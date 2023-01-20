A decade ago, Indio musician Dani Meza received a lot of attention in the local music scene while performing with his bands Blackstrap Molasses and Dani & The Scarlett Fevers. But his life drastically changed in 2016 after he was rushed to Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage, suffering an aneurysm and two strokes. When Meza tried to remember what happened on that day, he said "It's all blurry."

