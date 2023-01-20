ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washoe County, NV

Polo Stone
3d ago

this is the crap I'm dealing with right now. I work retail, and almost 2years ago I tore my bicep tendon, rotator cup, and labram in my shoulder. it took 6 months for surgery after waiting 3 months for the MRI. I had 4 physical therapy sessions the whole time. My doctor has asked for another MRI because I am still in pain. almost 2yrs later and I'm still hurting. getting a lawyer is the only way. I finally broke down and got one so hopefully the wait isn't too long

KOLO TV Reno

Amerigas not leaving, but some customers still wait in the cold

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Last week we reported there were customers of the propane company Amerigas left without fuel, without warning, in the bitter cold and answers were few, including whether the company was still making deliveries in our area. Our phone has been ringing ever since. Let’s take that first...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

WCSO reminding community to move over for first responders

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - January is Move Over Month and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is reminding Northern Nevadans to move over for first responders. Laws went into place in 2003 requiring drivers to move over for emergency response vehicles. Since then, that law has been expanded to crashes, debris, NDOT vehicles, tow trucks, mail carriers, and pretty much everyone else pulled over on the side of the road.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

BLM seeks comment on gold exploration expansion

ALTURAS, California (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public comment on a proposal to expand an exploration for gold. The exploration will take place at the site of the former Hog Ranch Mine, 60 miles south of Cedarville along county road 34 in Washoe County. The project would cover about 200 miles of BLM managed public land, with most of the proposed drilling taking place on the former mine site.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
susanvillestuff.com

BLM Acquires Lands for Habitat Conservation, Recreation Opportunities

The Bureau of Land Management has acquired over eight hundred acres of land in five areas of northern California and northwest Nevada to improve opportunities for wildlife habitat conservation and public access for recreation. These acquisitions from willing sellers were funded by the Land and Water Conservation Fund and state...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Man sent to prison for attempted trafficking in a date rape drug

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A probation violation led authorities to the discovery of a date rape drug and the defendant was sentenced to 15 years in prison, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said Friday. Jeremy Robert Daniels, 47, must serve at least 42 months in prison before he Is...
RENO, NV

