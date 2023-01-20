Read full article on original website
Blue Jays Knock Off Minot in the Magic City
MINOT, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – A big night in net for Andrew Walz and a late empty netter from Brooks Roaldson led the Blue Jays to a massive 4-1 victory at Minot High. Easton Romsdal got Jamestown on the board with his second goal of the year in the first period to push the Jays in front 1-0 at 4:44. Brooks Roaldson and Max Mehus had the assists.
Blue Jay Girls Hockey Hosts Bismarck/Legacy Tuesday
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown High School girls hockey team is back at Wilson Arena Tuesday night to take on Bismarck/Legacy in a big matchup for the girls state hockey standings. Jamestown (4-9) and Bismarck/Legacy (5-7-1) are both chasing Century (3-4-1-3) for the eighth and final spot in...
Carrington Wins by 10 over the BCN Bison in D5 Boys Hoops
LEAL, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) The Carrington Cardinals were back in action on Monday night for another District 5 contest, after falling to Ellendale just a couple of days earlier. In this game, Carrington led most of the way, after three ties early on in the first quarter. They staved off several comeback attempts by the Bison and win by the final score of 52-42. Carrington is now 2-1 in D5 and 7-5 overall, BCN drops to 0-2 in D5 and 5-6 overall.
Jimmie Baseball Camp Set for February 18th
JAMESTOWN, ND. (jimmiepride.com) – Jimmie Baseball Camp will be held on Saturday, February 18th, 2023 for students in grades 1-12. The camp will be broken up into two groups. Grades 7-12 will have camp from 9am to 1pm, while grades 1-6 will have camp from 1pm to 5pm. Cost...
VCHS Speech Team Results
LINTON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City High School Speech Team had a another great weekend. The team traveled to Linton, N.D. on January 21st, 2023. Coach Abby Ingstad said due to Café Concert, only 11 VCHS Speech Team members traveled, but they showed up ready to compete! The Hi-Liners finished the day with 6 new state qualifiers. Individual results below:
Sources State No Visit by NSIC to UJ
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) Sources from the University of Jamestown and the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) have told NewsDakota.com that the NSIC has had no campus visits on the University of Jamestown campus, nor have they received an invite to join their league. An earlier story regarding the closer...
Walters and Cordes pace No. 14 Jimmies past Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb.– Mason Walters and Will Cordes combined for 43 points to help lead the 14th-ranked Jimmie men’s basketball team to a 71-57 win over Hastings College Saturday afternoon. THE BASICS. Final Score: UJ 71, Hastings 57. Records: UJ 17-3 (9-3 GPAC), Hastings 13-7 (6-6 GPAC) HOW IT...
JAYBAL Registration, McElroy Park Renovations
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – Although snow may be still on the ground, baseball season is just around the corner for Jamestown and JAYBAL. Registration is open now and you can save 20% on registration if you sign up before February 15th. President of the JAYBAL board Matt Perkins talked about those savings. You can sign up for JAYBAL here.
Tire Grant Has Barnes County Sheriff’s Deputies Riding on Soy
FARGO, N.D. (NDSC) – North Dakota and Barnes County farmers, through their soybean checkoff dollars, are giving back to local first responders this winter while promoting soy-based innovation at the same time. In January, the North Dakota Soybean Council (NDSC) provided a grant to the Barnes County Sheriff’s Department...
6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now
You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
