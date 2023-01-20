Read full article on original website
NME
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough reveal Lisa Marie had just become a grandmother during emotional memorial tribute
Lisa Marie Presley had recently become a grandmother before she passed away earlier this month, as revealed in an emotional tribute shared at her Graceland public memorial service yesterday (January 22). The singer-songwriter and only child of Elvis died on January 13, aged 54, hours after she had been rushed...
Prince Harry reveals disturbing reason behind absence of Meghan's 'traumatized' rescue dog
Meghan Markle had to leave her beloved rescue dog, Bogart, in Canada when she first moved to the UK to marry Prince Harry
TODAY.com
Danny Trejo is ‘overwhelmed’ by ancestry discovery that ‘could’ve changed’ his life
Actor Danny Trejo grew up without a mother for most of his childhood, so he never knew much about her side of the family. And what he knew of his father's side of the family didn't give him much hope for his future. So when the actor made a surprising...
A woman encourages her best friend to cheat on her husband, then she tells on her and takes the man for herself
**This story was told by my grandmother and I knew this couple myself as I got older**. Back in the time of my grandmother’s youth, life was simple. In a village in South America, people lived and died in love. The spirit of community was truly alive and well. One could depend on their neighbor to the very end.
KXLY
Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘lands book deal’
Arnold Schwarzenegger has reportedly signed a deal to write a new “motivational” book. The 75-year-old Hollywood action man previously opened up about his years in the spotlight in a 2012 memoir titled ‘Total Recall: My Unbelievably True Life Story’ and now New York Post column PageSix reports he’s putting pen to paper again to produce a new tome after landing a contract with Penguin Press.
KXLY
The 30 highest-grossing actors under the age of 30
Becoming a successful actor is a long shot at best, and parlaying that career into high-grossing box office stats seems like an impossible dream. But plenty of young movie stars have done just that, establishing themselves as next-level echelons in the film industry and making their mark long before they hit their mid-life years.
KXLY
Amanda Abbington had people question if she’d stay with Jonathan Goodwin after stunt tragedy
Amanda Abbington’s friends questioned if she would “stay with” Jonathan Goodwin after he was left paralysed when a stunt went wrong. The 42-year-old daredevil lost a kidney, broke both shoulder blades, shattered both legs, broke his spine and severed his spinal cord during rehearsals for ‘America’s Got Talent: Extreme’ in October 2021 and though the ‘Sherlock’ actress was unsure if her fiance would survive the accident, she knew she’d always be by his side if he did.
Tristan Thompson’s Brothers: Everything To Know About His 3 Siblings, Including Amari
Tristan Thompson is a basketball player who is known for playing for the Chicago Bulls. Aside from his work, he is also known for his off-and-on relationship with Khloe Kardashian. On Jan. 6, 2023, Tristan’s mother, Andrea Thompson, died in Toronto. The world may now NBA star Tristan Thompson,...
KXLY
Doja Cat, a picture of 'Inferno,' was covered in paint and 30,000 crystals at Paris Fashion Week
Doja Cat wowed onlookers on Monday as she arrived at Schiaparelli's latest runway show in a dramatic head-to-toe look adorned with red body paint and 30,000 Swarovski crystals. The eye-catching outfit, which was custom-designed by the fashion house's creative director Daniel Roseberry, was brought to life by makeup artist Pat...
After years of skeptics questioning the original “Avatar’s”. cultural footprint – and whether or not anyone could actually remember the names of any characters – filmmaker James Cameron seems to have at least temporarily silenced his many haters. His massively-budgeted long-awaited sci-fi sequel “Avatar: The Way of Water” crossed the $2 billion mark at the global box office this week, making it the sixth highest-grossing film in history. As if that weren’t achievement enough, the film has now been nominated for four Oscars, including Production Design, Sound, Visual Effects and Best Picture.
KXLY
Sam Smith thinks female snub at BRIT Awards is a ‘shame’
Sam Smith thinks it is “a shame” there are no women nominated for Best Artist at the BRIT Awards. The ‘Unholy’ hitmaker – who is non-binary and uses gender neutral pronouns – was one of the first musicians to call for the ceremony to be “reflective”, resulting in organisers making the event the first major UK awards to abolish gendered categories but they still think there is a “long way to go” after the shortlist for this year’s prestigious prize only featured male nominees.
KXLY
Pritzker Prize-winning architect Balkrishna Doshi dies, age 95
Balkrishna Doshi, one of the Indian subcontinent's most celebrated architects, has died at the age of 95. Doshi passed away on Tuesday, according to a spokesperson from the Pritzker Prize. He was India's first — and to date, only — winner of the award, the profession's equivalent to the Nobel Prize.
