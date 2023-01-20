ENFIELD, Conn. — LEGO is laying down the bricks to move out of its American head office in Enfield by the end of 2026. The new location will be in Boston. Starting in 2025, the move to Boston will start. In the meantime, its employees will continue work at the Enfield office and at the LEGO Education office in Back Bay, Boston. New roles will be located in Boston as well.

