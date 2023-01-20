Kylie Jenner has clarified the pronunciation of her son's name. The 25-year-old make-up mogul initially revealed she and Travis Scott - who she is believed to have recently split from - had named their little boy Wolf when he was born last February, but then announced they had had a change of heart and the brunette beauty finally announced on Saturday (21.01.23) that the tot is called Aire.

