NME
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough reveal Lisa Marie had just become a grandmother during emotional memorial tribute
Lisa Marie Presley had recently become a grandmother before she passed away earlier this month, as revealed in an emotional tribute shared at her Graceland public memorial service yesterday (January 22). The singer-songwriter and only child of Elvis died on January 13, aged 54, hours after she had been rushed...
Prince Harry reveals disturbing reason behind absence of Meghan's 'traumatized' rescue dog
Meghan Markle had to leave her beloved rescue dog, Bogart, in Canada when she first moved to the UK to marry Prince Harry
TODAY.com
Danny Trejo is ‘overwhelmed’ by ancestry discovery that ‘could’ve changed’ his life
Actor Danny Trejo grew up without a mother for most of his childhood, so he never knew much about her side of the family. And what he knew of his father's side of the family didn't give him much hope for his future. So when the actor made a surprising...
Inside Nova
Mel B wants Viola Davis to play her in a Spice Girls biopic
Mel B wants Viola Davis to play her in a biopic about the Spice Girls. The 47-year-old pop star enjoyed massive success as Scary Spice in the 1990s girl group alongside Geri Horner, Emma Bunton, Melanie C, and Victoria Beckham and explained that if their story was ever put on screen in a similar vein to movies about other music legends, she would like the 'First Lady' actress or Oscar winner Halle Berry to play her.
Inside Nova
Eddie Murphy hasn't heard from Will Smith since Golden Globes
Eddie Murphy hasn't heard from Will Smith since joking about him at the Golden Globes. The 61-year-old comedian joked about Will's infamous Oscars slap during the recent awards show, and Eddie has now confirmed that the Hollywood star hasn't reached out to him since. Asked if Will has been in...
Inside Nova
Rita Ora hits out at rumours she and Taika Waititi were in ‘throuple’ with Tessa Thompson
Rita Ora has spoken out about rumours she was in a “throuple” with her husband Taika Waititi and actress Tessa Thompson. The singer, 32, and the 47-year-old filmmaker – rumoured to have got married last summer – were the subject of the claim after they were photographed with ‘Creed’ star Tessa, 39, during a party session, which fans said looked so intimate it looked as if the trio were in a relationship.
Inside Nova
Travis Barker gets Kourtney Kardashian's eyes inked on his thigh
Travis Barker has gotten a tattoo of his wife Kourtney Kardashian's eyes. The 'All The Small Things' rocker already has the Poosh founder's lips tattooed on his arm and her name on his chest, and now he's had her eyes inked on his upper thigh. Alongside a series of bathroom...
Inside Nova
Marisa Abela is 'a great choice to play Amy Winehouse'
Mitch Winehouse thinks Marisa Abela is a "great choice" to play his daughter in a new biopic. The 26-year-old actress has been cast as Amy Winehouse in 'Back to Black', and Mitch believes she's the perfect candidate for the role, insisting it doesn't matter that they "don't look exactly alike".
Inside Nova
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez began wedding with mindfulness exercise
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's wedding began with a "mindfulness" exercise. The couple exchanged vows in front of friends and family in Georgia last August, a month after they legally wed in a private Las Vegas ceremony and lifestyl guru Jay Shetty - the former monk who officiated the event - explained how meditation and reflection was at the heart of the wedding.
Madonna biopic scrapped after singer’s world tour announced
A much-anticipated Madonna biopic, directed by the singer herself and starring the Ozark actor Julia Garner, has been scrapped. The film, which had been in development since 2020 with Universal Pictures and had the working title Little Sparrow, was set to chronicle Madonna’s four-decade career spanning music, cinema and fashion.
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon teamed up for a movie about another dynamic duo
What movies have Ben Affleck and Matt Damon been in together? The pair will appear in “Air” about Nike’s advertising partnership with Michael Jordan this spring.
Inside Nova
Kylie Jenner has clarified pronunciation of son's name
Kylie Jenner has clarified the pronunciation of her son's name. The 25-year-old make-up mogul initially revealed she and Travis Scott - who she is believed to have recently split from - had named their little boy Wolf when he was born last February, but then announced they had had a change of heart and the brunette beauty finally announced on Saturday (21.01.23) that the tot is called Aire.
Tristan Thompson’s Brothers: Everything To Know About His 3 Siblings, Including Amari
Tristan Thompson is a basketball player who is known for playing for the Chicago Bulls. Aside from his work, he is also known for his off-and-on relationship with Khloe Kardashian. On Jan. 6, 2023, Tristan’s mother, Andrea Thompson, died in Toronto. The world may now NBA star Tristan Thompson,...
Inside Nova
Isla Fisher heartbroken over death of her dad Brian
Isla Fisher is heartbroken over the death of her dad Brian. The 46-year-old ‘Nocturnal Animals’ actress announced the news on her Instagram page on Sunday (22.01.23) and questioned how people can go on living with people “you can’t live without”. Isla said alongside a picture...
Inside Nova
Guy Pearce insists Cate Blanchett is ‘incredible’ amid feud rumour
Guy Pearce has insisted he thinks Cate Blanchett is “incredible” after he sparked rumours he had a long-running feud with the actress. The ‘LA Confidential’ actor, 55, left fans baffled and angry when he posted a series of now-deleted tweets about his fellow Australian actor after she won the Best Actress award for her performance in Tár at the Critics' Choice Awards on January 15.
After years of skeptics questioning the original “Avatar’s”. cultural footprint – and whether or not anyone could actually remember the names of any characters – filmmaker James Cameron seems to have at least temporarily silenced his many haters. His massively-budgeted long-awaited sci-fi sequel “Avatar: The Way of Water” crossed the $2 billion mark at the global box office this week, making it the sixth highest-grossing film in history. As if that weren’t achievement enough, the film has now been nominated for four Oscars, including Production Design, Sound, Visual Effects and Best Picture.
Inside Nova
Sam Smith thinks female snub at BRIT Awards is a 'shame'
Sam Smith thinks it is "a shame" there are no women nominated for Best Artist at the BRIT Awards. The 'Unholy' hitmaker - who is non-binary and uses gender neutral pronouns - was one of the first musicians to call for the ceremony to be "reflective", resulting in organisers making the event the first major UK awards to abolish gendered categories but they still think there is a "long way to go" after the shortlist for this year's prestigious prize only featured male nominees.
Inside Nova
‘Our son was counting steps until he stopped counting and speaking...' These stars have shared their autism journeys
According to the World Health Organisation about 1 in 100 children have autism. Although small characteristics can be detected during early childhood, it is usually not diagnosed until later in the child’s life. These stars have have all opened up about the challenges and joys of raising autistic children...
