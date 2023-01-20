Traffic was slowed following a crash on Highway 151 in Dodge County that resulted in power lines across the highway. The driver received minor injuries in the rollover crash shortly after 2pm Sunday on USH 151 north of E. Salem Road and was arrested for OWI. Power lines were damaged and laying across both northbound and southbound lanes of USH 151 resulting in the closures of USH 151. A semi and two cars were damaged by the power lines. Adams Columbia Electrical Cooperative responded for the power pole repairs which resulted in another closure of USH 151 while power lines were strung over the highway.

DODGE COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO