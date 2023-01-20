Read full article on original website
Prince Harry reveals disturbing reason behind absence of Meghan's 'traumatized' rescue dog
Meghan Markle had to leave her beloved rescue dog, Bogart, in Canada when she first moved to the UK to marry Prince Harry
A woman encourages her best friend to cheat on her husband, then she tells on her and takes the man for herself
**This story was told by my grandmother and I knew this couple myself as I got older**. Back in the time of my grandmother’s youth, life was simple. In a village in South America, people lived and died in love. The spirit of community was truly alive and well. One could depend on their neighbor to the very end.
Rita Ora hits out at rumours she and Taika Waititi were in ‘throuple’ with Tessa Thompson
Rita Ora has spoken out about rumours she was in a “throuple” with her husband Taika Waititi and actress Tessa Thompson. The singer, 32, and the 47-year-old filmmaker – rumoured to have got married last summer – were the subject of the claim after they were photographed with ‘Creed’ star Tessa, 39, during a party session, which fans said looked so intimate it looked as if the trio were in a relationship.
Kylie Jenner has clarified pronunciation of son's name
Kylie Jenner has clarified the pronunciation of her son's name. The 25-year-old make-up mogul initially revealed she and Travis Scott - who she is believed to have recently split from - had named their little boy Wolf when he was born last February, but then announced they had had a change of heart and the brunette beauty finally announced on Saturday (21.01.23) that the tot is called Aire.
Shailene Woodley felt 'violated' by interest in Aaron Rodgers romance
Shailene Woodley felt violated by the public's interest in her romance with Aaron Rodgers. The 31-year-old actress dated the NFL star between 2020 and 2022, and Shailene was amazed by how many social media users took an interest in their relationship. She confessed: "It honestly never really hit me that...
Niall Horan teases new music with cryptic website
Niall Horan has been cryptically teasing his third solo album and a new song called 'Heaven Won't Be The Same'. The former One Direction star has been teasing fans by performing and playing snippets of new music on his TikTok account, and he's now directing fans to a new website with the URL www.heavenwontbethesame.com.
Lizzo is returning to the BRITs stage next month
Lizzo is set to perform at the BRIT Awards 2023 with Mastercard. The US megastar - who performed at the 2020 ceremony - is nominated for International Artist of the Year and International Song of the Year for 'About Damn Time', and is now confirmed to hit the stage at The O2 in London on February 11 for the UK's biggest music bash.
Cheryl’s perspective on life changed by death of Sarah Harding
Cheryl’s perspective on life has been changed by the death of her late Girls Aloud bandmate Sarah Harding. The 39-year-old singer was left devastated when Sarah died aged 39 in September 2021 after battling breast cancer, and said she now can’t take her life granted, while the death has brought her close to Girls Aloud singers Nicola Roberts, Nadine Coyle and Kimberley Walsh.
Sam Smith thinks female snub at BRIT Awards is a 'shame'
Sam Smith thinks it is "a shame" there are no women nominated for Best Artist at the BRIT Awards. The 'Unholy' hitmaker - who is non-binary and uses gender neutral pronouns - was one of the first musicians to call for the ceremony to be "reflective", resulting in organisers making the event the first major UK awards to abolish gendered categories but they still think there is a "long way to go" after the shortlist for this year's prestigious prize only featured male nominees.
‘Our son was counting steps until he stopped counting and speaking...' These stars have shared their autism journeys
According to the World Health Organisation about 1 in 100 children have autism. Although small characteristics can be detected during early childhood, it is usually not diagnosed until later in the child’s life. These stars have have all opened up about the challenges and joys of raising autistic children...
