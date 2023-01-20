Read full article on original website
Polo Stone
3d ago
this is the crap I'm dealing with right now. I work retail, and almost 2years ago I tore my bicep tendon, rotator cup, and labram in my shoulder. it took 6 months for surgery after waiting 3 months for the MRI. I had 4 physical therapy sessions the whole time. My doctor has asked for another MRI because I am still in pain. almost 2yrs later and I'm still hurting. getting a lawyer is the only way. I finally broke down and got one so hopefully the wait isn't too long
Reply
2
Comments / 1