Read full article on original website
Related
Carrie Underwood Celebrated Her Son’s 4th Birthday With a Spider-Man Theme
Carrie Underwood's son Jacob turned four years old, and the country singer shared photos of his Spider-Man-themed birthday cake.
A woman encourages her best friend to cheat on her husband, then she tells on her and takes the man for herself
**This story was told by my grandmother and I knew this couple myself as I got older**. Back in the time of my grandmother’s youth, life was simple. In a village in South America, people lived and died in love. The spirit of community was truly alive and well. One could depend on their neighbor to the very end.
KXLY
Amanda Abbington had people question if she’d stay with Jonathan Goodwin after stunt tragedy
Amanda Abbington’s friends questioned if she would “stay with” Jonathan Goodwin after he was left paralysed when a stunt went wrong. The 42-year-old daredevil lost a kidney, broke both shoulder blades, shattered both legs, broke his spine and severed his spinal cord during rehearsals for ‘America’s Got Talent: Extreme’ in October 2021 and though the ‘Sherlock’ actress was unsure if her fiance would survive the accident, she knew she’d always be by his side if he did.
KXLY
Malachi Kirby is “surprised” by his love of fashion
Malachi Kirby is “surprised” by his new found love of fashion. The ‘Roots’ star feels like “a fish out of water” when it comes to the world of styling but is loving learning about what he likes and sharpening his sartorial taste and range.
Comments / 0