Athens, GA

CBS Pittsburgh

Three Pittsburghers charged with domestic terrorism in Georgia

ATLANTA (KDKA) - Three people from Pittsburgh are facing domestic terrorism charges in Georgia. According to a report from the Tribune-Review, Spencer Liberto, Matthew Macar, and Sarah Wasilewski were among seven people involved in a shootout at the planned site of a police training facility in Atlanta. One person was killed in the shootout and a Georgia state trooper was wounded. The suspects were granted bond and the three are permitted to return to Pennsylvania. They are now only allowed back in Georgia for court appearances. 
247Sports

Decision Day arrives for No. 1 OT in 247Sports Composite Kam Pringle

The nation's No. 1 offensive tackle in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite made a bunch of visits to his six finalists and he is set for his Sunday decision. Kam Pringle, a massive 6-foot-7, 338-pound offensive tackle from Dorchester (S.C.) Woodland will announce his choice during a ceremony at 2 p.m. at his school and his finalists are Clemson, Florida, Georgia, NC State, South Carolina and Tennessee.
DawgsDaily

Where Will Kam Pringle Commit?

The University of Georgia has had plenty of success recruiting its home state. Georgia provides some of the most centralized top-end talents there is. However, Georgia is likely without their two national titles without dipping into the surrounding states for the nation's elite.  The Carolinas ...
Albany Herald

Albany Herald's All-Albany football team announced

ALBANY — Better late than never, the Albany Herald announces the All-Albany area football team for the 2022 high school football season. The teams included are those we were able to regularly cover or get information from during the season — Lee County, Dougherty, Monroe, Westover, Deerfield-Windsor, Worth County, and Sherwood Christian.
247Sports

BONEYARD: Bulldogs enjoy a big Sunday in the transfer market

Mississippi State had some immediate needs to fill in the NCAA transfer portal. The Bulldog quickly identified some defensive backs with which to revamp the secondary and a kicker to replace the outgoing Massimo Biscardi. With those gaps filled, State turned its attention to the offensive side of the football.
95.3 The Bear

Roll Tide Rumor Mill; All Quiet on The Crimson Front

It's been 10 days since Chris Low of ESPN broke the news that the Alabama Crimson Tide would be losing its defensive coordinator, Pete Golding to SEC West rival Ole Miss. It's been five days since the New England Patriots interviewed current Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien for the same position in their organization.
