Rock Island, IL

ourquadcities.com

MB’S food truck in Galesburg vandalized

Mohammed Ben Youness, MB’S food truck owner in Galesburg believes in keeping a positive attitude after his food truck was vandalized. It wasn’t until Youness went to open his truck for the day that he heard a weird noise. He originally thought due to the truck being parked for 10 days the sound was because of the cold weather.
GALESBURG, IL
KWQC

Oak Grove Tavern unveils Dry January promotion

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - You can enjoy an alcohol-free ‘mocktail’ at Oak Grove Tavern anytime. But from Monday, January 23 through Tuesday, January 31 there’s a Dry January promotion going on, helping all of us stay social and on track with our wellness goals. Oak Grove Tavern...
BETTENDORF, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Plant shop roots itself in new location

Austin Harned and Ajay Hein’s shared love for plants and all things natural like crystals led the pair to open Quartz Botanicals, now located at 810 15th Avenue in East Moline. Even on a snowy day, customers bustled about, checking out familiar pothos and unusual orchids in the brightly lit store, amid sparkly geodes and […]
EAST MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Local business to move into former Quad City Pizza, Beaver’s East building

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A local business, that’s located not too far away from the former Quad City Pizza and Beaver’s East building will soon be moving in. According to Studio D3′s Facebook page, the handmade wooden sign and home décor business will be moving into their new location, 3408 State Street, most recently known as Quad City Pizza, in the near future.
BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

QC Figure Skating Club hosted ‘Skate with Us’ event

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Figure Skating Club of Quad Cities celebrated National Skating Month by hosting a “Skate with Us” event Saturday. The event was held at the River’s Edge in Downtown Davenport, and families got the chance to learn about skating opportunities in the QC. Mini lessons were held on the rink and club members encourage residents to skate not just in the winter but year-round.
DAVENPORT, IA
KBUR

Multiple animals die in barn fire

Burlington, IA- Multiple animals were killed in a Barn fire Friday evening in Tama Township. According to a news release, at 7:11 PM Friday, Burlington and Mediapolis Firefighters responded to a reported structure fire at 9054 113th Street, rural Burlington in Tama Township. Burlington firefighters arrived at 7:16 PM to...
BURLINGTON, IA
KWQC

Snow emergency declared for City of Blue Grass

BLUE GRASS, Iowa (KWQC) - Blue Grass Mayor Brad Schutte has declared a snow emergency in anticipation of winter weather expected to arrive Wednesday. Mayor Schutte has declared on Wed. Jan. 25 from 12 a.m. to 6 p.m. a snow emergency will be in effect for the city. Vehicles must...
BLUE GRASS, IA
KWQC

Davenport Billiards Tournament

Davenport Billiards Tournament
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Light snow Wednesday

Light snow Wednesday

City of Rock Island to replace and test new storm warning sirens Monday and Tuesday. City of Rock Island to replace and test new storm warning sirens Monday and Tuesday. Clouds tonight and tomorrow,then snow arriving by tomorrow night. First Alert Forecast: Light snow moves in midweek.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Police: Woman arrested after Rock Island shooting Friday

Police: Woman arrested after Rock Island shooting Friday
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Police investigate shooting Sunday in Kewanee

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - A 17-year-old boy was injured after police say he accidentally shot himself Sunday in Kewanee. The Kewanee Police Department and The Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded around 11:30 a.m. Sunday to a home in the 800 block of Birch Place for a report of a boy with a gunshot wound, according to a media release.
KEWANEE, IL
97X

Cute Alert: Meet Niabi Zoo’s Little New Addition

Niabi Zoo has announced the birth of a new animal that also marks a first for the zoo. Few things in this world are cuter than baby animals and there's a new one in Coal Valley that's making history at Niabi Zoo. On January 7th, Niabi Zoo welcomed it's first...
COAL VALLEY, IL
KWQC

Coroner identifies driver in fatal Hillsdale crash

HILLSDALE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Clinton man killed in a single-vehicle crash in Hillsdale Saturday has been identified by the Rock Island County coroner as 31-year-old Ethan A. Vosatka. According to Coroner Brian Gustafson, preliminary investigation showed he died from multiple traumatic injuries. The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office responded...
HILLSDALE, IL

