Secondary Education – Social Science.
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
Middletown Town Council talks strategic priorities

Growing affordable housing and building new schools are among the top priorities for the Town of Middletown in the next two years. Each were identified during a strategic planning session Monday night in from Town Hall, led by Vince Petronio. Petronio is a professor emeritus at the University of Rhode Island.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Three local students land on Hofstra University’s Fall 2022 Dean’s List

Hofstra University recently named its Fall 2022 Dean’s List, and three students from Newport County were among those being recognized for their outstanding academic achievement. Those local students who made the list are Lucy Botelho of Newport, whose major is Spanish; Alec Darminio of Portsmouth, whose major is Journalism;...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Caitlin Bailie of Newport named to Muhlenberg College Fall 2022 Dean’s List

Congratulations to Caitlin Bailie of Newport for being named to the Muhlenberg College Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. Muhlenberg College students and Muhlenberg College School of Continuing Studies students with a term GPA of 3.50 or higher were recognized for this academic achievement. Founded in 1848, Muhlenberg...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Obituary: Graciela Emerick

Graciela “Gracie” Emerick, 88, of Newport, RI, passed away on January 19, 2023 at home, surrounded by her loved ones. She was the wife of the late Paul Emerick. Graciela was born in Bogota, Columbia to Carlos Alberto Caceres and Manuela Vega de Caceres on December 18, 1934.
NEWPORT, RI

