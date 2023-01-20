Read full article on original website
The richest woman in Georgia is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman in Georgia and the good she has done for the community.
5-star Alabama commit Jaylen Mbakwe plans to take visits
Jaylen Mbakwe attended is committed to Alabama and he has visited Tuscaloosa half a dozen times since Sept. 1. The five-star will start to visit other schools next week.
Three Pittsburghers charged with domestic terrorism in Georgia
ATLANTA (KDKA) - Three people from Pittsburgh are facing domestic terrorism charges in Georgia. According to a report from the Tribune-Review, Spencer Liberto, Matthew Macar, and Sarah Wasilewski were among seven people involved in a shootout at the planned site of a police training facility in Atlanta. One person was killed in the shootout and a Georgia state trooper was wounded. The suspects were granted bond and the three are permitted to return to Pennsylvania. They are now only allowed back in Georgia for court appearances.
Earn up to $225k by working at Buc-ee's: Why its employees are the happiest in Texas, South Carolina, and Florida?
Buc-ee's needs no introduction. It is one of the most reputed and fastest-growing companies in Texas, the United States. It not only has locations in Texas but also in Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Alabama, Colorado, and Kentucky.
Georgia football recruiting recap: Where Kirby Smart and staff visited this week
After celebrating winning back-to-back National Championships last weekend, Georgia coaches once again hit the road to check on underclassmen and see class of 2024 and 2025 prospects in person. Georgia coaches have made several stops in the four weekdays since then, and Dawgs247 has logged some of those visits below.
Bank with branches in Mississippi, Alabama slammed for sign about Robert E. Lee, MLK Day holiday
A Twitter post taking a bank to task for posting a sign announcing it will be closed to honor Robert E. Lee and Martin Luther King Jr. has gone viral. The post included a photograph of the sign on a CB&S Bank door. CB&S is headquartered in Russellville, Alabama, and has branches in Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee.
Former Cincinnati Bengal Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson engaged to ‘Selling Tampa’ star
Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson got down on one knee Saturday evening and is now engaged to his girlfriend, Sharelle Rosado. The pair got engaged in Miami in front of their “close family and friends,” a representative for Rosado confirmed with a TODAY show reporter. The surprising, yet...
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, deliver Bengals game ball to Athens' Courtside Pizza
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, delivered a Cincinnati Bengals postseason game ball to Courtside Pizza on Court Street in Athens, Ohio, minutes away from where Joe grew up in The Plains when he starred at Athens High School while Jimmy was the defensive coordinator for the Ohio University Bobcats.
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Georgia is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else.
Atlanta mayor: ‘We will find you and we will arrest you’
Video and text of a briefing by Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens on Saturday after violence erupted during a protest in Downtown Atlanta.
Decision Day arrives for No. 1 OT in 247Sports Composite Kam Pringle
The nation's No. 1 offensive tackle in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite made a bunch of visits to his six finalists and he is set for his Sunday decision. Kam Pringle, a massive 6-foot-7, 338-pound offensive tackle from Dorchester (S.C.) Woodland will announce his choice during a ceremony at 2 p.m. at his school and his finalists are Clemson, Florida, Georgia, NC State, South Carolina and Tennessee.
Where Will Kam Pringle Commit?
The University of Georgia has had plenty of success recruiting its home state. Georgia provides some of the most centralized top-end talents there is. However, Georgia is likely without their two national titles without dipping into the surrounding states for the nation's elite. The Carolinas ...
Albany Herald
Albany Herald's All-Albany football team announced
ALBANY — Better late than never, the Albany Herald announces the All-Albany area football team for the 2022 high school football season. The teams included are those we were able to regularly cover or get information from during the season — Lee County, Dougherty, Monroe, Westover, Deerfield-Windsor, Worth County, and Sherwood Christian.
Reality TV star Julie Chrisley reassigned from Florida prison to federal medical center in Kentucky
Fallen reality TV star Julie Chrisley, wife of Todd Chrisley, began her federal prison time in Kentucky after being reassigned from a Florida prison.
Kam Pringle Announces College Decision
Offensive tackle Kam Pringle has officially made his college decision. Will the Tennessee Volunteers land the uber-talented South Carolina native?
Georgia and USC set to meet with 5-star TE Duce Robinson
HONOLULU — With the recruiting finish line in sight, at least until the Duce Robinson waits out the possibility of hearing his named called during the MLB Draft this summer, the nation’s No. 1 rated tight end has a crucial week ahead of Signing Day next month. Fresh...
EXCLUSIVE: Former Alabama Football Player Makes Acting Debut on “Law and Order”
A former Alabama football player got his big break after being casted on NBC's hit TV show, Law and Order, after switching his focus from the field to acting. Moore's journey to landing the role would take him on a journey through football and a few humble beginnings as he embarks on his future of taking Hollywood by storm.
BONEYARD: Bulldogs enjoy a big Sunday in the transfer market
Mississippi State had some immediate needs to fill in the NCAA transfer portal. The Bulldog quickly identified some defensive backs with which to revamp the secondary and a kicker to replace the outgoing Massimo Biscardi. With those gaps filled, State turned its attention to the offensive side of the football.
Alabama’s Offensive Coordinator Officially Returns to NFL
The writing was on the wall for a long time, and now the news is official. The New England Patriots are bringing Bill O'Brien back to the NFL, he is returning to work with Belichick as the new offensive coordinator according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chis Low. O'Brien interviewed...
Roll Tide Rumor Mill; All Quiet on The Crimson Front
It's been 10 days since Chris Low of ESPN broke the news that the Alabama Crimson Tide would be losing its defensive coordinator, Pete Golding to SEC West rival Ole Miss. It's been five days since the New England Patriots interviewed current Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien for the same position in their organization.
