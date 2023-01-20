Read full article on original website
county17.com
Campbell County health and food inspections (1/16/23–1/22/23)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
cowboystatedaily.com
No New Trial For Admitted Pedophile, Wyoming Supreme Court Rules
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Gillette man spending life in prison for sexually abusing a 7-year-old boy will not be given a new trial despite his argument that the jury convicted him merely for being a pedophile, and not for committing an actual act of sexual abuse.
county17.com
Campbell library board decides not to rejoin Wyoming Library Association
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A motion to have the Campbell County Public Library System rejoin the Wyoming Library Association failed this evening in a 2-3 vote. Board members Darcy Lyon and Charlie Anderson voted in favor of rejoining the association, while Chair Sage Bear and board members Charles Butler and Chelsie Collier voted against it.
county17.com
Obituaries: Sullivan; Balden
Gwendolyn Louise Sullivan: June 11, 1941 — January 15, 2023. Memorial service for Gwen Sullivan will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, January 27, 2023 at Mount Pisgah Cemetery Shelter with Chaplain Gordon Harper officiating. Gwendolyn Louise Sullivan was called home on January 15, 2023. Gwen was born to...
county17.com
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (1/23/2023)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Monday, Jan. 23:. At 6:38 a.m. to Paintbrush Drive for an emergency medical response. At 7:19 a.m. to South Douglas Highway for a multi-vehicle accident with injuries. Firefighters provided patient care and stabilized vehicles while...
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Tuesday, Jan. 24
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Shoplifting, Jan. 23, S. Douglas Highway, GPD. Officers responded to Walmart...
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Tuesday, Jan. 24
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
Arrests, arraignments for Monday, Jan. 23
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
Climb Wyoming to Offer Free Professional Medical Careers Training for Single Mothers
GILLETTE, Wyo–Climb Wyoming will host an information meeting on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 6 p.m. for single mothers to learn about free Professional Medical Careers training starting soon. The information meeting will take place at Climb’s Gillette office, located at 405 West Boxelder Road, #B4. Climb’s upcoming...
county17.com
Woman dies in Monday morning crash on South Douglas Highway
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A woman died Monday morning and multiple people were injured following a multi-vehicle collision on South Douglas Highway, officials said Tuesday. Laura D. Kenway, 32, has been identified as the woman who was found lying unresponsive on South Douglas Highway around 7:16 a.m. by Gillette Police officers who arrived to investigate reports of a crash on Jan. 23, according to Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson and Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem.
county17.com
First Street, Highway 14-16 repairs prompt closure, water shutoff
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Due to water main repairs, residents on portions of North Highway 14-16 and First Street will experience a water outage from 5 to 9 a.m. Jan. 24, the city of Gillette announced today. Residents at the following addresses on North Highway 14-16 will be impacted, the...
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Monday, Jan. 23
GILLETTE, Wyo.— Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Welfare check, Jan. 20, Gillette, CCSO. Campbell County Sheriff Scott...
cowboystatedaily.com
Yes, Chicken Roping In Wyoming Is A Real Thing, Moorcroft Holding 9th Annual Event In February
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A lot of people didn’t until Senate President Ogden Driskill brought it up at a legislative hearing this past Tuesday when discussing the controversial topic of liquor licenses. The licenses are hard to get in towns and cities in Wyoming...
county17.com
Campbell library teen room will close for 2 weeks
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Public Library will need to close the Teen Room from Jan. 23 to Feb. 3 for carpet replacement, the library announced this morning. The carpet replacement follows the water main break that occurred Sept. 19, 2022. During the closure, teens are welcome to...
county17.com
Campbell school board meeting Tuesday will include aquatic center update
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County School District Board of Trustees’ meetings Jan. 24 will include a website committee update, review and approval of the district’s technology plan, and a presentation from the Aquatic Center design team regarding the center’s foundation. The meetings take place at the...
county17.com
Campbell County gas prices up 14 cents as national average rises for 4th week
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Drivers in Campbell County are paying 14 cents more for regular gasoline this week than last week as the national average price rose for the fourth straight week. The nation’s average gas price rose 11.3 cents from a week ago to $3.39 per gallon Sunday, according...
county17.com
2 inches of snow in Gillette possible in storm expected to last the weekend
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Snowfall is expected to begin in Campbell County tonight as part of a snowstorm that’s expected to linger through the weekend. First, though, will be a day of sunshine. The forecast for today from the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, calls for a high of 33 under mostly sunny skies. The wind chill will dip to around 14 degrees as winds come from the northwest at 13 to 18 mph with gusts reaching 29 mph.
county17.com
Snow increasingly likely as the week wears on; frigid temps in store for the weekend
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Snow will be increasingly likely this week as low pressure sets up over the region and multiple waves of atmospheric moisture roll through. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, says snow will begin to again impact Campbell County tonight, after skies gradually clear through the day and the high reaches about 30 degrees. Wind chills during the day may dip to 16 degrees as winds come from the north at 10 mph and gusts reach 24 mph.
county17.com
Friends of the Library to hold antique, vintage book sale
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County’s Friends of the Library will hold a sale of vintage and antique books Feb. 2 to 4 during regular library hours. The organization will sell about 1,000 antique and vintage books, and prices will be half that of price listings found from various sources, according to the Facebook event’s description.
county17.com
Gillette residents could see snow tonight, Wednesday
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gillette area residents could see snow tonight, with an even greater likelihood of wintry weather midway through the week. The National Weather Service reports a 40% chance of snowfall in the area this evening, beginning after 4 p.m. The snow is expected to carry into the late night and early morning hours.
