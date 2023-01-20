RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - January is Move Over Month and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is reminding Northern Nevadans to move over for first responders. Laws went into place in 2003 requiring drivers to move over for emergency response vehicles. Since then, that law has been expanded to crashes, debris, NDOT vehicles, tow trucks, mail carriers, and pretty much everyone else pulled over on the side of the road.

