ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee County, WI

Freeway reopens after rolled over semi carrying corn prompts full closure

By Madison Goldbeck
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CU9go_0kKvJf6K00

UPDATE: All lanes have reopened.

An overturned semi carrying corn prompted a full freeway closure on I-41 at Florist Ave Thursday evening.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says the semi was carrying 40,000 pounds of corn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ee8U7_0kKvJf6K00 WisDOT
An overturned semi carrying corn is blocking southbound lanes on I-41 at Florist Ave. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says the semi was carrying 40,000 pounds of corn.

The semi was blocking the two right lanes on I-41 southbound at Silver Spring Drive. It happened around 8 p.m.

The partial freeway turned into a full freeway closure due to salvage efforts around 10:20 p.m.

All southbound traffic is being diverted off of southbound I-41 at Appleton Ave.

The driver suffered minor injuries.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 1

Related
radioplusinfo.com

1-24-23 rollover crash knocks down power lines across hwy 151 in dodge county

Traffic was slowed following a crash on Highway 151 in Dodge County that resulted in power lines across the highway. The driver received minor injuries in the rollover crash shortly after 2pm Sunday on USH 151 north of E. Salem Road and was arrested for OWI. Power lines were damaged and laying across both northbound and southbound lanes of USH 151 resulting in the closures of USH 151. A semi and two cars were damaged by the power lines. Adams Columbia Electrical Cooperative responded for the power pole repairs which resulted in another closure of USH 151 while power lines were strung over the highway.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha police chase ends in Elm Grove, driver on the run

ELM GROVE, Wis. - Elm Grove police are searching for the driver of a stolen vehicle pursued by Waukesha police into Elm Grove and then abandoned in someone's backyard. All of this unfolded late Monday, Jan. 23, and into the early morning hours of Tuesday. Police records show the chase...
ELM GROVE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Plow truck crash closes I-894, driver dead

MILWAUKEE COUNTY - All lanes on southbound I-894 were closed at Beloit Road following a crash involving a plow truck on Friday, Jan. 21. The sheriff's office confirmed that the plow truck driver later died at the hospital. Records from the medical examiner's office identify the driver as a 71-year-old man.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

I-43 closures expected in Glendale this week

GLENDALE, Wis. — The City of Glendale shared updates Monday on the I-43 closures, happening as part of the North-South project. On Monday through Thursday, Jan. 23 to 26, there will be a full closure on I-43 Northbound and I-43 Southbound overnight, from Brown Deer to Mequon Rds. There is a contingent closure on Friday, Jan. 27. These closures are for the bridge demolition on County Line Rd.
GLENDALE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shots fired at Milwaukee home, caught on cam; 46-year-old man charged

MILWAUKEE - A 46-year-old Milwaukee man accused of firing more than a half-dozen shots into a north side home is now charged. Harold Gierbolini is charged with four counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of possession of firearm by a felon. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Man jumps off bridge after vehicle pursuit in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department says a man is in custody and was taken to the hospital after jumping off of a bridge near Commerce and North on Saturday, Jan. 21. It started as a vehicle pursuit, and then police chased the man on foot before he jumped.
MILWAUKEE, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

38K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy