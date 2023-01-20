Freeway reopens after rolled over semi carrying corn prompts full closure
UPDATE: All lanes have reopened.
An overturned semi carrying corn prompted a full freeway closure on I-41 at Florist Ave Thursday evening.
The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says the semi was carrying 40,000 pounds of corn.
The semi was blocking the two right lanes on I-41 southbound at Silver Spring Drive. It happened around 8 p.m.
The partial freeway turned into a full freeway closure due to salvage efforts around 10:20 p.m.
All southbound traffic is being diverted off of southbound I-41 at Appleton Ave.
The driver suffered minor injuries.
