ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Business owner concerned about intersection dangers after car accident damaged building

By Rodricka Taylor
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1khHaC_0kKvDZFm00

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Marie Pace, the owner of That’s Health at the intersection of Grand Pointe Blvd. and Kaliste Saloom Road, spoke out on the dangers and road hazards that one of LUS’s utility box locations has on drivers.

“We want the box moved. It needs to be moved,” she said. “The big issue is that on Kaliste Saloom, we have a number of speeders. The speeders are not going to be stopped. There’s no way that we can completely control speeders on Kaliste Saloom at this point but we have a utility box that is obstructing the view of traffic coming out of our neighborhood at the Grand Point subdivision and obstructing the view of people on Kaliste Saloom coming this way.”

Fire station in South Crowley is open, officials say

Late last month, on Dec. 23 around 4 p.m., Pace’s building was damaged by a car accident involving two drivers.

“They hit each other, and the car coming on Kaliste Saloom took out the car, a stop sign and hit my office building. So almost $100,000 worth of property damage between two vehicles and a building, and someone could have easily lost their lives,” said Pace.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

KLFY Daily Digest

Sgt. Robin Green with the Lafayette Police Department said the accident was due to the driver turning left off of Grand Pointe Blvd. and onto Kaliste Saloom Road, where the driver hit a vehicle moving Eastbound. The driver was cited for failure to yield, and Ryan Klump, 37, who was hit on Kaliste Saloom Road, was arrested for an OWI.

Pace believes the way to improve road safety and future accidents is by the city moving the utility box.

“Individuals are going past the line where they’re supposed to stop. They have to go past the line and stick the nose of their vehicle into Kaliste Saloom in order to see how they should be able to go, but they’re like panic because they can turn right or turn left. They’re panicking literally,” she said.

Warren Abadie, the director of the traffic, roads & bridges department, said his department performed a sight distance study at the intersection and found that the distance that individuals can see at the intersection along with the speed limit on Kaliste Saloom there’s an adequate amount of sight distance at the intersection.

“I do realize that there’s a curve on Kaliste Saloom. So there are certain sections on Kaliste Saloom intersect where it’s straight, and you can see practically forever. There’s a limit here as far as the distance that you can see. However, it does meet engineering standards as far as speed limits, even with the box there,” he said.

State Police trooper’s unit flipped at busy Lafayette intersection

He suggests if drivers of the neighborhood are anxious about turning left, an option is to turn right, go around the roundabout at Kaliste Saloom at E. Broussard and then come back.

“That is definitely a safer maneuver anytime you can turn right and go a little bit on your way instead of turning left across five lanes; that will always be safer, but we do understand that it’s not that convenient,” he said.

“The bottom line is it’s an obstruction to the safety, and we’re going to end up having somebody killed. We’re already doing tons of damage to property. It’s not okay. It needs to be moved,” said Pace. “Even if it costs $100,000 to move, it is gonna cost a whole lot more to have a lawsuit on their hands.”

As part of the Public Works widening of Kaliste Saloom, the utility box had been moved to a new location. The customer has spoken with LUS about the placement, and we advised the customer that the current location is within all rules and regulations. We will reach out to our partners in Public Works to discuss it further.

Lafayette Utilities System Spokesperson Alex Antonowitsch

Abadie said the department would continue to monitor the area, and if the level of crashes rises, then action will be required. If you have any concerns, he can be reached at 337-291-8548.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kadn.com

Woman's body found is likely 3rd Lafayette homicide of year

Authorities are investigating what is believed to be Lafayette's third homicide of the year. A woman's body was found Monday in a home in the 200 block of Prairie Lane in Lafayette. That discovery is being called a suspicious death. Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies on the scene told News 15...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

Armed robber steals cash, lottery tickets in Iberia Parish

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) Iberia Parish Sheriff Detectives are investigating after a man armed with an AK style weapon robbed a convenience store and stole cash and lottery tickets before dawn Monday. According to Sheriff Tommy Romero, the robbery happened at a convenience store around 3 a.m. in the 2700 block of East Main Street […]
IBERIA PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

Louisiana man arrested in Avoyelles Parish for impersonating a police officer

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KLFY) – An Avoyelles Parish man was arrested for impersonating a law enforcement officer. According to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO), deputies received a complaint on Jan. 13 reporting a subject impersonating a police officer. APSO Deputies and Detectives discovered after an investigation that Patrick Paul Miller, 45, was not a commissioned deputy, despite his claims. A search of his residence resulted in the confiscation of the police uniform(s) he used.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
KLFY News 10

Tigerland bar’s alcohol license suspended

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana ATC suspended the alcohol license for Reggie’s in Tigerland. Baton Rouge Alcohol Beverage Control officials confirmed that the bar’s license was suspended. The Louisiana ATC is working with Baton Rouge ABC and local law enforcement to investigate and share evidence regarding recent incidents at this establishment.  Due to […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Police: 12 people shot inside nightclub off College Drive early Sunday morning

BATON ROUGE - Twelve people were hospitalized after a gunfire erupted inside a nightclub off College Drive early Sunday morning in what police call a "targeted attack." According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at Dior Bar & Lounge on Bennington Avenue, just off College Drive. The victims were shot while inside the club.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

State Police trooper’s unit flipped at busy Lafayette intersection

UPDATE, 6:40 p.m.: According to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD), the crash involved three vehicles. Minor, non life-threatening injuries have been reported. The cause of the crash is under investigation. ORIGINAL, 5:45 p.m.: LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A Louisiana State Police troopers’ unit flipped during a crash Thursday at the intersection of Kaliste Saloom Road and […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Huge Marijuana Bust Made During Traffic Stop in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - This is how proactive patrols can pay off. That's what leaders at the Lafayette Police Department would tell you as a proactive patrol conducted by their Narcotics Street Team made a big bust on Thursday, January 19th. Officers were on the Moss Street corridor when they say they pulled over a 2021 Ram truck for equipment violations. That's when officers say they made a huge discovery: 27 pounds of marijuana.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

32K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy