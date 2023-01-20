Freeway reopens after rolled over semi carrying corn prompts full closure

UPDATE: All lanes have reopened.

An overturned semi carrying corn prompted a full freeway closure on I-41 at Florist Ave Thursday evening.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says the semi was carrying 40,000 pounds of corn.

WisDOT An overturned semi carrying corn is blocking southbound lanes on I-41 at Florist Ave.



The semi was blocking the two right lanes on I-41 southbound at Silver Spring Drive. It happened around 8 p.m.

The partial freeway turned into a full freeway closure due to salvage efforts around 10:20 p.m.

All southbound traffic is being diverted off of southbound I-41 at Appleton Ave.

The driver suffered minor injuries.

