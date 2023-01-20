ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY

Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘lands book deal’

Arnold Schwarzenegger has reportedly signed a deal to write a new “motivational” book. The 75-year-old Hollywood action man previously opened up about his years in the spotlight in a 2012 memoir titled ‘Total Recall: My Unbelievably True Life Story’ and now New York Post column PageSix reports he’s putting pen to paper again to produce a new tome after landing a contract with Penguin Press.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KXLY

The 30 highest-grossing actors under the age of 30

Becoming a successful actor is a long shot at best, and parlaying that career into high-grossing box office stats seems like an impossible dream. But plenty of young movie stars have done just that, establishing themselves as next-level echelons in the film industry and making their mark long before they hit their mid-life years.
KXLY

Amanda Abbington had people question if she’d stay with Jonathan Goodwin after stunt tragedy

Amanda Abbington’s friends questioned if she would “stay with” Jonathan Goodwin after he was left paralysed when a stunt went wrong. The 42-year-old daredevil lost a kidney, broke both shoulder blades, shattered both legs, broke his spine and severed his spinal cord during rehearsals for ‘America’s Got Talent: Extreme’ in October 2021 and though the ‘Sherlock’ actress was unsure if her fiance would survive the accident, she knew she’d always be by his side if he did.
dot.LA

Subscribe to our newsletter to catch every headline.

After years of skeptics questioning the original “Avatar’s”. cultural footprint – and whether or not anyone could actually remember the names of any characters – filmmaker James Cameron seems to have at least temporarily silenced his many haters. His massively-budgeted long-awaited sci-fi sequel “Avatar: The Way of Water” crossed the $2 billion mark at the global box office this week, making it the sixth highest-grossing film in history. As if that weren’t achievement enough, the film has now been nominated for four Oscars, including Production Design, Sound, Visual Effects and Best Picture.
KXLY

Sam Smith thinks female snub at BRIT Awards is a ‘shame’

Sam Smith thinks it is “a shame” there are no women nominated for Best Artist at the BRIT Awards. The ‘Unholy’ hitmaker – who is non-binary and uses gender neutral pronouns – was one of the first musicians to call for the ceremony to be “reflective”, resulting in organisers making the event the first major UK awards to abolish gendered categories but they still think there is a “long way to go” after the shortlist for this year’s prestigious prize only featured male nominees.
KXLY

Pritzker Prize-winning architect Balkrishna Doshi dies, age 95

Balkrishna Doshi, one of the Indian subcontinent's most celebrated architects, has died at the age of 95. Doshi passed away on Tuesday, according to a spokesperson from the Pritzker Prize. He was India's first — and to date, only — winner of the award, the profession's equivalent to the Nobel Prize.

Comments / 0

Community Policy