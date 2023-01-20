ATLANTA (KDKA) - Three people from Pittsburgh are facing domestic terrorism charges in Georgia. According to a report from the Tribune-Review, Spencer Liberto, Matthew Macar, and Sarah Wasilewski were among seven people involved in a shootout at the planned site of a police training facility in Atlanta. One person was killed in the shootout and a Georgia state trooper was wounded. The suspects were granted bond and the three are permitted to return to Pennsylvania. They are now only allowed back in Georgia for court appearances.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO