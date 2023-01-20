ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers reportedly land former lottery pick in trade

The Los Angeles Lakers have made a move to bolster their frontcourt ahead of the trade deadline. The Lakers have agreed to a deal with the Washington Wizards to acquire forward Rui Hachimura, according to multiple reports. Washington will get Kendrick Nunn and three second-round draft picks in the trade. The Hachimura trade to the... The post Lakers reportedly land former lottery pick in trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Lakers complete Rui Hachimura trade with Wizards

Just a day after Rui Hachimura made cryptic comments on a potential trade, the Washington Wizards have decided to move him already to the Los Angeles Lakers. Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report on this, saying that both teams are in advanced talks on a deal. ESPN Sources with @RamonaShelburne: The Wizards are in […] The post Lakers complete Rui Hachimura trade with Wizards appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Rui Hachimura-Kendrick Nunn trade leaves Dennis Schroder speechless on live stream

The Los Angeles Lakers have just made a major move on Monday, as they sent guard Kendrick Nunn along with three second-round picks to the Washington Wizards for forward Rui Hachimura. Count Lakers guard Dennis Schroder among those left stunned by this front-office maneuver by Los Angeles. Dennis Schroder found out about the Rui Hachimura-Kendrick […] The post Rui Hachimura-Kendrick Nunn trade leaves Dennis Schroder speechless on live stream appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Kings’ dream scenario for 2023 NBA trade deadline

The Sacramento Kings received a ton of flak for trading away Tyrese Haliburton in exchange for Domantas Sabonis. Sure, Haliburton and De’Aaron Fox didn’t have the most seamless fit in the Kings backcourt. But players with Haliburton’s potential usually don’t get traded while they’re still on their rookie scale contract. However, it’s clear that the […] The post Kings’ dream scenario for 2023 NBA trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
217K+
Followers
132K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy