LEAL, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) The Carrington Cardinals were back in action on Monday night for another District 5 contest, after falling to Ellendale just a couple of days earlier. In this game, Carrington led most of the way, after three ties early on in the first quarter. They staved off several comeback attempts by the Bison and win by the final score of 52-42. Carrington is now 2-1 in D5 and 7-5 overall, BCN drops to 0-2 in D5 and 5-6 overall.

CARRINGTON, ND ・ 22 HOURS AGO