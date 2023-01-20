Read full article on original website
Related
David Crosby Said His Brains Ran Out of His Nose Onto the Floor in a Puddle After He Listened to a Beatles Track
David Crosby said he had a mind-blowing experience listening to a certain Beatles track.
NME
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough reveal Lisa Marie had just become a grandmother during emotional memorial tribute
Lisa Marie Presley had recently become a grandmother before she passed away earlier this month, as revealed in an emotional tribute shared at her Graceland public memorial service yesterday (January 22). The singer-songwriter and only child of Elvis died on January 13, aged 54, hours after she had been rushed...
Inside Nova
Axl Rose still ‘in shock’ over Lisa Marie Presley’s death
Axl Rose is still “in shock” over Lisa Marie Presley’s death. The Guns N’ Roses frontman, 60, opened up about how he never imagined having to pay tribute to the late singer when he appeared at her celebration of life service at Graceland on Sunday (22.01.23), at which he also performed his hit ‘November Rain’.
Inside Nova
Stevie Nicks announces solo arena run amid Billy Joel stadium dates
Stevie Nicks has announced a 14-date solo North America tour. The former Fleetwood Mac frontwoman has added a string of dates amid her co-headline run with Billy Joel. The solo dates kick off on March 15 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, with the jaunt due to wrap on June 27 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.
‘Bridgerton’: Luke Newton Was Working in a Bar When He Was Cast as Colin Bridgerton
Luke Newton's character Colin steps into the spotlight in 'Bridgerton' Season 3, but the actor was working a far less glamorous job when he first landed the role.
Inside Nova
Lisa Marie Presley ‘declared brain dead when she was hospitalised’
Lisa Marie Presley was reportedly declared brain dead when she was hospitalised. Details of the singer’s death were revealed ahead of her memorial service on Sunday (22.01.23), which saw thousands of mourners and her family pay tribute to the mum-of-four after her death aged 54 from two heart attacks on January 12.
Inside Nova
Eddie Murphy hasn't heard from Will Smith since Golden Globes
Eddie Murphy hasn't heard from Will Smith since joking about him at the Golden Globes. The 61-year-old comedian joked about Will's infamous Oscars slap during the recent awards show, and Eddie has now confirmed that the Hollywood star hasn't reached out to him since. Asked if Will has been in...
Indio musician Dani Meza returns 7 years after aneurysm and two strokes
A decade ago, Indio musician Dani Meza received a lot of attention in the local music scene while performing with his bands Blackstrap Molasses and Dani & The Scarlett Fevers. But his life drastically changed in 2016 after he was rushed to Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage, suffering an aneurysm and two strokes. When Meza tried to remember what happened on that day, he said "It's all blurry."
Inside Nova
Jane Fonda was put in her place by 'top dog' Katharine Hepburn
Jane Fonda was put in her place by "top dog" Katharine Hepburn when they worked on a movie together. The 85-year-old ' Grace and Frankie' actress was cast alongside screen legend Katharine in 1981 drama 'On Golden Pond' but they didn't get along on set because Jane claims her co-star was determined to make sure everyone knew who was the biggest name.
Comments / 0