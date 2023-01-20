ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

94.5 PST

Hey NJ idiots, stop trying to be TikTok stars (Opinion)

I swear one day as a future generation sifts through the ashes of our current civilization it will become quickly apparent that social media was the beginning of our downfall. People are meaner, attention spans are shorter, conspiracy theories are more plentiful, and people are forgetting the most basic of social rules on how to talk to each other.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

NJ’s beloved M&M’s found to be too divisive

What's Maya Rudolph got that those M&M's spokescandies don't?. M&M's have been around since the 1940s and have been made right here in New Jersey for all these years. The Hackettstown-based Mars company has had "spokescandies" for the longest times appearing in countless TV commercials. Then came this Twitter announcement.
94.5 PST

NJ fashion model, ‘muse’ of designer Christian Siriano, dies at 27

MAHWAH — A professional model, raised in North Jersey and called a “muse” by famed fashion designer Christian Siriano, has died suddenly at the age of 27. Jeremy Ruehlemann died over the weekend, according to social media affiliated with Soul Artist Management as well as professionals that had worked with Ruehlemann.
MAHWAH, NJ
94.5 PST

Hey, NJ: Here’s what you’ll miss and won’t miss when out of state

On a recent Reddit thread, someone was trying to elicit responses highlighting all of the wonderful things there are about New Jersey. While there certainly are things to be proud of in Jersey, people really need to get out of the state to either appreciate the wonderful things we have here or to realize all of the things that other states have to offer that we lack here.
FLORIDA STATE
94.5 PST

Top New Jersey news for Tuesday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday. NJ police could impound and destroy so-called 'boom cars'. ⬛ What is concierge medicine? NJ doctors explain the benefits. According to Dr. Gary Schwartz, who runs a membership-based model in Hackensack, the concept of concierge medicine returns patients to "the...
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

Logon and say ‘I do’ – Virtual weddings may become permanent in NJ

💻 8,000 fewer weddings were held in NJ during 2020. 💻 Proposal would eliminate the need to appear in person to get a marriage license. Pandemic restrictions changed a lot of things in New Jersey and it certainly made many of us more comfortable with conducting business virtually on platforms like Zoom and Teams.
94.5 PST

Stop the noise – NJ moves to ban boom cars

😡 Boom car parties can literally shake the ground and rattle windows. 🚨 Police could impound these vehicles, and destroy them. With music so loud it literally shakes the ground and rattles windows, the 'boom car' is being targeted by state lawmakers in New Jersey. Residents along the...
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

These are the warmest and coldest cities in NJ

Climate change or not, there have always been cities in NJ that just seem warmer. Or cooler. And with the recent odd weather we’ve had here in the state, I decided to do a little research on where it’s actually coldest and warmest. The overwhelming consensus on city-data.com...
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

New Jersey man competing on Gordon Ramsay cooking show

Gordon Ramsay sits atop the televised culinary world with shows like “Hell’s Kitchen” and “Master Chef”; last year he added another cooking show to his stable, “Next Level Chef.” It was successful enough to earn a renewal for a second season and Fox is giving it the prime television real estate of debuting after the Super Bowl on Feb. 12.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

These 9 songs are torturous according to NJ 101.5 listeners

In case you missed it, it’s being reported that various 7-Elevens around the US have started playing music to deter people from lingering outside the store. The convenience store locations that have had problems with homeless people harassing customers in their parking lots are now blasting classical and opera music to shoo them away.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

NJ wineries gear up for their Wine and Chocolate Trail Weekends

🍷 Wineries take part in The New Jersey Wine and Chocolate Trail Weekends in February. 🍷 New Jersey has more than 60 wineries and vinyards. 🍷 Wine, chocolate, and someone you love is the perfect pairing this Valentine's Day. Wine and chocolate. Chocolate and wine. A heavenly...
94.5 PST

Do you have to have your headlights on when it rains in NJ?

We've had quite a few rainy days since the beginning of the year. It's better than snow this time of year but can also be dangerous for driving, especially on a highway or in heavy rain. You'll see cars with their lights on and then suddenly here comes a car with no lights on that seems to appear out of nowhere.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

