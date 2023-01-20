Read full article on original website
MB’S food truck in Galesburg vandalized
Mohammed Ben Youness, MB’S food truck owner in Galesburg believes in keeping a positive attitude after his food truck was vandalized. It wasn’t until Youness went to open his truck for the day that he heard a weird noise. He originally thought due to the truck being parked for 10 days the sound was because of the cold weather.
KWQC
City of Davenport accepting DavenportU Citizens Academy applications
KWQC
Oak Grove Tavern unveils Dry January promotion
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - You can enjoy an alcohol-free ‘mocktail’ at Oak Grove Tavern anytime. But from Monday, January 23 through Tuesday, January 31 there’s a Dry January promotion going on, helping all of us stay social and on track with our wellness goals. Oak Grove Tavern...
Plant shop roots itself in new location
Austin Harned and Ajay Hein’s shared love for plants and all things natural like crystals led the pair to open Quartz Botanicals, now located at 810 15th Avenue in East Moline. Even on a snowy day, customers bustled about, checking out familiar pothos and unusual orchids in the brightly lit store, amid sparkly geodes and […]
KWQC
Local business to move into former Quad City Pizza, Beaver’s East building
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A local business, that’s located not too far away from the former Quad City Pizza and Beaver’s East building will soon be moving in. According to Studio D3′s Facebook page, the handmade wooden sign and home décor business will be moving into their new location, 3408 State Street, most recently known as Quad City Pizza, in the near future.
A Quad Cities Favorite Mexican and Breakfast Restaurant Has A New Location
When you want tacos and margaritas but the kids want pancakes and bacon do you go to a buffet or order Door Dash? Well now, there are three places open in the Quad Cities to satisfy all those cravings. More of the Quad Cities can now have chips and salsa...
KWQC
QC Figure Skating Club hosted ‘Skate with Us’ event
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Figure Skating Club of Quad Cities celebrated National Skating Month by hosting a “Skate with Us” event Saturday. The event was held at the River’s Edge in Downtown Davenport, and families got the chance to learn about skating opportunities in the QC. Mini lessons were held on the rink and club members encourage residents to skate not just in the winter but year-round.
Grand opening party Saturday for first QC black female-owned, full service nail salon
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Quad Cities business owner is making history, by opening the first black female-owned, full service nail salon in the QCA. Royal Lotus Nailz, located at 235 W. 35th St. Suite 2B in Davenport, held a grand opening party Saturday, Jan. 21, allowing people the chance to swing by and check out the QC's newest salon.
KBUR
Multiple animals die in barn fire
Burlington, IA- Multiple animals were killed in a Barn fire Friday evening in Tama Township. According to a news release, at 7:11 PM Friday, Burlington and Mediapolis Firefighters responded to a reported structure fire at 9054 113th Street, rural Burlington in Tama Township. Burlington firefighters arrived at 7:16 PM to...
KWQC
Snow emergency declared for City of Blue Grass
BLUE GRASS, Iowa (KWQC) - Blue Grass Mayor Brad Schutte has declared a snow emergency in anticipation of winter weather expected to arrive Wednesday. Mayor Schutte has declared on Wed. Jan. 25 from 12 a.m. to 6 p.m. a snow emergency will be in effect for the city. Vehicles must...
KWQC
Davenport Billiards Tournament
Body found after stolen Rockford funeral home van located in Chicago
ROCKFORD, Ill. — Update - 6:05 p.m. Rockford police have announced the discovery of the body previously missing from the stolen funeral home van. The police department's Twitter account released an update at 6:05 p.m. making the announcement. Police said that the man's body had been found in the...
KWQC
Senior Moments: Sandwich Generation
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Owner of Livwell Senior, Rhonda Halterman, discusses the term ‘sandwich generation’ and what that means for caregivers.
KWQC
Light snow Wednesday
Popular Band Leaves Mysterious Box At Iowa Landmark
They say, if you build it, he will come... In this case, it's more like, if you (one of the most popular bands of the 21st century) leave a clue on social media, the fans will freak out. On Friday, January 20th fans of the popular band Fall Out Boy...
KWQC
Police: Woman arrested after Rock Island shooting Friday
KWQC
Police investigate shooting Sunday in Kewanee
KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - A 17-year-old boy was injured after police say he accidentally shot himself Sunday in Kewanee. The Kewanee Police Department and The Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded around 11:30 a.m. Sunday to a home in the 800 block of Birch Place for a report of a boy with a gunshot wound, according to a media release.
KWQC
City of Rock Island to replace and test new storm warning sirens Monday and Tuesday
Cute Alert: Meet Niabi Zoo’s Little New Addition
Niabi Zoo has announced the birth of a new animal that also marks a first for the zoo. Few things in this world are cuter than baby animals and there's a new one in Coal Valley that's making history at Niabi Zoo. On January 7th, Niabi Zoo welcomed it's first...
KWQC
Coroner identifies driver in fatal Hillsdale crash
HILLSDALE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Clinton man killed in a single-vehicle crash in Hillsdale Saturday has been identified by the Rock Island County coroner as 31-year-old Ethan A. Vosatka. According to Coroner Brian Gustafson, preliminary investigation showed he died from multiple traumatic injuries. The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office responded...
