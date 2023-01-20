ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Centro, CA



thedesertreview.com

PORAC presents nearly $70,000 towards memorial for fallen officers

EL CENTRO — The Pioneers' Museum hosted a symbolic passing of the check Wednesday, January 18. The Peace Officer Research Association of California (PORAC) donated a total of $68,347.95 towards the building of a Fallen Officers Memorial, in addition to the County Supervisors who each personally donated $1,000. Newly...
EL CENTRO, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

300+ Imperial Irrigation District Customers Lose Power in Mecca

(CNS) – Nearly 400 Imperial Irrigation District customers in the Mecca area lost power Monday, but while electricity was restored for almost half of them, it could take eight to 12 hours to get all of the power turned back on. The utility first announced the outage affecting an...
MECCA, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Queers and Beers Event Looks to Expand

EL CENTRO – Beer, pizza and dancing successfully combined for the latest Queers and Beers event that took place in downtown El Centro the night of Saturday, Jan. 21. Organizers Joey Espinoza and Lesley Lee Martinez worked in conjunction with Mexca Brew Co. to host the event. The event...
EL CENTRO, CA
thedesertreview.com

Brisket contest winners "Dig Deep" at 4th Annual Brisket Cook Off

BRAWLEY — Main Street was closed from both the North and South intersections of Plaza Street in observance of the Fourth Annual Brawley Brisket Cook-Off presented by the Brawley Cattle Call Queen Royalty Association Saturday, January 21. The event was sponsored by One World Beef and The Chamber of...
BRAWLEY, CA
yumadailynews.com

Two men in Yuma are shot from drive-by incident, shooters still out there

YUMA - Two men in Yuma have been taken to the hospital from being involved in a drive-by incident. Yuma Police got a call from YRMC that the two men had been shot. The incident happened at 4:00 in the morning, around 9th street. Police say two shooters came up to the men and shot them, got into a car, and drove away. No suspects have been identified.
YUMA, AZ

