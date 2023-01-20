Read full article on original website
Related
Riley Keough Reveals She Secretly Welcomed Child During Late Mother Lisa Marie Presley's Memorial
Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Peterson are officially parents-of-one, a representative of the actress confirmed to a news publication.News of the secretly welcomed child came after Smith-Peterson read a deeply emotional letter on behalf of his wife at Lisa Marie Presley's memorial service on Sunday, January 22, and seemingly admitted that the couple expanded their brood."Thank you for showing me love is the only thing that matters in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters," the letter written by Keough stated of her child, brother...
Matthew McConaughey Delivers A Must-Watch Cover Of Johnny Cash’s “The Man Comes Around”
With his birthday just a few weeks away, the great Johnny Cash would have turned 91 this year. And while sifting through some old Johnny Cash videos to share with our readers, I happened to come across an interesting crossroad on YouTube where Johnny Cash and Matthew McConaughey intersected. Back...
KXLY
David Crosby dies, songwriting honors for Snoop Dogg, Taylor Swift’s guitar and Damar Hamlin’s recovery | Hot off the Wire podcast
In this bonus episode of Hot off the Wire, we look back at some of the top headlines from the week in the world of sports and entertainment. David Crosby, who was inducted twice into the the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, died.
KXLY
Malachi Kirby is “surprised” by his love of fashion
Malachi Kirby is “surprised” by his new found love of fashion. The ‘Roots’ star feels like “a fish out of water” when it comes to the world of styling but is loving learning about what he likes and sharpening his sartorial taste and range.
KXLY
Amanda Abbington had people question if she’d stay with Jonathan Goodwin after stunt tragedy
Amanda Abbington’s friends questioned if she would “stay with” Jonathan Goodwin after he was left paralysed when a stunt went wrong. The 42-year-old daredevil lost a kidney, broke both shoulder blades, shattered both legs, broke his spine and severed his spinal cord during rehearsals for ‘America’s Got Talent: Extreme’ in October 2021 and though the ‘Sherlock’ actress was unsure if her fiance would survive the accident, she knew she’d always be by his side if he did.
KXLY
Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘lands book deal’
Arnold Schwarzenegger has reportedly signed a deal to write a new “motivational” book. The 75-year-old Hollywood action man previously opened up about his years in the spotlight in a 2012 memoir titled ‘Total Recall: My Unbelievably True Life Story’ and now New York Post column PageSix reports he’s putting pen to paper again to produce a new tome after landing a contract with Penguin Press.
KXLY
The 30 highest-grossing actors under the age of 30
Becoming a successful actor is a long shot at best, and parlaying that career into high-grossing box office stats seems like an impossible dream. But plenty of young movie stars have done just that, establishing themselves as next-level echelons in the film industry and making their mark long before they hit their mid-life years.
KXLY
Mystery surrounds Gina Lollobrigida’s assets
Gina Lollobrigida’s former husband has called for “an investigation” into the whereabouts of her assets. The Italian film star died last week at the age of 95 and Francisco Javier Rigau y Rafols – who married the actress by proxy in 2010, with Gina claiming he had wed an imposter without her knowledge – has alleged some of her wealth has disappeared.
KXLY
Sam Smith thinks female snub at BRIT Awards is a ‘shame’
Sam Smith thinks it is “a shame” there are no women nominated for Best Artist at the BRIT Awards. The ‘Unholy’ hitmaker – who is non-binary and uses gender neutral pronouns – was one of the first musicians to call for the ceremony to be “reflective”, resulting in organisers making the event the first major UK awards to abolish gendered categories but they still think there is a “long way to go” after the shortlist for this year’s prestigious prize only featured male nominees.
KXLY
Doja Cat, a picture of 'Inferno,' was covered in paint and 30,000 crystals at Paris Fashion Week
Doja Cat wowed onlookers on Monday as she arrived at Schiaparelli's latest runway show in a dramatic head-to-toe look adorned with red body paint and 30,000 Swarovski crystals. The eye-catching outfit, which was custom-designed by the fashion house's creative director Daniel Roseberry, was brought to life by makeup artist Pat...
Comments / 0