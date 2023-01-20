ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Inside Nova

Shailene Woodley felt 'violated' by interest in Aaron Rodgers romance

Shailene Woodley felt violated by the public's interest in her romance with Aaron Rodgers. The 31-year-old actress dated the NFL star between 2020 and 2022, and Shailene was amazed by how many social media users took an interest in their relationship. She confessed: "It honestly never really hit me that...
Inside Nova

Cheryl’s perspective on life changed by death of Sarah Harding

Cheryl’s perspective on life has been changed by the death of her late Girls Aloud bandmate Sarah Harding. The 39-year-old singer was left devastated when Sarah died aged 39 in September 2021 after battling breast cancer, and said she now can’t take her life granted, while the death has brought her close to Girls Aloud singers Nicola Roberts, Nadine Coyle and Kimberley Walsh.
Inside Nova

Kylie Jenner has clarified pronunciation of son's name

Kylie Jenner has clarified the pronunciation of her son's name. The 25-year-old make-up mogul initially revealed she and Travis Scott - who she is believed to have recently split from - had named their little boy Wolf when he was born last February, but then announced they had had a change of heart and the brunette beauty finally announced on Saturday (21.01.23) that the tot is called Aire.
Inside Nova

Joss Stone wants kids to go to school in UK

Joss Stone wants to move back to Devon in a few years. The 35-year-old singer relocated to Nashville, Tennesee, with her partner Cody DaLuz - the father of her children Violet, 23 months, and Shackleton, four months - in 2020 but she's planning to go back home in time for her kids to go to school because she wanted them to have a similar upbringing to hers.
Inside Nova

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez began wedding with mindfulness exercise

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's wedding began with a "mindfulness" exercise. The couple exchanged vows in front of friends and family in Georgia last August, a month after they legally wed in a private Las Vegas ceremony and lifestyl guru Jay Shetty - the former monk who officiated the event - explained how meditation and reflection was at the heart of the wedding.
