wxxv25.com
Jackson County searching for suspect in motor vehicle theft
Jackson County Sheriff’s investigators are searching for a suspect in a vehicle theft that happened Monday. According to authorities, the suspect, described as a middle-aged white male with a black hair cut in a military-style fade and wearing a gray goatee, allegedly took a 2013 white Dodge Ram truck from a gas station in St. Martin.
wxxv25.com
Woman charged in Hancock County robbery gave false ID
A woman arrested on an armed robbery charge in Hancock County is also wanted in Alabama and Georgia. The suspect is accused of robbing the Dollar General on Highway 43 in Hancock County at gunpoint on Sunday, then leading law enforcement on a three-county chase that ended in St. Martin. When she was stopped, the suspect exited the vehicle with a gun to her head, but offers were able to take her into custody without incident.
Mississippi Press
Vancleave man gets 30 years on stalking, kidnapping, other charges
PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- A Vancleave man received the maximum sentence for multiple charges stemming from a September 2020 attempting kidnapping and domestic violence incident involving his ex-wife. Darrell Ray Morris, 43, was convicted of attempting kidnapping, domestic violence (4th offense), aggravated stalking and possession of a weapon by a convicted...
wxxv25.com
Wanted in connection with armed robbery in Jackson County
Investigators with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department are asking for assistance in locating Alonzo Ira Hayes Jr., 22 years of age. Hayes is wanted in connection with an armed robbery occurring in the early morning hours of Sunday, January 1, 2023, in the Latimer community of Jackson County. Hayes...
wxxv25.com
Gautier man charged after allegedly choking a woman
A Gautier man is behind bars, arrested after he allegedly choked a woman he has a relationship with. Gautier Police Chief David Bever said 30-year-old Ladarius McCleod was arrested yesterday and charged with domestic violence aggravated assault. He was taken to the Jackson County jail. Bond has not been set.
wxxv25.com
Armed robbery suspect leads law enforcement on three-county chase
A suspect in a Hancock County armed robbery led law enforcement on a chase that crossed county lines before it ended in St. Martin. Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam said deputies got a call about an armed robbery at the Dollar General on Highway 43. Deputies spotted the suspect’s vehicle...
mageenews.com
Magee PD Arrest Report 1/16-1/23
The Magee Police Report showed one felony charge for the week of January 16-23, 2023. Johnny Charles McDonald of 22 Overton Road, Petal, MS, Possession of a firearm (Fel). Check out the full list of charges below for the week.
Investigation underway after horses shot, killed in Mississippi
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The Mississippi Department of Agriculture is investigating three separate cases of horses being shot and killed in George and Greene counties. Two were found dead in Greene County in October. Officers with the Agricultural & Livestock Theft Bureau were still investigating when a third horse was reported killed on January […]
wxxv25.com
17-year-old charged in Friday night shooting
Gulfport Police have charged a man with aggravated assault in a connection with a shooting that happened Friday night. 17-year-old Trinyell Marshun Coats Jr. was taken to the Harrison County jail. Bond is set at $250,000. Gulfport Police responded to Rouses grocery store about 6:30 p.m. in reference to a...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Flawed Forensics: Medical examiner changes homicide finding, but mom still behind bars
BILOXI, Mississippi (Atlanta News First) – For decades, Tasha Mercedes Shelby had been proclaiming her innocence in the death of her 2-year-old stepson before someone finally believed her: the doctor whose own testimony sent the young woman to prison for life. “I made a mistake,” former Mississippi state medical...
wxxv25.com
Pass Christian man accused of molesting child
A Pass Christian man has been charged with sexual battery, accused of molesting a 12-year-old girl. Sheriff Troy Peterson said 32-year-old Dylan Lee Necaise was arrested this morning. His bond was set at $500,000. Peterson said investigators were told by the victim’s parents that Necaise had been molesting the child...
wxxv25.com
City of Gulfport conducting smoke tests throughout Pine Hills subdivision
The City of Gulfport is conducting a smoke test on sewage pipes throughout Pine Hills subdivision. The smoke test will last from January 23rd through the 27th between 7:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. The Public Works Department told News 25 that these smoke tests are routine inspections. This technique is...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Harrison County student charged after having a gun in locked glove compartment on campus
A 17-year-old has been arrested in Harrison County on charges of having a handgun on school grounds. According to a release from Sheriff Troy Peterson, the charge is a misdemeanor. Peterson said Harrison County Sheriff’s Office school resource officers received information a that student had a gun in his vehicle...
wxxv25.com
Biloxi man sentenced for part in Capitol riots on Jan. 6, 2021
A Biloxi man will serve more than six years in prison for assaulting law enforcement officers during the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, D.C. said 40-year-old James McGrew of Biloxi and Carlsbad, California, pleaded guilty on May 13, 2022 to assaulting, resisting or impeding officers.
wxxv25.com
Vancleave man convicted on domestic violence charges
A Vancleave man was convicted of multiple domestic violence offenses after trying to kidnap his ex-wife. Jackson County District Attorney Angel Myers McInrath said 43-year-old Darrell Ray Morris was convicted Friday of aggravated stalking, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, attempted kidnapping and domestic violence 4th offense. He...
wxxv25.com
Superintendent speaks on gun brought to Harrison Central High School
Harrison Central High School returned to school today following the gun incident last week that put a 17-year-old in handcuffs. Prior to this incident, the school has seen a student arrested for bringing a loaded handgun to school in August 2022 and another in 2015. News 25 spoke with Harrison...
mageenews.com
Laurel Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Possession
Laurel Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of...
WLOX
Insurance citation from Ocean Springs traffic camera angers Gautier man
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s been more than a year since Ocean Springs set up cameras at intersections. The cameras are designed to catch drivers without car insurance. Over the past year, the city has sent out more than 2,000 tickets for violations. One of those tickets was...
wxxv25.com
More bike lanes and crosswalks in the City of Biloxi
We have some good news for bicycle enthusiasts, the City of Biloxi has more bike lanes being built. Bart Luther, owner of Biloxi Bicycle Works, gets asked constantly where can people ride their bike safely. On Monday, Luther sat down with city developers to get a plan started to make more bike lanes and crosswalks in the city.
wxxv25.com
Hancock County opening severe weather shelter
For anyone needing to shelter tonight from bad weather, Hancock County is opening one of their shelters. Lee Town Shelter will open their doors around 7 p.m. The shelter is located at 11328 Road 228 near Picayune. You can call 228-255-0942 or 228-255-9191 if you need a ride to the shelter.
