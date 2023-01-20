ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean Springs, MS

Comments / 13

Chester Hannah
4d ago

Get use to it its the way of the socialist future. The goverment is gonna find even more ways to separate you from what little money you have left after paying the goverment. So let's raise the debt ceiling so the powers to be can filter more money to their coffers.

Reply
3
Janretta Lewis
4d ago

I know how this man feel, I got the same paper in December, and I was confused because at time of the ticket my husband was at Ingalls and he was in his car, and I was driving the truck, but I told him nobody stopped me for a ticket, cause I had insurance, now if it would have been for my seat belt would have been different, then I couldn't call them I had to go on line and take pictures of my insurance card and send them, one, number on my Vin number was wrong, tag number right but my Vin number wrong, this should be against the law, what if I was out of town, or thought it was a scam, I need a lawyer and sue lol!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOX

Biloxi Uber driver shot in the head says she was “protected and blessed”

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Uber driver shot while on the job in Gulfport Friday night is recovering, but says she’ll never drive for a rideshare service again. Tuesday, Linda Buford came out of her second surgery and posted to Facebook about her ordeal. She said she was blessed by where the bullet went in at the back of her head, and where it came out through her cheek.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Harrison County making progress on four-year road plan

The Harrison County Board of Supervisors on Monday approved its four-year road plan. It’s essentially a big to-do list of all the roads that need to be repaired between 2022 and 2025. As we enter the second year of the plan, it’s a great time to look back on...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
CBS 42

Investigation underway after horses shot, killed in Mississippi

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The Mississippi Department of Agriculture is investigating three separate cases of horses being shot and killed in George and Greene counties. Two were found dead in Greene County in October. Officers with the Agricultural & Livestock Theft Bureau were still investigating when a third horse was reported killed on January […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Biloxi citizen brings plans of gondola to city council

One Biloxi citizen wants to add a big attraction to the Gulf Coast. A gondola is a vehicle that is placed on a continuous cable system. Gondolas are used in other cities and former Long Beach Police Officer Craig Deroche believes they would be a perfect fit on the Gulf Coast as well as bring joy to tourists and locals.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Gulf Coast organizations address flood risks in Ocean Springs community

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs residents met on Monday to discuss ways to prevent what could become a larger issue in their community, flooding. A local organization hosted Community RISE, meaning Resilience in Sea-Level Rise Education. Concerned citizens gathered in Ocean Springs to discuss the growing issue of...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

Northbound I-110 traffic at a standstill over bridge

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers trying to head north from Biloxi might want to take some more time thinking of how to get to their destinations Saturday. Traffic is backed up in the northbound lanes on Interstate 110 over the bridge. Viewers who have reached out to WLOX report a multi-car wreck is responsible.
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Wanted in connection with armed robbery in Jackson County

Investigators with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department are asking for assistance in locating Alonzo Ira Hayes Jr., 22 years of age. Hayes is wanted in connection with an armed robbery occurring in the early morning hours of Sunday, January 1, 2023, in the Latimer community of Jackson County. Hayes...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Biloxi Gun Show brings in enthusiasts throughout region

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - When it comes to gun shows on the Coast, the one put on by Classic Arms Productions out of Louisiana is, well, a classic. The show has been in Biloxi for three decades. That’s long enough to be part of the culture and to be part of the family.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Harrison County supervisors approve 4-year road plan

Technically 4th Congressional District Representative Mike Ezell is part of the freshman class in Washington, D.C. However, the former Jackson County Sheriff said that experience has already given him some veteran leadership at the U.S. Capitol. |. Tyrone Johnson’s son is five years old and has non-verbal autism. He attends...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

In the Kitchen with Darwell's Happiness Cafe

The home is located at Florence Gardens in Gulfport. HAPPENING NOW: Boaters brace stormy weather conditions at Courthouse Road Pier. Noah Noble gives us a look at weather preparations from Gulfport. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Jacolbi Rivers joins us from Bay-Waveland Yacht Club where flooding could become a problem.
GULFPORT, MS
WDAM-TV

Ozempic medication shortage hits the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 37.3 million Americans have diabetes. This means finding medication and treatment options for each individual can get difficult very quickly. One common medication is Ozempic, but the drug has also been FDA-approved to fight weight loss.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Opening Jan. 27: 'Steel Magnolias' at Downstage Productions Theatre

The home is located at Florence Gardens in Gulfport. HAPPENING NOW: Boaters brace stormy weather conditions at Courthouse Road Pier. Noah Noble gives us a look at weather preparations from Gulfport. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Jacolbi Rivers joins us from Bay-Waveland Yacht Club where flooding could become a problem.
GULFPORT, MS
WJTV 12

Forecast: Chance of tornadoes, severe storms in Gulf states

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A cold front forecast to move across the Gulf Coast will bring an enhanced threat of severe storms and tornadoes to communities from Louisiana to Florida. The greatest potential for severe weather Tuesday into early Wednesday will stretch across an area populated by more than 4.5 million people across four Southern […]
GULFPORT, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy