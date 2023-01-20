ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

WTNH

West Haven neighborhood fed up with trash left illegally on streets

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Neighbors in West Haven are fed up over illegal dumping on their streets — and one neighbor is now offering a reward for information.  David Killeen has lived in the Old Field Creek neighborhood for 15 years. He’s seen trash left in the marshes near his home.  “We see couches, […]
WEST HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Lamont plans to close Willard Correctional Institution by April

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont announced that he plans to close the Willard Correctional Institution in Enfield by April 1, 2023. The plan is being made with the help of Lamont's administration and the leadership of the Connecticut Department of Corrections. The decision to close the facility is...
ENFIELD, CT
FOX 61

First gun violence prevention proposal announced by Lamont

WATERBURY, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont gathered with state officials, mayors and law enforcement at the Waterbury Police Department to announce the first in a series of legislative proposals aimed at curbing gun violence. Monday's press conference came after the deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park, Calif. over the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

Ansonia Forms Subcommittee To Study Crime Surveillance Systems

ANSONIA – Members of the Board of Aldermen formed a subcommittee earlier this month to explore what type of surveillance system the city could buy to prevent crime and catch criminals. At a previous meeting in December (the discussion is included in the video below), a consultant outlined a...
ANSONIA, CT
Eyewitness News

Willimantic police spend 17 hours investigating home

WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) - An investigation at a home in Willimantic continued on Tuesday. A police presence was seen outside of a home on Aspen Place and Ridgewood Road for several hours beginning on Monday morning. They finally left the scene around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The entire house, including...
WILLIMANTIC, CT
FOX 61

LEGO announces move to Boston, leaving Enfield offices by 2026

ENFIELD, Conn. — LEGO is laying down the bricks to move out of its American head office in Enfield by the end of 2026. The new location will be in Boston. Starting in 2025, the move to Boston will start. In the meantime, its employees will continue work at the Enfield office and at the LEGO Education office in Back Bay, Boston. New roles will be located in Boston as well.
ENFIELD, CT
Daily Voice

Man Injured In Fight Outside Stop & Shop In Trumbull

Two men outside a supermarket store were arrested after allegedly getting into a fight and causing a disturbance. The incident took place in Fairfield County at the Stop & Shop on Quality Street in Trumbull on Friday, Jan. 20. Robert Zacchia, age 55, of Trumbull, and Emmanuel Andriotis, age 19,...
TRUMBULL, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Trumbull officials move to quell mall incidents after multiple fights, arrests

TRUMBULL — Town officials are working with police and mall representatives to address the recent incidents of criminal activity at the Trumbull Mall. Police have been called to the mall numerous times over the past few weeks for reports of youth fights and, in an incident last week, concerns over a person carrying a hatchet.
TRUMBULL, CT
WTNH

Connecticut Housatonic River receives new designation

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 41-mile stretch of Connecticut’s Housatonic River has received a new designation from the United States National Park Service. The chairman of the Housatonic River Commission said the Wild and Scenic Designation would help ensure their efforts to maintain the river’s unspoiled beauty and create solid accessibility to groups that […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

New Haven announces proposal to redevelop blighted properties

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Big changes may be coming to Dixwell Avenue. The city of New Haven announced a proposal to redevelop four blighted properties there. The goal is to bring life back to the former hot spot area. “I see a lot of change,” says David Britto, who has lived in the neighborhood for […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

