Milwaukee, WI

WISN

Car split in half at 35th and W. Burnham Street

MILWAUKEE — A car was badly damaged near 35th and Burnham. The front end of the car was ripped off the rest of the car after the driver lost control of the car and crashed into a tree. According to police two drivers, ages 17 and 19, were taken...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

I-794 reopens after semi rollover

MILWAUKEE — A semi rollover on Interstate 794 eastbound caused a ramp closure Tuesday afternoon. The west-to-south ramp was closed for hours. Eastbound traffic had to exit at Van Buren Street. The driver has minor injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee police: Man dies in crash near 27th and Vliet

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 30-year-old Milwaukee man is dead following a crash near 27th and Vliet on Monday, Jan. 23. It happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. According to police, a vehicle lost control and collided with a tree and median. The driver sustained fatal injuries. Police say speed is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Man dies after car hits tree

MILWAUKEE — A man is dead after he lost control of his car and hit a tree and median Monday morning near 27th and Vliet streets, police said. It happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. Police said speed is a factor in the crash. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-24-23 rollover crash knocks down power lines across hwy 151 in dodge county

Traffic was slowed following a crash on Highway 151 in Dodge County that resulted in power lines across the highway. The driver received minor injuries in the rollover crash shortly after 2pm Sunday on USH 151 north of E. Salem Road and was arrested for OWI. Power lines were damaged and laying across both northbound and southbound lanes of USH 151 resulting in the closures of USH 151. A semi and two cars were damaged by the power lines. Adams Columbia Electrical Cooperative responded for the power pole repairs which resulted in another closure of USH 151 while power lines were strung over the highway.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
WISN

Man jumps off bridge after vehicle pursuit in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department says a man is in custody and was taken to the hospital after jumping off of a bridge near Commerce and North on Saturday, Jan. 21. It started as a vehicle pursuit, and then police chased the man on foot before he jumped.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

40,000 lbs of corn flood Milwaukee roadway in semi rollover crash

MILWAUKEE — Roughly 40,000 lbs of corn engulfed the southbound lane of I-41 last night when a semi-truck tipped over on the roadway, spilling its entire haul and effectively forcing a full closure of the road on Thursday night. The closure was announced by the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Plow truck crash closes I-894, driver dead

MILWAUKEE COUNTY - All lanes on southbound I-894 were closed at Beloit Road following a crash involving a plow truck on Friday, Jan. 21. The sheriff's office confirmed that the plow truck driver later died at the hospital. Records from the medical examiner's office identify the driver as a 71-year-old man.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal shooting, 49th and Capitol; Man accused, 2 more sought

MILWAUKEE - A 20-year-old Milwaukee man is accused in the fatal shooting of a man near 49th and Capitol on Monday, Jan. 16. The accused, Randy McClinton, is charged with second-degree reckless homicide. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to the area near 49th and Capitol on that...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Bystander killed in Milwaukee police chase

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A man is dead after a vehicle fleeing Milwaukee police crashed into his car. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Monday that the 47-year-old man was killed Sunday evening. Police said in a news release that officers starting chasing a stolen vehicle that had been involved in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

'Absolutely crazy': Wind turbine in Dodge County collapses

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. — Wednesday night the blades and top portion of a wind turbine came crashing down to the field below in a rural area of Dodge County, near the town of Herman. The impact scattered massive pieces of debris across the ground. Nobody was hurt. "The one...
DODGE COUNTY, WI

