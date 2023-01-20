ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Jalen Rose says he wasn’t shading Stephen A. Smith over Cowboys trolling

A sports media saga took an unexpected turn on Tuesday. Jalen Rose lashed out at media personalities who make hay trolling the Dallas Cowboys, following their playoff loss to the 49ers. Many people who saw the tweets believed they were directed at Rose’s ESPN colleague, Stephen A. Smith. “So glad I didn’t make a career of content pretending to fake troll the Cowboys,” Rose tweeted Monday. “Praying on the audience being dumb/lazy and low hanging fruit.” If anyone’s bit is trolling the Cowboys, it’s Smith, who has done so relentlessly for years. It’s an annual tradition for him to spend all...
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Comeback

Bronny James receives huge honor

Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, has been one of the most high-profile high school basketball players for quite some time. While some believe that he may be a bit overhyped due to his father’s fame, he received a huge honor that speaks to his value as a player. According Read more... The post Bronny James receives huge honor appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy